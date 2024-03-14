Samuel Dixon to Host Hart District’s Patient Care Students

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is proud to announce their continued partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District. SDFHC will serve as a practicum site for the medical and dental assisting students participating in the Hart District’s College and Career Readiness Program. This unique experience will give students a first look at vital primary healthcare and dental care services provided to the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and neighboring communities.

“The William S. Hart Union High School District appreciates and values the partnership with Samuel Dixon Family Health Center,” said Dr. Carolyn Hoffman, Ed.D. director, Career & College Readiness. “We are so thankful to Samuel Dixon for opening its doors to 14 students in our Medical Assisting and Dental practicum classes. Through our partnership, students are able to gain first-hand experience in patient care at one of Samuel Dixon’s three health centers in Val Verde, Canyon Country, or Newhall. The opportunity to work in a community health setting directly with industry experts provides an important link to support students’ success in the high-demand field of health care. The Hart District is grateful to Samuel Dixon for their commitment toward preparing the future workforce.”

The William S. Hart Union High School District, located in the northern part of Los Angeles County, serves approximately 21,000 students in grades seven through twelve in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“As we’ve experienced the healthcare landscape evolve, particularly during the pandemic and how healthcare is delivered, the demand for skilled and well trained medical and dental professionals is critical to the care of our patients,” said Philip Solomon, CEO, SDFHC. “In response to this growing need, we are proud to be partners with William S. Hart Union High School District and serve as a practicum site for their comprehensive Medical and Dental Assisting Program, equipping these future healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills vital for their success. Our healthcare professionals will provide guidance and support as these students develop their skills and learn the type of dedication and commitment that is needed to care for a community.”

The Hart District combines a rich tradition of history with a strong sense of community – ONE HART. Across the District’s seven comprehensive high schools, a continuation school, early college high school, independent study school, six junior high schools, an adult school, and a unique program serving students with significant emotional issues you will find 2,000 staff members committed to preparing our students for the many opportunities they will encounter in their future.

The Hart District is designated an Exemplary District by the California Department of Education. District schools have been the recipient of many distinctions including the California Distinguished School Award, the California Gold Ribbon Award, the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Award, California Model Continuation School designation, and Exemplary Arts Program recognition. The District has also won the coveted Golden Bell Award multiple times for its diversity awareness and anti-bullying programs, its summer Intensive Literacy Program, an exemplary physical education program, its drug and alcohol education and prevention program, and its therapeutic program for students with significant emotional issues. Six of the comprehensive high schools are repeatedly recognized as Best High Schools by U.S. News and World Report, Newsweek, and The Washington Post.

Established in 1980 in Val Verde in response to a lack of healthcare services available to the residents of that community, SDFHC is the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley. Serving over 15,000 individuals across all four locations, SDFHC provides a full array of healthcare services that include the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral healthcare, behavioral health services and pediatrics. As a Federally Qualified Health Center with locations in Val Verde, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia, and services available for students at the California Institute of the Arts, SDFHC offers easily accessible healthcare, mental health and dental services as well as a CDC certified Diabetes Prevention Program that is affordable for all. Visit www.sdfhc.org for more information, volunteer opportunities, and ways you can support their mission.

