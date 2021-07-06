header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 6
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
DMV to Offer Paperless Notices in Effort to Reduce Carbon Footprint
| Tuesday, Jul 6, 2021
DMV Newhall Office

SACRAMENTO – The Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering Californians the option to receive driver’s license renewal notices by email as part of its ongoing effort to expand digital services and reduce its carbon footprint.

“Our customers can now ‘go green’ with the DMV and opt in to receive an email instead of a paper renewal notice in the mail when their driver’s license is about to expire,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “This new paperless option is convenient for the customer, makes renewing online a breeze and will save tons of paper every year. We hope our customers see the value and sign up for this new electronic option.”

Once customers sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, they can opt in to receive driver’s license renewal notices by email. Along with helping the environment, this paperless option also will simplify the renewal process by linking to the sign-in page for the online renewal form and information about applying for a REAL ID.

The DMV will begin sending electronic renewal notices to eligible customers who opt in starting in August for driver’s licenses expiring in December 2021. The DMV sends out renewal notices about three to four months before a license expires, typically every five years.

The DMV implemented the new email notification service with security in mind. Email renewal reminders will not include the full driver’s license number, and the DMV does not share customer email addresses with private companies.

The DMV has recently taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

With more customers using online services, DMV offices have more space to accommodate Californians who need a REAL ID or complete other tasks that require an office visit.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Arizona Couple Arrested After 2 Dogs Die from Being Locked in Hot Car
Tuesday, Jul 6, 2021
Arizona Couple Arrested After 2 Dogs Die from Being Locked in Hot Car
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a couple from Arizona after two dogs died from being locked in a hot car July 4 at Six Flags Magic Mountain, according to station officials.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,376; Skilled Nursing Homes’ High Vaccination Rates Reflect Low Cases
Tuesday, Jul 6, 2021
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,376; Skilled Nursing Homes’ High Vaccination Rates Reflect Low Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 3 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,376 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
DMV to Offer Paperless Notices in Effort to Reduce Carbon Footprint
Tuesday, Jul 6, 2021
DMV to Offer Paperless Notices in Effort to Reduce Carbon Footprint
SACRAMENTO – The Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering Californians the option to receive driver’s license renewal notices by email as part of its ongoing effort to expand digital services and reduce its carbon footprint.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Arizona Couple Arrested After 2 Dogs Die from Being Locked in Hot Car
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a couple from Arizona after two dogs died from being locked in a hot car July 4 at Six Flags Magic Mountain, according to station officials.
Arizona Couple Arrested After 2 Dogs Die from Being Locked in Hot Car
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,376; Skilled Nursing Homes’ High Vaccination Rates Reflect Low Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 3 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,376 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,376; Skilled Nursing Homes’ High Vaccination Rates Reflect Low Cases
DMV to Offer Paperless Notices in Effort to Reduce Carbon Footprint
SACRAMENTO – The Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering Californians the option to receive driver’s license renewal notices by email as part of its ongoing effort to expand digital services and reduce its carbon footprint.
DMV to Offer Paperless Notices in Effort to Reduce Carbon Footprint
Community Invited to View Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits
The city of Santa Clarita is happy to welcome two new art exhibits to the community for residents and visitors to enjoy!
Community Invited to View Two New Santa Clarita Art Exhibits
Aug. 2: Chamber’s Annual Congressional Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the return of its annual Congressional Forum.
Aug. 2: Chamber’s Annual Congressional Forum
July 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 8, at 6:00 p.m., in City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.
July 8: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Pelican BioThermal Signs Lease on 54,060 Square-Foot Valencia Building
CBRE announced Minnesota-based Pelican BioThermal LLC, a manufacturer of temperature controlled, thermally-protected packaging, signed a 54,060 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia.
Pelican BioThermal Signs Lease on 54,060 Square-Foot Valencia Building
Mission Valley Bank Celebrates 20th Anniversary by Donating to SCV Nonprofits
In honor of Mission Valley Bank's 20th Anniversary, the financial institution recently announced that it will be donating to a number of Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits.
Mission Valley Bank Celebrates 20th Anniversary by Donating to SCV Nonprofits
I-5 Traffic Collision Prompts SigAlert
A vehicle collision involving a big rig prompted a SigAlert on the southbound side of Interstate 5 at McBean Parkway Tuesday morning.
I-5 Traffic Collision Prompts SigAlert
Today in SCV History (July 6)
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
Aug. 28: Carousel Ranch Announces 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’ Fundraiser, Hybrid Celebration
Carousel Ranch announced plans for the 25th Annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, starting at 6 p.m.
Aug. 28: Carousel Ranch Announces 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’ Fundraiser, Hybrid Celebration
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – July 2021
As you drive around the city of Santa Clarita, you might not focus on the smooth roads, beautifully landscaped medians or upgraded intuitive traffic lights. These systems that are often overlooked help enhance your quality of life and are part of our Capital Improvement Projects.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – July 2021
SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member districts actively seek to help all individuals with exceptional needs, ages birth through 22, including infants and children enrolled by their parents in private schools.
SCV SELPA Provides Information About Special Education Programs Available at Local Schools
SCV Water to Discuss Return to In-Person Board Meetings
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors is scheduled Tuesday to discuss returning to in-person meetings starting on Aug. 3.
SCV Water to Discuss Return to In-Person Board Meetings
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,369 Total SCV Cases; New Vaccination Sweepstakes Launched
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed two new deaths and 284 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,369 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 28,369 Total SCV Cases; New Vaccination Sweepstakes Launched
Newsom Recall Election Date Set for Sept. 14
California voters will go the polls on Sept. 14 to cast another vote for governor of the Golden State. California Secretary of State Shirley Weber certified Thursday the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.
Newsom Recall Election Date Set for Sept. 14
Placerita Canyon Corp. Challenges Allegations in 2nd Melody Ranch Lawsuit
Placerita Canyon Corp. is due back in court later this summer in the ongoing lawsuit with Melody Ranch Motion Picture Studio over an agreement between a group of residents and the nearby movie ranch that uses the group’s gate.
Placerita Canyon Corp. Challenges Allegations in 2nd Melody Ranch Lawsuit
Tumbleweed Fire Scorches 1,000 Acres, at 50% Containment
The Tumbleweed fire, which erupted on the southbound side of Interstate 5 in Gorman on Sunday, remained at 1,000 acres and 10% containment as of Monday morning.
Tumbleweed Fire Scorches 1,000 Acres, at 50% Containment
Today in SCV History (July 5)
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
L.A. County Firefighters in SCV Embrace Therapy Dog Echo
Don’t be surprised to find dog toys lying around Fire Station 107. The Canyon Country firehouse is the first in the Los Angeles County Fire Department to welcome a comfort dog to its team.
L.A. County Firefighters in SCV Embrace Therapy Dog Echo
Stevenson Ranch Teens Plant Flag on Mountainside
When a group of teens realized the American flag planted on top of a nearby hill was no longer there, they took it upon themselves to restore the Stevenson Ranch landmark to its former glory.
Stevenson Ranch Teens Plant Flag on Mountainside
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
Today in SCV History (July 3)
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petropolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery) [story]
Sanford Lyon
%d bloggers like this: