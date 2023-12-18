DMV Wait Times Drop Thanks to More Online Services

From the comfort of your home on your mobile device or computer, you can renew your driver’s license, vehicle registration and disabled person parking placard, replace your registration card and license plate sticker, as well as request a refund, change of address, and submit a notice of transfer and release of liability when you sell your car, among many other online services.
In 2023, Californians completed more than 27 million online transactions. Since 2019, internet transactions for vehicle registration, driver’s licenses and identification cards jumped 122 percent thanks to an upgraded, streamlined process and expanded online options.
Increased self-service kiosk options: 286 self-service kiosks located at select DMV offices and retail locations throughout the state offer another convenient option to take care of DMV business. Options available at your fingertips have grown from seven transaction types in 2019 to nine today. Annual usage has also increased from 2.4 million customers in 2019 to more than 3 million in the first 10 months of 2023. That means about 33 percent more Californians are using this quick and convenient alternative to get their registration renewal card and sticker on the spot, receive their driver and vehicle record, submit proof of insurance, request a replacement driver’s license, and other transactions.
Kiosk use has increased by 150 percent during the past five years.
Fewer and faster office visits: Many transactions that still require an office visit, such as applying for a REAL ID, can also be started online, which results in customers spending less time in the office. By filling out the online application at REALID.dmv.ca.gov and uploading their documents, Californians can bring their confirmation code and documents to a DMV office at their convenience, even the same day, for express service – no appointment necessary. Once at a service window, it now takes an average of about 8 minutes to complete the REAL ID transaction – compared to 28 minutes three years ago – shortening the visit by more than two-thirds.
By cutting transaction times and improving efficiency with streamlined processes and procedures, the DMV has cut overall wait times to an average of 23 minutes statewide – a reduction of more than 100 minutes compared to 2018.
It’s not just Californians who are noticing the new and improved DMV. The DMV’s digital solutions are being recognized nationally, as the department works to become a leader in providing digital solutions designed to improve the customer experience.
