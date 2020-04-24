DMV Waiving Late Fees for ID Cardholders, Vehicle Owners, Businesses

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday it is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, extending expiring identification cards, temporary operating permits and motor carrier permits.

With authority granted under an executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, the DMV is:

* Waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration renewals due between March 16 and May 31, 2020, and paid within 60 days of the original expiration date. The requirement to have current license plate stickers is also waived for vehicles with registration expiring between March 4 and June 30, 2020.

* Extending identification cards expiring on or after March 4, 2020, to be valid through June 22, 2020 (60 days from today).

* Temporarily suspending for 60 days the requirement to submit a transfer of ownership within 10 days for vehicle transfers occurring on or after March 4, 2020, and the requirement to register a vehicle acquired or previously based outside of * California within 20 days once registration becomes due.

* Allowing temporary operating permits that expire on or after March 4, 2020, to be valid another 60 days from today.

* Lengthening motor carrier permits expiring in March, April and May 2020 to June 30, 2020. A motor carrier permit is required for numerous transportation and commercial activities in California, including transporting property for compensation, hauling with a commercial vehicle weighing more than 10,000 pounds, and transporting hazardous materials.

“These measures can help lighten the burden many Californians are experiencing during this difficult time,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said.

The DMV continues to encourage customers to renew their vehicle registration and complete vehicle transfers online or by using the DMV Virtual Field Office. Customers can also get replacement registration cards and license plate stickers online or at the hundreds of DMV kiosks across the state. Replacement cards and stickers at the DMV kiosks cost $22 and print on the spot.

The DMV continues to provide essential services via mail, online, kiosks, call centers, available business partners and virtually to process critical transactions, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can use the Services Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

The relief measures are the latest DMV actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

* Temporarily closing field offices. Following deep cleaning, expansion of virtual services and development of new protocols, the DMV soon will offer in-person services in each region. Information on office openings will be announced by DMV in the near future.

* Extending all driver licenses that expire between March 1 and May 31, 2020. Drivers 70 years and older are receiving a 120-day temporary paper extension in the mail, and drivers 69 and younger can request a free temporary paper extension online.

Keeping expiring commercial driver licenses, endorsements and certificates valid through June 30, 2020.

* Temporarily waiving required in-person renewals for eligible driver license and identification cardholders with expirations in March, April, and May 2020. Individuals who meet the criteria are able to renew online or by mail.

* Launching the DMV Virtual Field Office to create new digital options for transactions that previously required an in-person office visit.

* Canceling all behind-the-wheel drive tests to honor social distancing guidelines.

* Suspending extended office hours and Saturday service.