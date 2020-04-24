[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency
DMV Waiving Late Fees for ID Cardholders, Vehicle Owners, Businesses
| Friday, Apr 24, 2020
Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday it is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, extending expiring identification cards, temporary operating permits and motor carrier permits.

With authority granted under an executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, the DMV is:

* Waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration renewals due between March 16 and May 31, 2020, and paid within 60 days of the original expiration date. The requirement to have current license plate stickers is also waived for vehicles with registration expiring between March 4 and June 30, 2020.

* Extending identification cards expiring on or after March 4, 2020, to be valid through June 22, 2020 (60 days from today).

* Temporarily suspending for 60 days the requirement to submit a transfer of ownership within 10 days for vehicle transfers occurring on or after March 4, 2020, and the requirement to register a vehicle acquired or previously based outside of * California within 20 days once registration becomes due.

* Allowing temporary operating permits that expire on or after March 4, 2020, to be valid another 60 days from today.

* Lengthening motor carrier permits expiring in March, April and May 2020 to June 30, 2020. A motor carrier permit is required for numerous transportation and commercial activities in California, including transporting property for compensation, hauling with a commercial vehicle weighing more than 10,000 pounds, and transporting hazardous materials.

“These measures can help lighten the burden many Californians are experiencing during this difficult time,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said.

The DMV continues to encourage customers to renew their vehicle registration and complete vehicle transfers online or by using the DMV Virtual Field Office. Customers can also get replacement registration cards and license plate stickers online or at the hundreds of DMV kiosks across the state. Replacement cards and stickers at the DMV kiosks cost $22 and print on the spot.

The DMV continues to provide essential services via mail, online, kiosks, call centers, available business partners and virtually to process critical transactions, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can use the Services Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

The relief measures are the latest DMV actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

* Temporarily closing field offices. Following deep cleaning, expansion of virtual services and development of new protocols, the DMV soon will offer in-person services in each region. Information on office openings will be announced by DMV in the near future.

* Extending all driver licenses that expire between March 1 and May 31, 2020. Drivers 70 years and older are receiving a 120-day temporary paper extension in the mail, and drivers 69 and younger can request a free temporary paper extension online.
Keeping expiring commercial driver licenses, endorsements and certificates valid through June 30, 2020.

* Temporarily waiving required in-person renewals for eligible driver license and identification cardholders with expirations in March, April, and May 2020. Individuals who meet the criteria are able to renew online or by mail.

* Launching the DMV Virtual Field Office to create new digital options for transactions that previously required an in-person office visit.

* Canceling all behind-the-wheel drive tests to honor social distancing guidelines.

* Suspending extended office hours and Saturday service.
The vast majority of Californians supports stay-at-home orders issued by state leaders as a means of stemming the surge of COVID-19 infections, even if the restrictive measures continue to weigh down the economy, according to a California Health Care Foundation poll released Friday.
Covered California has opened a special health care insurance enrollment period for people impacted by income changes, reduced hours or layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As residents continue to follow the Safer At Home Order, the Los Angeles County Fire Department encourages families to be mindful of fire safety at home, and to practice fire escape safety steps with family members and loved ones.
The vast majority of Californians supports stay-at-home orders issued by state leaders as a means of stemming the surge of COVID-19 infections, even if the restrictive measures continue to weigh down the economy, according to a California Health Care Foundation poll released Friday.
Covered California has opened a special health care insurance enrollment period for people impacted by income changes, reduced hours or layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As residents continue to follow the Safer At Home Order, the Los Angeles County Fire Department encourages families to be mindful of fire safety at home, and to practice fire escape safety steps with family members and loved ones.
Supporters of the shuttered Ice Station Valencia have organized an effort to save and reopen the skating rink, and plan a car parade to show support on Sunday, April 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday it is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, extending expiring identification cards, temporary operating permits and motor carrier permits.
The United States Supreme Court issued its opinion Thursday in County of Maui v. Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund siding with clean water advocates that point source discharges to navigable waters through groundwater are regulated under the Clean Water Act.
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency
Castaic Lake
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday 115 people died overnight from Covid-19 — the state’s deadliest day so far — and cautioned the pandemic fight is far from ov
Following several years of work and advocacy by the North County Transportation Coalition (NCTC) Board, on which Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilman Bob Kellar serve, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has been awarded $107 million through California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital (TIRCP) grant program for upgrades to the Antelope Valley Metrolink Line.
Three members of the College of the Canyons men's golf program are moving on to four-year schools after two spectacular seasons with the Cougars.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 68 new deaths and 1,081 new cases of COVID-19.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a teleconference regular meeting Tuesday, April 28, at 6:00 p.m., which can be viewed on the City's website, www.santa-clarita.com. 
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Theone Paula Paras.
Join the Valley Industry Association for Motivational Monday, via Zoom, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
For years, I watched infectious disease consultants advise hospital staff to wash hands diligently to prevent patient spread of bacteria and viruses. Despite their reasonable advice, some healthcare professionals did not heed the warning.
(CN) — With 11% of the Americans eligible for unemployment insurance benefits receiving them, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a new record of insured unemployment on Thursday. By the agency’s count, at least 20 million people, or about 6% of the total U.S. population, is out of work.
Faceboook knows that your business may be experiencing disruptions resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19. They are offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits to help during this challenging time.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is currently waiving adoption fees at all seven animal care centers, including Castaic, in an effort to quickly place animals in homes during the COVID-19 crisis.
A proposal to make all of its high school graduations virtual is set to be considered and voted on at the next William S. Hart Union High School District board meeting.
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation launched "Parks From Home," a virtual recreation center to provide free access to fitness and instructional classes for the public to enjoy from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
For summer 2020, California State University, Northridge will offer its summer courses in a virtual format.
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings
swallows
California has had 35,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,354 deaths caused by the disease in the pandemic to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
Los Angeles County officials are grateful for the support of California Governor Newsom and local communities as they work together with Project Roomkey to protect people experiencing homelessness from the spread of COVID-19.
