August 10
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
DMV Warns Consumers Stolen Vehicles Being Sold Fraudulently Online as Used Cars
| Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021
DMV

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting Californians to be on the lookout for unscrupulous used car sellers who are luring unsuspecting consumers into buying stolen vehicles online. This warning comes after DMV investigators report an increase in this type of illegal activity, which is fueled by a shortage of new vehicles for sale, and consumers willing to pay more for used ones.

Criminals exploiting the vehicle shortage steal a vehicle, alter the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), create a fraudulent certificate of title (commonly known as a pink slip), and advertise the car for sale online through sites such as Facebook Marketplace or Offer Up. The car thieves use several tactics to encourage the buyer to take quick action, including listing the stolen vehicles well below market value, discounting the sale by thousands of dollars without negotiation, and telling potential buyers they have received several offers.

“With an increase in stolen vehicles being sold online, we are reminding consumers that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “Californians planning to make a large cash purchase of a vehicle from someone they do not know should proceed with caution.”

Consumers can take several steps to avoid inadvertently purchasing a stolen vehicle:

– Obtain an online VIN history report or ask the seller to provide you with a report and compare the information to the vehicle being offered for sale

– Compare the name of the owner on the title (pink slip) to the name of the seller

– Insist on meeting the seller at a local DMV field office to complete the sale and vehicle transfer

– Meet at a local law enforcement location to verify the vehicle before the transaction

– As with all sales, buyers should take note of the seller’s car and attempt to confirm their identity

DMV investigators protect consumers and improve public safety through investigation of complaints that often result in criminal or administrative actions. Consumers who believe they may have purchased a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent certificate of title are urged to contact DMV Investigations at (661) 836-2291.

The DMV reminds customers that legitimate title transfers and many other DMV activities can be accomplished online at dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv-online/.

Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19
Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021
Newhall-Area CHP Officer Dies of COVID-19
Jeremiah Hart, a Newhall-area California Highway Patrol officer, has died of COVID-19, the department announced Monday.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Santa Monica Beach
Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021
L.A. County Issues Water Use Warning for Santa Monica Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit Santa Monica Beach to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
FULL STORY...
California Launches ‘Tell Your Story’ to Combat Teen Vaping
Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021
California Launches ‘Tell Your Story’ to Combat Teen Vaping
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health launched a new advertising campaign Monday called, “Tell Your Story,” in response to the latest high school vaping data from its 2019-20 California Student Tobacco Survey.
FULL STORY...
