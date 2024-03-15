‘Done to Death’ at The MAIN

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 15, 2024

By Press Release

Olive Branch Theatricals presents “Done to Death” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday March 15-17 and March 22-22 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

The play revolves around once-famous mystery writers who involve the audience as they apply their individual methods to solving various murders.

The Saturday, March 16 matinee show will be a Sensory Sensitive program. Olive Branch Theatricals believes that the magic of theater needs to be enjoyed by everyone. The Sensory Sensitive Program works to solidify that idea by reaching out to families who may have members who have special needs or require special accommodation.

At the Sensory Sensitive performances, Olive Branch Theatricals provides a safe welcoming experience for families who may otherwise feel limited in their opportunity to attend a theatrical production.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Tickets are $18-$20.

For infromation, showtimes and to reserver tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/done-to-death-presented-by-olive-branch-theatricals-tickets-723782692517?aff=oddtdtcreator

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...