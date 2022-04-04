header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 4
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
April 26: VIA Luncheon to Feature Commercial R.E. Update
| Monday, Apr 4, 2022

The Valley Industry Association will host a special panel discussion on Commercial Real Estate Development, Santa Clarita and Beyond on Tuesday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

VIA Members: $55

Non-Members: $65

Speakers include:

Jim Backer, Chief Executive Officer, Vista Canyon and President, JSB Development

Craig Peters, Vice Chairman, CBRE

Dale Donohoe, Owner, Intertex Properties

Reservations are required for this unique presentation from some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s top experts in the Commercial Real Estate Development market.

Bring your questions about commercial real estate development in the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond.

Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

For reservations click here.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-04-2022 April 26: VIA Luncheon to Feature Commercial R.E. Update
04-01-2022 April 11: SBDC Restaurant Academy Coffee in the Community
03-31-2022 SCV Chamber, President Both Recognized by L.A. Business Journal
03-29-2022 April 20: Vendors Invited to City of Santa Clarita Vendor Outreach Event
03-28-2022 Discovery Princess Celebrates Maiden Voyage to Mexican Riviera
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Fostering Youth Independence Seeks Volunteers for Ally Training
April is National Volunteer Month and Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating the many members of the community who have stepped up to support local foster youth since the organization’s founding five years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Fostering Youth Independence Seeks Volunteers for Ally Training
April 7: CSUN to Host Electric Car Show
California State University, Northridge is hosting an electric vehicle car show and roundtable discussion on the future of such vehicles on Thursday, April 7.
April 7: CSUN to Host Electric Car Show
April 11: Second Installment of County Property Tax Due
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2021-22 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Monday, April 11, 2022.
April 11: Second Installment of County Property Tax Due
April 26: VIA Luncheon to Feature Commercial R.E. Update
The Valley Industry Association will host a special panel discussion on Commercial Real Estate Development, Santa Clarita and Beyond on Tuesday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
April 26: VIA Luncheon to Feature Commercial R.E. Update
HGTV’s ‘Flipping 101’ Seeks Flips in Los Angeles County
HGTV's "Flipping 101," a Pie Town Production, is looking for real estate investors/owners who are actively planning to flip a house in Orange County or Los Angeles County and who might be interested in being featured on HGTV's "Flipping 101" with Tarek El Moussa.
HGTV’s ‘Flipping 101’ Seeks Flips in Los Angeles County
City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe
This month we are springing back from the restrictions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are ready to celebrate! The City of Santa Clarita is inviting you to come together as a community for the Party on the Pointe. This all-out festival is taking over the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Center Pointe Parkway (that’s where the Party on the Pointe name comes from) on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
City Manager Ken Striplin | Party on the Pointe
April 7: Child, Family Center Empowered Parenting Zoom Workshop
The Santa Clarita Child & Family Center will present an Empowered Parenting workshop on Thursday April 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
April 7: Child, Family Center Empowered Parenting Zoom Workshop
Student Election Workers Sought by L.A. County Registrar-Recorder
The Los Angeles County Student Election Worker Program run by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk provides high school students with an exciting opportunity to serve as Election Workers in Los Angeles County elections.
Student Election Workers Sought by L.A. County Registrar-Recorder
Ribbon Cutting for Golden Valley High School Growl Wellness Center
Golden Valley High School recently hosted a ribbon cutting for the official opening of the Growl Wellness Center, one of many wellness centers across the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Ribbon Cutting for Golden Valley High School Growl Wellness Center
Ballentine Finishes Sixth in Decathlon at UC Riverside Spring Track Classic
College of the Canyons freshman decathlete Matthew Ballentine was the sole entrant for the Cougars at the UC Riverside Spring Track Classic held March 24-25.
Ballentine Finishes Sixth in Decathlon at UC Riverside Spring Track Classic
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
After Los Angeles County implemented new district boundaries, I've been fortunate to get to know my new district. One addition is the Hollywood Bowl and this week I was there twice. On Thursday, their leadership team, including L.A. Philharmonic CEO Chad Smith, shared a bold vision for the years ahead.
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Public Health Warning: Avoid Imported Raw British Columbian Oysters
The California Department of Public Health warned consumers today not to eat raw oysters from British Columbia, Canada because they may be linked to an outbreak of norovirus illnesses in California. Canadian officials continue to investigate the source of norovirus illnesses and have closed multiple growing regions in British Columbia for sanitary contamination.
Public Health Warning: Avoid Imported Raw British Columbian Oysters
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
April 11: SBDC Restaurant Academy Coffee in the Community
The Pacific Coast Regional Small Business Development Corporation presents a free webinar Restaurant Academy Coffee in the Community April 11 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
April 11: SBDC Restaurant Academy Coffee in the Community
Friday COVID Roundup: County Cases Increase, 34 New Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 16 additional deaths, 1,167 new positive cases countywide, with 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,683, county case totals to 2,834,317 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,321 since March of 2020.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Cases Increase, 34 New Cases in SCV
Barger Motion Seeks Camp Scudder Closure
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger placed a motion for next Tuesday’s Board meeting that aims to permanently close Camp Kenyon Scudder, which is located in the city of Santa Clarita.
Barger Motion Seeks Camp Scudder Closure
April 4-8: Full Closure of I-210 Foothill Freeway in San Fernando Valley Scheduled
The California Department of Transportation Caltrans announced overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project. Crews will close I-210 between I-5 to SR-118 for five evenings April 4 to April 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
April 4-8: Full Closure of I-210 Foothill Freeway in San Fernando Valley Scheduled
Wildflowers in Full Bloom in Antelope Valley
The wildflowers are in full bloom at the George R. Bones Wildlife Sanctuary in the Antelope Valley, which is one of 16 wildlife sanctuaries owned and operated by Los Angeles County.
Wildflowers in Full Bloom in Antelope Valley
April 23: Family Law is Topic of Zonta LifeForward Workshop
Family Law will be the topic of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley virtual LifeForward Workshop to be held Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
April 23: Family Law is Topic of Zonta LifeForward Workshop
Cougars Baseball Finishes Strong in 13-6 win Over Antelope Valley College
College of the Canyons defeated visiting Antelope Valley College 13-6 at Cougar Field on March 26 to take the third and final meeting of the conference series.
Cougars Baseball Finishes Strong in 13-6 win Over Antelope Valley College
Mustangs Set Program Records at Three Meets in Three Days
The Master's University Track & Field had a busy past few days, competing in three different meets Thursday through Saturday. That didn't stop the Mustangs from setting several program records and qualifying multiple athletes for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Mustangs Set Program Records at Three Meets in Three Days
April 13: WiSH Webinar Wednesdays Presents a General College Overview
The William S. Hart Education Foundation will present a General College Overview as part of its' WiSH Webinar Wednesdays on April 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
April 13: WiSH Webinar Wednesdays Presents a General College Overview
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: