2024 Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Sought

The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year, Don Kimball and Jenny Ketchepaw have announced the annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Valencia.

The purpose of the Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Recognition is to honor men and women who have given outstanding volunteer service to the Santa Clarita Valley area.

Nominations are currently being sought for the 2024 SCV Man of the Year and 2024 SCV Woman of the Year.

Individual volunteer services must be given to a group or organization that is a designated 501(c)(3), community service organization.

Volunteer service is defined by long-time community commitment, (not work related).

Volunteer service includes, but is not limited to, the years of volunteer service, the type of service and the impact of the service that was provided to multiple local organizations.

This year the event will also feature the nominating nonprofit organization.

The SCV Man and Woman of the Year Committee, comprised of previous honorees, will select the Man and Woman of the Year from the nominees submitted.

Nominating organizations which are registered 501 (c)(3) nonprofits may nominate up to two volunteers, one man and one woman.

The criteria used by the Committee are weighted as follows:

–Volunteer effort (sweat equity) – 40 points

–Years of service – 20 points

–Impact and commitment to nominating organization – 20 points

–Number of 501(c)(3) organizations this individual has served – 20 points

Nominees do not receive additional points for being nominated by multiple organizations.

A nomination/application form can be found here.

A paparazzi party will be held on Wednesday March 6, to recognize and honor the nominees and their organizations. The nominees, their significant others and the executive directors of the nominating organizations, will be invited.

Nomination applications are due by Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. All nominations will be acknowledged.

