header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 18
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; rededicated as city of Santa Clarita's Business Incubator exactly 57 years later (2014) [story]
Newhall Library
Remembering Philanthropist, SCV Community Activist Cheri Fleming
| Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
cheri fleming

 

Community leaders, friends and family from across the Santa Clarita Valley mourned the loss of well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, following the announcement of her death Monday.

She and husband Don Fleming had been together for 40 years and, on Tuesday, he said his heart is broken.

“She was my guiding light. She was my inspiration. She was my compass. She was all of those things, and she was a lot smarter than me, too,” Don added.

The Flemings moved to the SCV after purchasing Valencia Acura in 1997, and as they worked to turn it into one of the top Acura dealerships in customer loyalty and sales, Fleming worked to better her new community.

“Santa Clarita has lost one of its greatest champions,” College of the Canyons Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook said. “In her service to others, Cheri Fleming showed us the profound impact that one person can make in the lives of others, and in shaping an entire community through her actions, words, high standards and care for others.”

cheri fleming

Don and Cheri Fleming with their 2019 Silver Spur Award for community service on Saturday, March 19, 2019, at the Silver Spur Celebration. | Photo: Courtesy Tom Cruze.

Fleming felt it her duty to give back and immediately dove head-first into her new community’s philanthropic organizations, including the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, Child & Family Center, American Cancer Society, SCV Chamber of Commerce and Boys & Girls Club of SCV, among others.

“Cheri was someone so special, and everyone who came in contact with her could just feel her energy and her passion. At Henry Mayo, she totally embraced our hospital with her trademark smile and her unwavering commitment to our programs and our services,” said Marlee Lauffer, president of Henry Mayo Foundation. “She was high-level leadership, (with) hands-on involvement. She was inspirational and always very kind. … Henry Mayo appreciates her and misses her, but we know that her mark lives on throughout our hospital, literally.”

cheri fleming

Holly Schroeder, Cheri Fleming and Assemblywoman Christy Smith attend the 15th annual 51 Santa Clarita’s Most Influential 2019 Luncheon held at Salt Creek Grille on Thursday, November 21, 2019. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

Advocate for women

As a leader in the business community, Fleming found a passion in advocating for women like herself, including her executive assistant Stephanie Gurne.

“Cheri has been a big part of my life,” Gurne said. “She was my mentor, introducing me to Soroptimist and volunteering. I will make her proud and continue her legacy and will always cherish the memories we had together. Cheri was an amazing woman with a heart of gold.”

“This is a real tough one,” Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth added. “Aside from being a business leader, Cheri mentored so many members of our community that are now leaders or have taken the skills from Cheri to other communities, and it definitely leaves a hole in our community.”

cheri fleming

Holly Schroeder, Cheri Fleming and Assemblywoman Christy Smith attend the 15th annual 51 Santa Clarita’s Most Influential 2019 Luncheon held at Salt Creek Grille on Thursday, November 21, 2019. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

When asked what being a mentor has meant to her in her last interview in October, Fleming replied, “I am successful if I help others find success, which is why mentoring is so important to me. The highest compliment I could receive would be to have helped groom someone to become my replacement. I live every day embracing the true mission of Soroptimist, which is to empower others. I never feel threatened by the success of others; rather, helping others succeed enriches my own legacy.”

It was that sentiment that Joan Aschoff, Child & Family Center president and CEO, found so amazing about Fleming, saying that while Fleming’s incredible kindness struck her, it was also how much of an astute businesswoman she was.

“As (board) chair, she would help us achieve what we needed to achieve and yet, make everybody feel good about the decisions, make sure everybody was included in the decisions and everybody was acknowledged for their contribution to the process,” Aschoff said. “She just had this amazing skill of bringing people together and making them feel like they were a part of it. … She was an absolute pleasure to work with.”

cheri fleming

Michael Berger introduces Cheri Fleming at the Child & Family Center board installation at the Sand Canyon Country Club on a recent pre-COVID Thursday evening. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.

Business mentor

Fleming has also been a mentor to local business owner and current Soroptimist President Kim Kurowski, who said she’d never seen her without her iconic smile.

“She always can raise you up, no matter what your feelings,” Kurowski added. “She’s always there with a kind word or good advice. She was always there for everybody.”

Teresa Todd, publicist and friend to Fleming, agreed with Kurowski, adding, “Cheri was everybody’s best friend. She was a gracious giver of her time, talent and treasure to everyone she could help. And, most importantly, she was an amazing wife and mother to a very special family.”

cheri fleming

From left: GLANCDA Executive Director Bob Smith, COC Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook, Paul Wickline, COC associate vice president of educational pathways, Max Picado, Valencia Acura service manager, and Valencia Acura co-owner Cheri Fleming. | Courtesy photo.

“Cheri and I worked together 34 of the 40 years I’ve known her,” son Brian Fleming added. “We had some amazing times that made for a wild and crazy life’s journey.”

Her service to local organizations never seemed to tire, and she and Don continued their active involvement with nonprofits through this year, hoping only to make a positive change in their community.

“They just don’t come any better than the Flemings — they were an incredible couple in our community,” Santa Clarita Councilman Bob Kellar said. “They have done so much for this community over the years. I look at Cheri’s passing as having lost a great friend, not only personally, but a great friend to this community.”

cheri fleming

Don and Cheri Fleming, winners of the 2019 Silver Spur Award, with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook, Chancellor of College of the Canyons, and Roger Van Hook. | Photo courtesy Tom Cruze.

Legacy will live on

Community leaders agreed that Fleming’s legacy will live on across the SCV, continuing to inspire them long after she’s gone.

“Cheri leaves a great legacy of beauty, light, absolute class and extraordinary leadership,” said Greg McWilliams, chief policy officer and vice president of FivePoint Holdings LLC. “We will all continue to embrace that strength to make this world and our community a better place.”

“Cheri’s spirit and passion will live on as each of us continues to serve Santa Clarita with the inspiration of her boundless energy, infectious enthusiasm and heartfelt generosity,” Van Hook added. “There is and always will be a special place in my heart and my soul occupied by Cheri Fleming.”

In lieu of flowers, the family has established a legacy fund and donations can be made at go.soroptimist.org/in-memoriam/cheri-fleming. All donations are expected to directly contribute to aiding Soroptimist’s mission of helping women and girls around the world live their dreams.

cheri fleming

Cheri Fleming, left, and Don Fleming, co-owners of the Valencia Acura dealership, pose with a car in the dealership’s showroom on Creekside Road in 2018. | Courtesy photo.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Son of Drowned ‘Glee’ Star Sues Ventura County Over Lake Piru Accident
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Son of Drowned ‘Glee’ Star Sues Ventura County Over Lake Piru Accident
“Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in Ventura County lake this past summer because a boat she rented with her son from the county did not have a ladder and other safety equipment, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Effective Friday, November 20, Los Angeles County will tighten pandemic safeguards and restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase significantly.
FULL STORY...
Remembering Philanthropist, SCV Community Activist Cheri Fleming
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Remembering Philanthropist, SCV Community Activist Cheri Fleming
Community leaders, friends and family from across the Santa Clarita Valley mourned the loss of well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, following the announcement of her death Monday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Son of Drowned ‘Glee’ Star Sues Ventura County Over Lake Piru Accident
“Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in Ventura County lake this past summer because a boat she rented with her son from the county did not have a ladder and other safety equipment, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Son of Drowned ‘Glee’ Star Sues Ventura County Over Lake Piru Accident
L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Effective Friday, November 20, Los Angeles County will tighten pandemic safeguards and restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase significantly.
L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Remembering Philanthropist, SCV Community Activist Cheri Fleming
Community leaders, friends and family from across the Santa Clarita Valley mourned the loss of well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, following the announcement of her death Monday.
Remembering Philanthropist, SCV Community Activist Cheri Fleming
Planning Commission Says Sand Canyon Resort Plan ‘Needs Some Work’
After hundreds of Sand Canyon residents gathered last year to voice opposition on how a proposed 77-acre resort could affect their quiet, rural community, several spoke out again Tuesday, this time before the Santa Clarita Planning Commission.
Planning Commission Says Sand Canyon Resort Plan ‘Needs Some Work’
L.A. County, Healthvana Launch Digital Contact Tracing for COVID-19
Los Angeles County and its partner, Healthvana, have launched a digital contact tracing campaign designed to control community spread as California’s counties reach sobering new milestones in COVID-19 cases.
L.A. County, Healthvana Launch Digital Contact Tracing for COVID-19
Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; rededicated as city of Santa Clarita's Business Incubator exactly 57 years later (2014) [story]
Newhall Library
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,037,978 Cases Statewide, 8,377 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 2,301 new cases of COVID-19, including a total of 8,377 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,037,978 Cases Statewide, 8,377 Total SCV Cases
CSUN Projects Supporting Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Awarded $500K
Officials at California State University, Northridge have awarded more than $500,000 in grants to 14 campus projects that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
CSUN Projects Supporting Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Awarded $500K
Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual
Celebrating its 40th year, the annual Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 5, with a special Preview Gala on the evening of Friday, Dec. 4.
Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual
Nov. 18: Hart District’s Virtual Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 18: Hart District’s Virtual Regular Meeting
Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announce that DrinkPAK, LLC, the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has inked a seven-year, 172,324-square-foot lease for Building 2 at The Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) industrial park in Santa Clarita.
Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch
NSD Board Members, Superintendent Complete Masters in Governance Program
Suzan Solomon, Donna Rose and Ernesto Smith, trustees of the Newhall School District, and Superintendent Jeff Pelzel have demonstrated exceptional commitment to professional development in the service of students through their recent completion of the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Masters in Governance program.
NSD Board Members, Superintendent Complete Masters in Governance Program
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan Update (UWMP).
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new SCV Chamber Member 401(k) Retirement Plan which is designed to save local businesses time and money in the administration of a 401(k) program for their employees, while creating individual, customized plans.
SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
Northridge Skateland Closing Doors as Roller Rink, Proposal for Homeless Shelter Announced
An era is coming to an end. Northridge Skateland, owned by brothers Dave and Mike Fleming, who also own Mountasia Family Fun Center in Santa Clarita, is closing its doors as a roller rink to help provide interim housing for the increasing homeless population in the San Fernando Valley, Council District 12.
Northridge Skateland Closing Doors as Roller Rink, Proposal for Homeless Shelter Announced
Community Leader, Philanthropist Cheri Fleming Dies
Well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, died Monday after a brief illness.
Community Leader, Philanthropist Cheri Fleming Dies
SoCal Edison Warns of Possible SCV Power Shut-Offs
Southern California Edison officials announced early Tuesday morning the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers later that day, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley, as winds picked up.
SoCal Edison Warns of Possible SCV Power Shut-Offs
Amanda Ray Sworn In as First Female CHP Commissioner
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom administered the oath of office Tuesday to California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray, a historic move making her the first woman in its 91-year history to lead the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation.
Amanda Ray Sworn In as First Female CHP Commissioner
LASD Joins Agencies Nationwide in Promoting Click It or Ticket Campaign
Throughout the month of November, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is joining agencies across the country promoting the importance of wearing a seat belt in the car and keeping children safe by making sure they are properly restrained.
LASD Joins Agencies Nationwide in Promoting Click It or Ticket Campaign
Today in SCV History (Nov. 17)
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
under construction
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Urges ‘Immediate Action’; State Pauses Reopenings
As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations continue to rise here and across California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take immediate action to slow the spread.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Urges ‘Immediate Action’; State Pauses Reopenings
Nov. 17: Sand Canyon Country Club on Planning Commission Agenda
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Sand Canyon Country Club project during its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, November 17, starting at 6 p.m.
Nov. 17: Sand Canyon Country Club on Planning Commission Agenda
Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California
With COVID-19 cases spiking more than 50% in the last 10 days, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday pulled the "emergency brake" on counties’ reopening efforts effective immediately and said the state is prepping emergency hospitals to deal with the surge.
Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California
SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
Home and condominium sales soared during October in the Santa Clarita Valley as pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and low-interest rates prompted buyers to jump into the market.
SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
%d bloggers like this: