Today in
S.C.V. History
Aug. 1
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country
Leona Cox
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Extreme Heat
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024

I hope you are all enjoying your summer. As the days get longer, it is tempting to spend more time outside, and it is important to take some basic precautions to protect your health during days with extreme heat.

On behalf of our healthcare teams, I’d like to take a moment to remind us all of key resources and tips to continue staying safe during the hot days. To stay safe on the hottest days of the year, go to an air-conditioned location, park or pool. Call 211 or click here to find one of LA County’s cooling centers. Drink plenty of water, use a hat or an umbrella if you’re going to be outside for a while. Wear lightweight, light colored clothing. Remember to never leave children or pets in a car for any reason. Check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbors.

Extreme heat can be dangerous, every summer our emergency rooms and urgent care centers see a rise in patients with heat-related illnesses. Look here for information on how to identify heat-related illnesses. The people most prone to these conditions are people playing sports during the hottest part of the day and people who work outside. If you experience any symptoms related to excessive heat, seek care with your provider. You can also visit our website for information on our Urgent Care or Emergency Services.  Please click here for more ways to stay healthy in the heat.

Although we are still enjoying the break from school, the new year begins for most students in the next few weeks. Check in with your child’s pediatrician to ensure your children’s vaccines are up to date.

In June, the Board of Supervisors adopted the “outdoor children’s bill of rights,” to encourage enrichment activities for all children in Los Angeles County. There are excellent opportunities available to encourage families to go outside and enjoy the fun in your neighborhood and beyond. See below for more information on opportunities to play outside.

Across LA Health Services we continue to strengthen and innovate our care and services. See below for some of the ways we are fostering healing and enhancing our services.

Olive View-UCLA Medical Center’s Recreation Therapy program encourages healing through art. In this month’s edition of The Pulse, you can learn more about one of our exceptional programs that fosters healing and growth for our patients.

Caring for our caregivers is a top priority at LA Health Services. Our Employee Health Services division is available to our 40,000 employees and contractors. Our staff rely on them for a variety of services, including vaccines and onboarding services. Employee Health Services has recently undergone a significant transformation process, which is improving efficiencies and ensuring that services are readily available to those who need them. See below to learn more about our commitment to caring for our dedicated workforce members.

LA Health Services has a new Chief Wellness Officer. See below to learn more about this new position and how it will ensure that we are caring for our caregivers in meaningful ways.

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has launched the Who Do I Call for Help? campaign in order to help community members seek and obtain the appropriate level of healthcare, mental health services and general information. See below to learn more about the vast resources available to LA County residents.

Staff from Housing for Health recently attended the National Conference on Ending Homelessness and Capitol Hill Day in Washington, D.C. They came back with new ideas and perspectives on how to tackle the challenges faced by persons experiencing homelessness. LA Health Services workforce members will have an opportunity to hear about the conference on August 20. DHS workforce members can also look at our Workforce Weekly for more details.
Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy

Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement following the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ discussion about the County’s work to address homeless encampments
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
As summer heats up and water use reaches its peak in our City, it’s crucial that we come together to champion environmental responsibility.
READ MORE...

Mike West | Message From the CIF-SS Commissioner

Mike West | Message From the CIF-SS Commissioner
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
Here we are at the end of July and preparations for the fall season are already underway at most of our member schools. As is the case most every year, school administration and athletic faculty should be aware and ready to immediately implement the rule changes enacted the previous year.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects

Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
Nothing says Santa Clarita like our beautiful mountains, pristine parks, paseos meandering through our neighborhoods, lush trees and amenities for residents of all ages.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars

Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
Picture this…a cozy blanket laid out on the grass, the warm evening breeze and your favorite film playing on the big screen.
READ MORE...
Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
Leona Cox
Ocean Water Warning for July 31
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 31
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. to consider placing a facilities bond measure on the November ballot.
Aug. 1: SUSD Special Meeting on Facilities Bond
Aug. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 6.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 6: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to Host Their 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash Fundraiser
The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is ready to make another splash on Oct, 6 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 6: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center to Host Their 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash Fundraiser
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious on July 26, 2024.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
LASD Teams with L.A. Rams for Deputy Sheriff Recruitment
In a new collaboration, the Los Angeles Rams have teamed up with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to supercharge recruitment efforts for deputy positions.
LASD Teams with L.A. Rams for Deputy Sheriff Recruitment
State Supe Launches Initiative to Add Housing Units
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today launched a statewide effort to accelerate housing development by utilizing the significant amount of developable land owned by California’s local education agencies.
State Supe Launches Initiative to Add Housing Units
Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement following the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ discussion about the County’s work to address homeless encampments
Barger Statement on County’s Homeless Encampment Strategy
CSUN Profs Explore ‘Spatial Harmonies’
California State University, Northridge art professors Edward Alfano, Lesley Krane and Magdy Rizk have partnered with artist Magda Audifred for an exhibition in August at the Shatto Gallery in Koreatown to explore “Spatial Harmonies,” using analog and digital media. 
CSUN Profs Explore ‘Spatial Harmonies’
California Celebrates 50 Years of WIC Program
The California Department of Public Health is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
California Celebrates 50 Years of WIC Program
Today in SCV History (July 31)
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Back-to-School For SCV Students Nears
For students in the Santa Clarita Valley summer is fading fast as back-to-school dates loom. High school and junior high students in the SCV will return to school on Monday, aug. 12. Elementary schools in the four SCV school districts will spread out first day of school dates from Aug. 12-15.
Back-to-School For SCV Students Nears
Aug. 3: Saugus High Football Cornhole Fundraiser
Saugus High School Gridiron Booster Club will host a Saugus High Football Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser at Lucky Luke Brewery on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Aug. 3: Saugus High Football Cornhole Fundraiser
Barger Honors West Ranch Team for Animal Adoption Efforts
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger honored the West Ranch High School cross country team for the “Run with Dogs” program at the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, July 30.
Barger Honors West Ranch Team for Animal Adoption Efforts
CalArts Students Shine in Paris-L.A. Olympic Poster Competition
In a celebration of artistic excellence and international collaboration, California Institute of the Arts Graphic Design students Vesper (Yuhuan) Ji (Art MFA 2025), Junyu Qian (Art MFA 2024), Oscar Thompson (Art BFA 2025) and Dariia Zamrii (Art MFA 2025) have been announced as winners of the 2024 Cultural Olympiad Poster Competition. Fellow CalArtian Jiating Shi (Art MFA 2025) also received an honorable mention.
CalArts Students Shine in Paris-L.A. Olympic Poster Competition
CDPH Identifies Valley Fever Among Attendees of Music Festival
People who attended “Lightning in a Bottle” music festival in Kern County should see a healthcare provider if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms.
CDPH Identifies Valley Fever Among Attendees of Music Festival
Correction: SUSD $190 Bond Measure to Be Discussed at Regular Board Meeting July 30
The Saugus Union School District board of Trustees will discuss placing a $190M bond measure for facilities improvements on the November ballot at the board's regular public meeting on Tuesday, July 30.
Correction: SUSD $190 Bond Measure to Be Discussed at Regular Board Meeting July 30
Sept. 21: Be the Light 5K to Benefit A Light of Hope
The 10th anniversary Be the Light 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at West Creek Park in Valencia with the course traveling the paseos of the San Francisquito Creek Trail.
Sept. 21: Be the Light 5K to Benefit A Light of Hope
Henry Mayo Receives AHA Award for Stroke Care
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.
Henry Mayo Receives AHA Award for Stroke Care
Sept. 14: Horse 2 Heart Fundraiser Jamboree
Oak Creek Corrals 20th anniversary celebration will include a Fundraiser Jamboree for the Horse 2 Heart Non-Profit organization.
Sept. 14: Horse 2 Heart Fundraiser Jamboree
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Volunteers, Donations
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry is presently serving more than 7,000 food-insecure residents of the Santa Clarita Valley each month. The SCV Food Pantry is presently looking for volunteers for the fall season.
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Volunteers, Donations
SCV Water Awarded Federal Grant for Water Resilience Initiative
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recently awarded a $363,374 Federal grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Applied Science Grant Program. Funds will go towards the Agency’s Groundwater Model Refinement and Calibration Project.
SCV Water Awarded Federal Grant for Water Resilience Initiative
