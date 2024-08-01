Dr. Christina Ghaly | Extreme Heat

I hope you are all enjoying your summer. As the days get longer, it is tempting to spend more time outside, and it is important to take some basic precautions to protect your health during days with extreme heat.

On behalf of our healthcare teams, I’d like to take a moment to remind us all of key resources and tips to continue staying safe during the hot days. To stay safe on the hottest days of the year, go to an air-conditioned location, park or pool. Call 211 or click here to find one of LA County’s cooling centers. Drink plenty of water, use a hat or an umbrella if you’re going to be outside for a while. Wear lightweight, light colored clothing. Remember to never leave children or pets in a car for any reason. Check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbors.

Extreme heat can be dangerous, every summer our emergency rooms and urgent care centers see a rise in patients with heat-related illnesses. Look here for information on how to identify heat-related illnesses. The people most prone to these conditions are people playing sports during the hottest part of the day and people who work outside. If you experience any symptoms related to excessive heat, seek care with your provider. You can also visit our website for information on our Urgent Care or Emergency Services. Please click here for more ways to stay healthy in the heat.

Although we are still enjoying the break from school, the new year begins for most students in the next few weeks. Check in with your child’s pediatrician to ensure your children’s vaccines are up to date.

In June, the Board of Supervisors adopted the “outdoor children’s bill of rights,” to encourage enrichment activities for all children in Los Angeles County. There are excellent opportunities available to encourage families to go outside and enjoy the fun in your neighborhood and beyond. See below for more information on opportunities to play outside.

Across LA Health Services we continue to strengthen and innovate our care and services. See below for some of the ways we are fostering healing and enhancing our services.

Olive View-UCLA Medical Center’s Recreation Therapy program encourages healing through art. In this month’s edition of The Pulse, you can learn more about one of our exceptional programs that fosters healing and growth for our patients.

Caring for our caregivers is a top priority at LA Health Services. Our Employee Health Services division is available to our 40,000 employees and contractors. Our staff rely on them for a variety of services, including vaccines and onboarding services. Employee Health Services has recently undergone a significant transformation process, which is improving efficiencies and ensuring that services are readily available to those who need them. See below to learn more about our commitment to caring for our dedicated workforce members.

LA Health Services has a new Chief Wellness Officer. See below to learn more about this new position and how it will ensure that we are caring for our caregivers in meaningful ways.

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has launched the Who Do I Call for Help? campaign in order to help community members seek and obtain the appropriate level of healthcare, mental health services and general information. See below to learn more about the vast resources available to LA County residents.

Staff from Housing for Health recently attended the National Conference on Ending Homelessness and Capitol Hill Day in Washington, D.C. They came back with new ideas and perspectives on how to tackle the challenges faced by persons experiencing homelessness. LA Health Services workforce members will have an opportunity to hear about the conference on August 20. DHS workforce members can also look at our Workforce Weekly for more details.

