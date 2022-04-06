Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center to Host Program Preview

The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person fall program preview event with information about degree and certificate programs.

The preview event will start April 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. to provide community members and prospective students with information about the wide variety of programs offered by University Center partner institutions, including CSU Dominguez Hills, University of La Verne, University of Massachusetts Global, and National University.

Held in the University Center lobby, the event allows attendees to meet with university representatives, learn about financial aid programs, speak with counselors, and submit admission applications.

“We are excited to welcome students back to in-person learning again in the University Center while retaining the schedule flexibility that our programs provide and our students need,” said Leslie Carr, director of operations at the University Center. “We are also excited to announce that our partners will be offering new programs including bachelor’s degrees in Sociology, Communications and Media, and Cybersecurity as well as a master’s degree in Social Work. In addition, our new partner, California State University Dominguez Hills, will be offering two Occupational Safety and Health Administration certificates in Safety and Health. There truly is something for everyone at the University Center!”

In addition, The University of Massachusetts Global is offering a 30 percent scholarship for all new undergraduates who start a program in specific summer and fall sessions.

Since it opened in 2002, the goal of the 110,000 square-foot University Center has been to increase student access to advanced degrees by forging partnerships with surrounding four-year colleges and universities. Those institutions then make their academic programs available to students through courses offered at the University Center. These partnerships enable students to earn advanced degrees without leaving the Santa Clarita Valley.

Over the last 19 years, 3,950 students have graduated from the programs offered by the University Center’s partner institutions.

The University Center is located on the College of the Canyons’ Valencia campus and is best accessed via University Center Drive, the southernmost campus entrance on Rockwell Canyon Road.

Parking in campus parking lots 13, 14, and 15 is free for the fall program preview event.

For more information about the University Center fall program preview event and programs, visit the website, call (661) 362-5111 or email universitycenter@canyons.edu.

