Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students

Nine College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.

The students – Isaac Ascencion, Jacob Denton, Marcelino Juarez, Luis Olaya, Axel Palacios, Joshua Reed, Thomas Reid, Tyler Robles, and Hunter Tubbs – had to have a cumulative GPA of 2.7 or higher, be enrolled in the college’s fire technology program, and respond to four essay questions about their fire service career goals.

“It is an honor to be part of Edison’s commitment to the fire service and higher education,” said Keith Kawamoto, chair of the college’s fire technology department.

“As we approach one of the hottest summers on record, it is essential that well-trained and well-educated firefighters and fire service personnel are at the ready. Edison has continually provided support and opportunities for our fire technology students as they prepare to do their part protecting our communities.”

The scholarships were awarded through a $25,000 grant from Edison International in support of the college’s development of present and future fire personnel. This is the fourth year in a row that Edison International awarded a grant to the college’s fire technology program.

“This Edison fire technology grant also allows our COC fire technology program to purchase uniforms for our students, and storage for our firefighting gear and equipment,” said Kawamoto. “Edison’s generosity provides access to creative and innovative training resources. Through this teamwork with Edison, our program is able to guide students along their journey toward becoming effective, caring, and courageous first responders.”

College of the Canyons offers fire technology courses within the School of Mathematics, Sciences & Health Professions to help provide ample fire department staffing to battle California’s wildfires.

This program offers certificate/degree opportunities for both pre-service individuals and in-service professionals who seek career advancement. COC fire technology courses align with the uniform curriculum established by California Community Colleges.

