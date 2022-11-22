Entertainment, Dance, Comedy at The MAIN in December

Kick-off the holiday season in style by attending a variety of shows and entertainment opportunities at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, this December. From the monthly 10 by 10 Variety Night, to a dance performance, to comedy and art, The MAIN is the place to be to get into the holiday spirit.

The month begins on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., with the return of the free 10 by 10 Variety Night. Attendees will be treated to 10 entertainers who will each put on a 10-minute performance of their choosing. The audience may be treated to storytelling, magic, improv, music and other forms of entertainment – no two months are ever the same!

On Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m., head to Old Town Newhall for a break from holiday shopping and experience “Movement at The MAIN: Hustling into the Holidays”. This evening of dance features LA Hustle and Movement, the premier resource for Hustle dancing in Los Angeles. The show features a diverse ensemble of dancers performing a variety of dance styles. General admission is $20 and student admission (with ID) is $15. Purchase the VIP experience for $30 and receive priority seating, a complimentary holiday-themed non-alcoholic beverage and an exclusive dance lesson to learn the basics of the Hustle.

The Society Comedy Troupe returns to The MAIN for Society Improv on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. If you’ve seen “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” then you already have an idea of the hilarious, energetic comedy that the troupe will be performing.

Theatre in a Week is back with a special holiday edition – “Holiday Hijinks” – at The MAIN Dec. 9-11. Theatre in a Week features original one-act comedies written by Barry Agin, this time featuring outrageous hijinks and delightful madcap merriment perfect for the holidays. Each one-act play has a different cast, director and storyline that makes for a must-see event. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec, 11 at 2 p.m.

Finally, discover a deep connection with the arts when you attend an art reception for “Preserved Memories,” the latest exhibit on display in the lobby of The MAIN. This installation represents how dementia impacts the identity and fabric of one’s being. Join artist Aazam Irilian for an evening of togetherness at The MAIN on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. This free-to-attend reception allows the public to meet the artist, see the art and share their own stories about how dementia has affected their family. “Preserved Memories” is on display at The MAIN from Dec. 6, 2022, to Jan. 7, 2023.

To learn more about any of these shows and opportunities, and to purchase tickets, please visit atthemain.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...