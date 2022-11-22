Entertainment, Dance, Comedy at The MAIN in December

Kick-off the holiday season in style by attending a variety of shows and entertainment opportunities at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, this December. From the monthly 10 by 10 Variety Night, to a dance performance, to comedy and art, The MAIN is the place to be to get into the holiday spirit.
The month begins on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., with the return of the free 10 by 10 Variety Night. Attendees will be treated to 10 entertainers who will each put on a 10-minute performance of their choosing. The audience may be treated to storytelling, magic, improv, music and other forms of entertainment – no two months are ever the same!
On Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m., head to Old Town Newhall for a break from holiday shopping and experience “Movement at The MAIN: Hustling into the Holidays”. This evening of dance features LA Hustle and Movement, the premier resource for Hustle dancing in Los Angeles. The show features a diverse ensemble of dancers performing a variety of dance styles. General admission is $20 and student admission (with ID) is $15. Purchase the VIP experience for $30 and receive priority seating, a complimentary holiday-themed non-alcoholic beverage and an exclusive dance lesson to learn the basics of the Hustle.
The Society Comedy Troupe returns to The MAIN for Society Improv on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. If you’ve seen “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” then you already have an idea of the hilarious, energetic comedy that the troupe will be performing.
Theatre in a Week is back with a special holiday edition – “Holiday Hijinks” – at The MAIN Dec. 9-11. Theatre in a Week features original one-act comedies written by Barry Agin, this time featuring outrageous hijinks and delightful madcap merriment perfect for the holidays. Each one-act play has a different cast, director and storyline that makes for a must-see event. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec, 11 at 2 p.m.
Finally, discover a deep connection with the arts when you attend an art reception for “Preserved Memories,” the latest exhibit on display in the lobby of The MAIN. This installation represents how dementia impacts the identity and fabric of one’s being. Join artist Aazam Irilian for an evening of togetherness at The MAIN on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. This free-to-attend reception allows the public to meet the artist, see the art and share their own stories about how dementia has affected their family. “Preserved Memories” is on display at The MAIN from Dec. 6, 2022, to Jan. 7, 2023.
Kick-off the holiday season in style by attending a variety of shows and entertainment opportunities at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, this December. From the monthly 10 by 10 Variety Night, to a dance performance, to comedy and art, The MAIN is the place to be to get into the holiday spirit.
Holiday season cheer begins with the opening of Roger Bean’s “Winter Wonderettes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts on the Newhall Elementary School campus, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
As Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19 continue to impact Californians earlier than usual this year, California State Public Health Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan urges everyone across the state to protect themselves and their families against many circulating viruses.
Kick-off the holiday season in style by attending a variety of shows and entertainment opportunities at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, this December. From the monthly 10 by 10 Variety Night, to a dance performance, to comedy and art, The MAIN is the place to be to get into the holiday spirit.
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk, or jog in the 14th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
It may not have been the top prize the team was hoping for, but The Master's University had their best showing ever at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross Country National Championships held in Tallahassee, Fla.
In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is giving thanks for several community grants that are enabling local foster youth to prepare, train and obtain their drivers license through its brand-new Ready Set Drive! program.
A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced today to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million.
In a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs Caltrans to request FEMA assistance for road repairs to the Interstate 5 freeway.
The California Highway Patrol is continuing its efforts to ensure infants and children are safe while traveling California’s roadways with the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training VI” (CARSEAT) campaign funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 155 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 20 additional deaths and 4,862 new cases countywide.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.