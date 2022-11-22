header image

1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Entertainment, Dance, Comedy at The MAIN in December
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Hustle photo 1Kick-off the holiday season in style by attending a variety of shows and entertainment opportunities at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, this December. From the monthly 10 by 10 Variety Night, to a dance performance, to comedy and art, The MAIN is the place to be to get into the holiday spirit.

The month begins on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., with the return of the free 10 by 10 Variety Night. Attendees will be treated to 10 entertainers who will each put on a 10-minute performance of their choosing. The audience may be treated to storytelling, magic, improv, music and other forms of entertainment – no two months are ever the same!

On Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m., head to Old Town Newhall for a break from holiday shopping and experience “Movement at The MAIN: Hustling into the Holidays”. This evening of dance features LA Hustle and Movement, the premier resource for Hustle dancing in Los Angeles. The show features a diverse ensemble of dancers performing a variety of dance styles. General admission is $20 and student admission (with ID) is $15. Purchase the VIP experience for $30 and receive priority seating, a complimentary holiday-themed non-alcoholic beverage and an exclusive dance lesson to learn the basics of the Hustle.

The Society Comedy Troupe returns to The MAIN for Society Improv on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. If you’ve seen “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” then you already have an idea of the hilarious, energetic comedy that the troupe will be performing.

Theatre in a Week is back with a special holiday edition – “Holiday Hijinks” – at The MAIN Dec. 9-11. Theatre in a Week features original one-act comedies written by Barry Agin, this time featuring outrageous hijinks and delightful madcap merriment perfect for the holidays. Each one-act play has a different cast, director and storyline that makes for a must-see event. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec, 11 at 2 p.m.

Finally, discover a deep connection with the arts when you attend an art reception for “Preserved Memories,” the latest exhibit on display in the lobby of The MAIN. This installation represents how dementia impacts the identity and fabric of one’s being. Join artist Aazam Irilian for an evening of togetherness at The MAIN on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. This free-to-attend reception allows the public to meet the artist, see the art and share their own stories about how dementia has affected their family. “Preserved Memories” is on display at The MAIN from Dec. 6, 2022, to Jan. 7, 2023.

To learn more about any of these shows and opportunities, and to purchase tickets, please visit atthemain.org.
“Little Gems” Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery

“Little Gems” Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit titled "Little Gems."
FULL STORY...

Artist Cathy Michelle Isaacs Announces New Exhibit

Artist Cathy Michelle Isaacs Announces New Exhibit
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Santa Clarita Artists Association new member, Cathy Michelle Isaacs, announces her new exhibit entitled “Pouring My Heart Out.”
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Brothers Opening Two Plays in Two Different Cities

Santa Clarita Brothers Opening Two Plays in Two Different Cities
Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Anyone with a sibling can relate to a situation where the big brother tells the little brother, “Stop following me around and stop copying me...or I’ll tell Mom!”
FULL STORY...

Nov. 18-Dec. 11: ‘Winter Wonderettes’ at Newhall Family Theatre

Nov. 18-Dec. 11: ‘Winter Wonderettes’ at Newhall Family Theatre
Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Holiday season cheer begins with the opening of Roger Bean’s “Winter Wonderettes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts on the Newhall Elementary School campus, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Seven deaths, 1,661 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,661 new cases countywide and 64 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Public Health Guidance for Parents on Winter Viruses
As Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19 continue to impact Californians earlier than usual this year, California State Public Health Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan urges everyone across the state to protect themselves and their families against many circulating viruses.
Kick-off the holiday season in style by attending a variety of shows and entertainment opportunities at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, this December. From the monthly 10 by 10 Variety Night, to a dance performance, to comedy and art, The MAIN is the place to be to get into the holiday spirit.
CSUN President Appointed to National Education Board
California State University, Northridge President Erika D. Beck has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.
Realtors Seek Donors to Sponsor a Child 2022
A school in the Santa Clarita Valley will benefit from the Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Inc. Sponsor a Child 2022 giving campaign.
Donations Sought for MHF Holiday Season 2022 Baskets
It’s that time of year again and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer is getting ready to celebrate. Since COVID-19 we have all had a few difficult years, especially MHF families.
Runners of All Ages Invited to 14th Annual Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk, or jog in the 14th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
History Made for TMU at NAIA XC Championships
It may not have been the top prize the team was hoping for, but The Master's University had their best showing ever at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross Country National Championships held in Tallahassee, Fla.
FYI Gives Thanks for Ready, Set, Drive! Grants
In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is giving thanks for several community grants that are enabling local foster youth to prepare, train and obtain their drivers license through its brand-new Ready Set Drive! program.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Santa Clarita Man Pleads Guilty in ‘Coupon Bonds’ Fraud Scheme
A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced today to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million.
Barger Lauds Newsom’s Emergency Proclamation for I-5 Repairs
In a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs Caltrans to request FEMA assistance for road repairs to the Interstate 5 freeway.  
“Little Gems” Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit titled "Little Gems."
Fernandeño Tataviam Tribe to Open Annual CSUN Powwow
It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1970s at California State University, Northridge — one that was suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off with $10K Anonymous Donation
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps kicked off the Red Kettle campaign with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 19.
SCAA Now Accepting Executive Board Nominations
Nominations are now being accepted for the Santa Clarita Artists Association Executive Board
Artist Cathy Michelle Isaacs Announces New Exhibit
Santa Clarita Artists Association new member, Cathy Michelle Isaacs, announces her new exhibit entitled “Pouring My Heart Out.”
Santa Clarita Brothers Opening Two Plays in Two Different Cities
Anyone with a sibling can relate to a situation where the big brother tells the little brother, “Stop following me around and stop copying me...or I’ll tell Mom!”
Caltrans Launches ‘Kids of Caltrans’ Campaign
SACRAMENTO – The young faces of the families of highway workers are reminding you to move over a lane or slow down for their loved ones who help keep our roads safe.
CHP Bolsters Patrol Ahead of Holiday Weekend
SACRAMENTO – As millions of people venture out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is preparing for one of the busiest travel weekends in the nation.
CHP Announces Campaign to Boost Car Seat Safety
The California Highway Patrol is continuing its efforts to ensure infants and children are safe while traveling California’s roadways with the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training VI” (CARSEAT) campaign funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety.
Monday COVID Roundup: 155 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 155 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 20 additional deaths and 4,862 new cases countywide.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
