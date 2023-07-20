Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Issued for SCV

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday through Saturday as high temperatures have been forecast.

Heat Warnings have also been issued for the following communities:

– Antelope Valley: Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.

– Western Antelope Valley: Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.

– Eastern Antelope Valley: Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.

– Northwest LA County Mountains/Interstate 5 Corridor: Friday, July 21 through Saturday, July 22.

– East San Gabriel Mountains: Friday, July 21, 2023 through Saturday, July 22.

– West San Fernando Valley: Friday, July 21, 2023 through Saturday, July 22.

– West San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor: Friday, July 21 through Saturday, July 22.

A heat advisory has been issued for the following areas:

– Santa Clarita Valley: Thursday, July 20.

– West San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor: Thursday, July 20.

– East San Gabriel Mountains: Thursday, July 20.

– Santa Susana Mountains: Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.

– West San Fernando Valley: Thursday, July 20.

– East San Fernando Valley: Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.

– San Gabriel Valley: Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.

– Calabasas/Agoura Hills: Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.

– West Santa Monica Mountains: Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.

– East Santa Monica Mountains: Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.

– Northwest L.A. County Mountains/Interstate 5 Corridor: Thursday, July 20.

– Palos Verdes Hills: Thursday, July 20, 2023 through Saturday, July 22.

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

– Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

– If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

– Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

– Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

– Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

– If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purpose.

– Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly those who are sick or have chronic conditions, pregnant women, those who live alone, and pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or unwell neighbor or relative, I encourage you to check on them throughout the day to make sure they are safe and well.”

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 L.A. County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.

