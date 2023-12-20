Kathryn Barger | Staying Safe from Debris, Mudflow

|
December 20
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
College of the Canyons picked up a win in the Cougar Cage on Friday night, getting past Rio Hondo College in an 89-78 final score.
With moderate to heavy rainfall expected through Friday in foothill and mountain communities, Los Angeles County Public Works has raised its mudflow forecast to Phase 2 in recent burn areas and Phase 1 for burn areas with at least three years of recovery.
The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department (CSSD) released its Annual Report for federal fiscal year 2022-2023.
Madeline Cooke tied her career high with 17 rebounds and added three blocks as The Master's University women's basketball team knocked off RV Montana Western 69-56 Tuesday in the first game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Wednesday, reacting to Los Angeles County Public Works’ updated forecast of potential debris and mudflow in portions of North County:
Behind five in double figures, California State University, Northridge men's basketball stunned UCLA 76-72 on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion.
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Wednesday, Dec. 20, due to inclement weather. e park closure maybe extended depending on weather conditions.
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.
More than 2.5 million Californians are going green by signing up to receive paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Linda Storli was elected president of the William S. Hart Union School Governing Board during its annual organizational meeting on Dec. 13.
The Sundance Institute has announced the 53 short films and the 40th Edition Celebration Screenings that will screen at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, from Jan. 18-28.
As the first significant storm of the winter season approaches, Los Angeles County is collaborating with agencies across the region to protect the public from flood danger and to capture as much stormwater as possible to become future drinking water.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.
College of the Canyons participated in the 44th Colleen Riley Holiday Crossover Tournament hosted by Fullerton College Dec. 14-16 with the Lady Cougars basketball team coming home with a 2-1 record.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs Los Angeles County’s Department of Regional Planning to develop an ordinance that will regulate and prevent the overconcentration of battery energy storage sites in North County.
The California Highway Patrol is gearing up to launch its annual Christmas Day Maximum Enforcement Period. This additional enforcement initiative aims to enhance the safety of the public on California’s roads during the busy holiday travel period.
Established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past Association of California Water Agencies president, Santa Clarta Valley Water Agency vice president and longtime local, state and national water leader, the 2024/25 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship opportunity is now open for applications.
It's almost time to wrap up your holiday shopping, literally. On Saturday, Dec. 23, the Saugus High School Centurion Band and Guard will be hosting their final gift wrapping booth of the season.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties in Southwest California.The flood watch is in effect from late Tuesday evening, Dec. 19 through late Thursday night, Dec. 21.
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita are supporting Blue Star Ranch.
Santa Clarita-based L.A. Film Locations is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 23, at Brother’s Burgers Restaurant.
The Master's University men's basketball team rebounded from an emotional loss, defeating the Carroll College (MT) Saints 95-82 at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
