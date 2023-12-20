Kathryn Barger | Staying Safe from Debris, Mudflow

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Wednesday, reacting to Los Angeles County Public Works’ updated forecast of potential debris and mudflow in portions of North County:

“Weather experts are predicting excessive rainfall today, and with that comes an increased threat of debris and mudflows.

I am asking residents who were recently impacted by wildfires – such as the Agua, Fish, Bobcat and Lake Fires – to remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Burn areas and hillsides in particular are vulnerable to debris and mudflows. The best way to stay safe is to keep tracking weather conditions, sign up for local emergency alert systems, and listen to your local news broadcasts. Safety is key to enjoying this holiday season.”

More debris and mudflow safety tips can be found at ready.lacounty.gov.

