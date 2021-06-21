header image

1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV
Monday, Jun 21, 2021
Signal File Photo: A large studio production sets up in Newhall Tuesday. March 16, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The movie “Babylon,” directed by an Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, is set to film near the Santa Clarita Valley in July, with the film’s casting in search of local residents to play extras.

Part of the movie is set to be filmed near Lake Piru July 21-22, according to casting director Sande Alessi, who is known for her work on “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” “Argo” and “Fight Club.”

The film, set in late 1920s Hollywood as the movie industry transitions from silent films to talkies, is searching for “medieval soldiers” for a battlefield scene, Alessi likened to one you’d see in “Braveheart.”

“We just really want to create realism, and at the same time, we want to hire people from Santa Clarita,” Alessi said. “They could be actors that are aspiring, but they are also people that just like to do it for fun and just want to learn what it’s like to be part of a movie. … I think it’s going to be an exciting day.”

Alessi, who has worked in the SCV previously, thinks its diverse landscape makes it a “hidden gem,” and is looking forward to working with local residents, who get the opportunity to work on a film right in their own backyards.

“And, we have a giant, Oscar-winning actor in the scene with them, which makes it even more fun,” Alessi added. “Get to cross that off your bucket list.”

The film is also set to star Oscar-award winning actors Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, among others. “Babylon” is set to be released Dec. 25.

The film is set to pay for an extra’s COVID-19 testing, costume fitting and will be paid $120 for eight hours, plus overtime and $15 for gas.

If you’re interested in being an extra for the movie, please email BattleFieldCastingTeam@gmail.com. In your email, please include a full-body photo, with a plain, white background, contact info, height, weight, waist and coat size, and “1920s Medieval Soldier” in the subject line.

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions
Monday, Jun 21, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, June 21-27, 2021.
FULL STORY...

J.R.’s Comedy Club Returns to Bring Laughs Back to SCV

J.R.’s Comedy Club Returns to Bring Laughs Back to SCV
Friday, Jun 18, 2021
Starting this weekend, live comedy is coming back to the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

SCV Public Library’s ‘Bubbles And Bops’ Adds More Days, Parks

SCV Public Library’s ‘Bubbles And Bops’ Adds More Days, Parks
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021
Santa Clarita Public Library is inviting kids to have fun in the sun with music, movement and bubbles, with the "Bubbles and Bops" event. 
FULL STORY...

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ 7 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ 7 More Productions
Monday, Jun 14, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, June 14-20, 2021.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Explains Current Cal/OSHA Workplace Guidance; 28,130 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 124 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,130 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Explains Current Cal/OSHA Workplace Guidance; 28,130 Total SCV Cases
Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students
Nine College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
Edison Awards Fire Technology Scholarships to COC Students
Three More Overdoses Reported at Pitchess Detention Center
Three additional Pitchess Detention Center inmates were transported to the hospital following suspected drug-related overdoses Monday.
Three More Overdoses Reported at Pitchess Detention Center
DMV Offers Free REAL ID Upgrade for Eligible Californians
The Department of Motor Vehicles announced it is offering eligible Californians a free REAL ID upgrade for a limited time for anyone who received a driver's license or identification card during the pandemic.
DMV Offers Free REAL ID Upgrade for Eligible Californians
Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers on Notice
The California Highway Patrol is partnering with 11 other highway patrols, state patrols and state police agencies for the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign beginning Friday, giving motorists “a dozen reasons not to speed.”
Traffic Safety Campaign Puts Speeding Drivers on Notice
Vector Control Encourages Residents to Make Mosquitoes and Their Bites ‘One Less Worry’ This Summer
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has launched its summer campaign, “One Less Mosquito, One Less Worry” during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week to encourage residents to make mosquito control a part of their daily routine.
Vector Control Encourages Residents to Make Mosquitoes and Their Bites ‘One Less Worry’ This Summer
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, June 21-27, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Noisy,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘ACS Impeachment,’ 7 More Productions
Fire Station 81 Shooting Prompts County Review of Firefighter Trauma
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss Tuesday a strategy to address workplace trauma in the L.A. County Fire Department.
Fire Station 81 Shooting Prompts County Review of Firefighter Trauma
Estranged Husband Gets 34.5 Years for Michelle Dorsey’s Murder
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge Monday sentenced Matthew “James” Dorsey to 34.5 years in state prison for the stabbing murder of his estranged wife, Michelle Dorsey.
Estranged Husband Gets 34.5 Years for Michelle Dorsey’s Murder
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
J.R.’s Comedy Club Returns to Bring Laughs Back to SCV
Starting this weekend, live comedy is coming back to the Santa Clarita Valley.
J.R.’s Comedy Club Returns to Bring Laughs Back to SCV
Woman Testifies Stevenson Ranch Grammy Winner Raped Her on Hollywood Street
During the second day of testimony during the preliminary hearing for Noel Fisher, the Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning producer arrested on suspicion of 26 counts of sexual assault and/or rape, the second victim to testify alleged that he grabbed her arm and forced her face down into the cushion of a car seat.
Woman Testifies Stevenson Ranch Grammy Winner Raped Her on Hollywood Street
Legislators Explain Votes Leading to Juvenile Inmate Plan
After a state-appointed committee shared a controversial plan to realign the justice system, which would place all of L.A. County’s juvenile offenders in two local camps, local legislators shared their views on their votes for the bills that made the plan possible.
Legislators Explain Votes Leading to Juvenile Inmate Plan
City Must Pay $5 Million If Solar Panels Are Demolished
In a ruling of “power versus space … two great pillars of environmental sustainability,” open space won this week, a win for city officials — at a $5 million price.
City Must Pay $5 Million If Solar Panels Are Demolished
June 22: First In-Person City Council Regular Meeting
The Tuesday meeting agenda for the Santa Clarita City Council has been released by officials. Beginning June 22, City Council meetings will return to a fully in-person format.
June 22: First In-Person City Council Regular Meeting
Plan to Place Juvenile Inmates in Saugus Facilities Raises Concerns
L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Santa Clarita City Council members were surprised this week by news of a state-appointed committee’s plan to move juvenile offenders to a pair of facilities in Saugus.
Plan to Place Juvenile Inmates in Saugus Facilities Raises Concerns
SCV Human Relations Roundtable Releases Statement Recognizing Juneteenth
The city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable released a statement recognizing Juneteenth, which commemorates the freeing of enslaved African Americans in the Southern states of the United States of America.
SCV Human Relations Roundtable Releases Statement Recognizing Juneteenth
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Community to Celebrate Father’s Day, Juneteenth Safely; SCV Cases Total 28,101
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed nine new deaths and 253 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,101 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Community to Celebrate Father’s Day, Juneteenth Safely; SCV Cases Total 28,101
COC Launches New Law Enforcement Technology Program
College of the Canyons announced it will launch a first-of-its-kind Law Enforcement Technology program slated to begin in Fall 2021, that will focus on the emerging trends and potential applications for new technologies in criminal investigations and other law enforcement operations.
COC Launches New Law Enforcement Technology Program
State Launches New Digital Tool for Easy Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Record
The California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Technology announced today a new Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record for Californians.
State Launches New Digital Tool for Easy Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Record
City Invites the Community to Family-Friendly Walking Tour of Old Town Newhall
As part of the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan update, the city of Santa Clarita will host a walking tour and pop-up booth at the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, June 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
City Invites the Community to Family-Friendly Walking Tour of Old Town Newhall
