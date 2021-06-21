Extras Needed for ‘Babylon’ Movie Filming Near SCV

The movie “Babylon,” directed by an Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, is set to film near the Santa Clarita Valley in July, with the film’s casting in search of local residents to play extras.

Part of the movie is set to be filmed near Lake Piru July 21-22, according to casting director Sande Alessi, who is known for her work on “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” “Argo” and “Fight Club.”

The film, set in late 1920s Hollywood as the movie industry transitions from silent films to talkies, is searching for “medieval soldiers” for a battlefield scene, Alessi likened to one you’d see in “Braveheart.”

“We just really want to create realism, and at the same time, we want to hire people from Santa Clarita,” Alessi said. “They could be actors that are aspiring, but they are also people that just like to do it for fun and just want to learn what it’s like to be part of a movie. … I think it’s going to be an exciting day.”

Alessi, who has worked in the SCV previously, thinks its diverse landscape makes it a “hidden gem,” and is looking forward to working with local residents, who get the opportunity to work on a film right in their own backyards.

“And, we have a giant, Oscar-winning actor in the scene with them, which makes it even more fun,” Alessi added. “Get to cross that off your bucket list.”

The film is also set to star Oscar-award winning actors Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, among others. “Babylon” is set to be released Dec. 25.

The film is set to pay for an extra’s COVID-19 testing, costume fitting and will be paid $120 for eight hours, plus overtime and $15 for gas.

If you’re interested in being an extra for the movie, please email BattleFieldCastingTeam@gmail.com. In your email, please include a full-body photo, with a plain, white background, contact info, height, weight, waist and coat size, and “1920s Medieval Soldier” in the subject line.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...