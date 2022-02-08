Feb. 12: Legendary Herman’s Hermits to Appear at The Canyon

Legendary 1960’s pop band Herman’s Hermits will appear Saturday, Feb. 12 at The Canyon in Santa Clarita.

Lead singer Peter Noone is a multi-talented entertainer delighting audiences nearly all his life. At the age of 15 Noone achieved international fame as lead singer of “Herman’s Hermits,” the legendary 1960’s pop band.

His classic hits included: “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Silhouettes,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” “Just A Little Bit Better,” “Wonderful World,” “There’s a Kind of Hush,” “A Must To Avoid,” “Listen People,” “The End of the World” and “Dandy.”

Herman’s Hermits have sold over 60 million recordings, 14 singles and seven albums went gold. The Hermits were twice named Cashbox’s Entertainer of the Year.

Accompanied by his band Noone consistently plays to sold-out venues the world over. He has a legion of faithful fans whose loyalty is unparalleled.

Noone’s extraordinary talent, disarming wit, handsome features and compelling stage presence continue to delight fans of all ages.

Herman’s Hermits will appear Saturday, Feb. 12. Doors open at 6 p.m. Opening set by The Malibooz at 7 p.m. Headliner 8 p.m. Tickets priced $38 to $78.

If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner. You must arrive by 7 p.m.

For tickets visit The Canyon.

