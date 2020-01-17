[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
Feb. 12: Town Hall Meeting with Villanueva in Santa Clarita
| Friday, Jan 17, 2020
town hall - lasd sheriff alex villanueva - deputy misconduct

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will host a town hall meeting at The Centre in the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Wednesday, February 12, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Billed “an evening of information and dialogue regarding your community concerns,” the town hall meeting will be free and open to the public.

The Center is located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Canyon Country 91351.
Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program Awards $180K to 35 Agencies, Projects
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program has designated 35 recipients for a piece of $180,000 in arts and community services grant funding for 2020.
Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program Awards $180K to 35 Agencies, Projects
Jan. 25: Free FanFest 2020 at Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers will hold their eighth annual offseason FanFest presented by Coca-Cola and San Manuel Casino on Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission, entertainment, fun and games for fans of all ages.
Jan. 25: Free FanFest 2020 at Dodger Stadium
Dodgers News: Mum on Astros; Alex Wood Returns
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday said it had no comment about the Astros, following Wednesday's deal with pitcher Alex Wood to return for 2020.
Dodgers News: Mum on Astros; Alex Wood Returns
United Methodist Church Proposes Separation of Denominations
A nine-page proposal to separate the United Methodist church into two denominations was presented by a group of 16 bishops earlier this month, and if approved, it could result in the Santa Clarita Valley’s Methodist churches being affiliated with different denominations.
United Methodist Church Proposes Separation of Denominations
Homeless Task Force Preps for 2020 Santa Clarita Count
The Santa Clarita homeless task force is set to deploy a new game plan for the 2020 homeless count in an effort to generate a more accurate tally on the local homeless population.
Homeless Task Force Preps for 2020 Santa Clarita Count
Hart Standout Alyssa Irwin Still Tearing Through Defenders
Hart senior forward Alyssa Irwin is well known around the Santa Clarita Valley for her exploits on the pitch. Defenses have had a hard time trying to stop her for the last two years
Hart Standout Alyssa Irwin Still Tearing Through Defenders
Applications Now Available for Capital Fellows Program
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk has announced applications for the 2020-2021 California Senate Fellows Program are available. The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 3.
Applications Now Available for Capital Fellows Program
SCV Men of Harmony Singers to Offer Singing Valentines
The SCV Men of Harmony Singers are celebrating their 44th anniversary of harmonizing together this year. It’s been forty four years of vocalizing the songs that everyone remembers with a smile.
SCV Men of Harmony Singers to Offer Singing Valentines
CSUN Gifted with $1M from Design Software Giant Autodesk
California State University, Northridge has received a $1 million gift from design software giant Autodesk to support the creation of a Center for Integrated Design and Advanced Manufacturing at the university.
CSUN Gifted with $1M from Design Software Giant Autodesk
Hart District Urges Students, Parents to Participate in 2020 U.S. Census
The new year brings with it many new laws and changes, but the William S. Hart Union High School District wants you to know that 2020 also brings the U.S. Census, a vitally important national effort that will determine federal support for public education in the coming decade.
Hart District Urges Students, Parents to Participate in 2020 U.S. Census
SCV Boys High School Hoops Full of Surprises
Santa Clarita basketball has brought a lot of surprises this season as the boys are now a third of the way through league competition.
SCV Boys High School Hoops Full of Surprises
CSUN Baseball Strengthening Community Ties Through Outreach, Service
New CSUN head baseball coach Dave Serrano has hit the ground running in strengthening his program’s ties to the community through outreach and service.
CSUN Baseball Strengthening Community Ties Through Outreach, Service
SoCal Forests & Watersheds Accepting Proposals for Grant Funding
The Angeles National Forest (ANF), Los Padres National Forest (LPNF), and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) are excited to announce the next round of funding availability for landscape scale restoration efforts on U.S. Forest Service lands.
SoCal Forests & Watersheds Accepting Proposals for Grant Funding
Lady Mustangs Basketball Voted No. 1 in Coaches Poll for First Time in Program History
For the first time in program history, The Master's University women's basketball team was voted No. 1 in the NAIA Division 1 Coaches' Poll on Wednesday.
Lady Mustangs Basketball Voted No. 1 in Coaches Poll for First Time in Program History
City’s Jerrid McKenna Recognized for Outstanding Professional Achievement
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Jerrid McKenna, Assistant to the City Manager, was honored by ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, as the recipient of the organization’s Early Career Leadership Award in Memory of William H. Hansell Jr.
City’s Jerrid McKenna Recognized for Outstanding Professional Achievement
Storm’s Track & Field Club Finds Temporary Home at Castaic High School
Take a look at any prep track and field athlete’s career in the Santa Clarita Valley, and there’s a good chance they were part of the Santa Clarita Storm track and field club growing up.
Storm’s Track & Field Club Finds Temporary Home at Castaic High School
Matadors Fall to No. 10 Purdue Fort Wayne in Home Opener
NORTHRIDGE - Sophomore Daniel Wetter had a team-high 11 kills but the CSUN men's volleyball team fell in straight sets to a hot-hitting Purdue Fort Wayne team in its 2020 home opener Wednesday night at The Matadome.
Matadors Fall to No. 10 Purdue Fort Wayne in Home Opener
LA County Students Encouraged to Apply for CA Credit Union’s Scholarship
California Credit Union invites college-bound students in Los Angeles County to submit an application for its annual College Scholarship Program.
LA County Students Encouraged to Apply for CA Credit Union’s Scholarship
