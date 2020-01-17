Feb. 12: Town Hall Meeting with Villanueva in Santa Clarita

Nearly three years after his conviction on federal obstruction charges, former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was ordered to begin serving his three-year prison sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take his appeal.
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has coauthored Senate Bills 801, 802 and 431 with Senators Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) and Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) to help Californians weather some of the worst side effects of the mandatory public safety power shutoffs, or PSPS.
The Dodgers will hold their eighth annual offseason FanFest presented by Coca-Cola and San Manuel Casino on Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission, entertainment, fun and games for fans of all ages.
A nine-page proposal to separate the United Methodist church into two denominations was presented by a group of 16 bishops earlier this month, and if approved, it could result in the Santa Clarita Valley’s Methodist churches being affiliated with different denominations.
California State University, Northridge has received a $1 million gift from design software giant Autodesk to support the creation of a Center for Integrated Design and Advanced Manufacturing at the university.
The new year brings with it many new laws and changes, but the William S. Hart Union High School District wants you to know that 2020 also brings the U.S. Census, a vitally important national effort that will determine federal support for public education in the coming decade.
The Angeles National Forest (ANF), Los Padres National Forest (LPNF), and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) are excited to announce the next round of funding availability for landscape scale restoration efforts on U.S. Forest Service lands.
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Jerrid McKenna, Assistant to the City Manager, was honored by ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, as the recipient of the organization’s Early Career Leadership Award in Memory of William H. Hansell Jr.
NORTHRIDGE - Sophomore Daniel Wetter had a team-high 11 kills but the CSUN men's volleyball team fell in straight sets to a hot-hitting Purdue Fort Wayne team in its 2020 home opener Wednesday night at The Matadome.
