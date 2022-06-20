header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 20
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
July 14: Villanueva Hosts 100th Community Conversation
| Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Sheriff community conversation crop

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva invites Santa Clarita Valley residents and business owners to attend the 100th Community Conversation to be held Thursday, July 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be held in the theater at West Ranch High School.

Villanueva will join Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez in a conversation with residents about public safety concerns.

West Ranch High School theater,

26255 West Valencia Blvd.,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

SCV Sheriff’s Station Reminds Residents Don’t Leave Children, Pets in Cars

SCV Sheriff’s Station Reminds Residents Don’t Leave Children, Pets in Cars
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
FULL STORY...

City Announces Nightly McBean Parkway Closures

City Announces Nightly McBean Parkway Closures
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
FULL STORY...

July 14: Villanueva Hosts 100th Community Conversation

July 14: Villanueva Hosts 100th Community Conversation
Monday, Jun 20, 2022
FULL STORY...

June 20: Sidewalk Construction Begins on Sierra Highway

June 20: Sidewalk Construction Begins on Sierra Highway
Friday, Jun 17, 2022
FULL STORY...

City to Discontinue Santa Clarita Marathon

City to Discontinue Santa Clarita Marathon
Friday, Jun 17, 2022
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
map
Today in SCV History (June 18)
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: