July 14: Villanueva Hosts 100th Community Conversation

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva invites Santa Clarita Valley residents and business owners to attend the 100th Community Conversation to be held Thursday, July 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be held in the theater at West Ranch High School.

Villanueva will join Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez in a conversation with residents about public safety concerns.

West Ranch High School theater,

26255 West Valencia Blvd.,

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...