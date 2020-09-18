header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 18
1962 - Articles of incorporation filed for Golden State Memorial Hospital on Lyons Avenue [story]
Golden State Hospital
L.A. County Sheriff Ignores Oversight Panel Demand to Resign
| Friday, Sep 18, 2020
resign

Members of the civilian Los Angeles County Sheriff Department watchdog group on Thursday called for Sheriff Alex Villanueva (pictured) to resign over his department’s lack of transparency on fatal police shootings and other issues.

The demand, which Villanueva said he would ignore, marked the latest escalation in a power struggle between county officials and the increasingly combative law enforcement leader.

Villanueva has repeatedly clashed with the L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commission and the county Board of Supervisors over budgetary issues, the availability of officer-worn cameras and over the sheriff’s decision to rehire officers who were previously fired for misconduct.

The COC voted in May to sue Villanueva after he defied their subpoena to testify on measures to protect incarcerated people against COVID-19 infection in county jails. The case is pending in L.A. County Superior Court.

Civilian Oversight Commissioners have also pressed Villanueva to seriously clamp down on secret deputy gangs within the ranks of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Villanueva is investigating instances of LASD gang member violence but has also downplayed the issue as a normal element of society and one he’ll only shut down if gangs mistreat or kill members of the public or the department.

Commissioners have also slammed Villanueva’s refusal to cooperate with county Inspector General Max Huntsman on fatal police shooting probes, especially ones where LASD gangs are alleged to have been involved, such as the shooting of 18-year-old Andres Guardado in June.

The issue of assessing Villanueva’s performance in office came to head at the COC’s meeting Thursday when commissioners said the sheriff’s actions demonstrate that he’s unfit to lead the department.

Commissioner Robert Bonner, a former federal fudge and commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said Villanueva has gone out of his way to “alienate and even insult” supervisors who request answers from him regarding department policy.

“In a time when reforms are being demanded, and are long overdue, he’s generally dragged his feet,” Bonner said of Villanueva.

In a surprising move from the former head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bonner called on Villanueva to resign.

“It’s with great reluctance that I call on Sheriff Villanueva to resign. I don’t take this step lightly,” Bonner said. “It’s apparent that he’s demonstrated on multiple occasions he lacks the judgment to be the sheriff and that he’s unable to provide the leadership needed at the sheriff’s department.”

“The sheriff’s department does not have the leader it deserves,” Commissioner Patti Giggans said at Thursday’s meeting.

“Villanueva has proven that he cannot effectively lead this department,” Commissioner Priscilla Ocen said Thursday on Twitter.

The commission will take up the vote of no confidence at its next meeting.

Villanueva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two L.A. County supervisors, Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sheila Kuehl, voiced their support of the commission’s criticisms and called on the sheriff to resign Thursday evening.

Commissioners also approved a resolution condemning the apparent ambush shooting of two LASD officers on Sept. 12.

The officers, who were shot while sitting in their squad car, were critically injured but are expected to survive. One officer was released from the hospital and started intensive rehabilitation, Villanueva said Wednesday.

Villanueva has defended the violent arrest of KPCC reporter Josie Huang, who was reporting on the shooting of both officers as a credentialed reporter when officers pinned her to the ground and arrested her.

The sheriff said Huang failed to identify herself as a reporter, a claim that was disproven by video evidence of the arrest, and that she crossed from journalism to “activism” when she recorded officers arresting a protester.

Huntsman told commissioners LASD is impeding his investigation into Huang’s arrest and other issues including recent fatal police shootings.

“I don’t believe we’re going to be able to investigate effectively all those instances if we don’t get compliance with the law by the sheriff’s department,” Huntsman said, adding that his work is aided by the availability of video of the arrest from members of the public.

“We cannot shirk pointing out these deficiencies, these transgressions or when the sheriff’s department misses the mark,” Giggans said.

The L.A. Times editorial board said Thursday that Villanueva’s handling of the probe into Huang’s arrest and his refusal to collaborate fully with Huntsman is the strongest argument for why the COC should exist.

“Oversight of elected sheriffs is a tricky business, because by tradition and to some extent by law they answer to voters alone,” the board’s editorial said. “But the commission and the inspector general can spotlight the sheriff’s failures and misdeeds and call him to account, even if they lack the power to change his behavior or remove him from office.”

When asked about the commissioner’s comments Thursday at a press conference, Villanueva dismissed the suggestion that he should resign.

“They’re a political body appointed by the Board of Supervisors and they’re part of the echo chamber of the board,” Villanueva said of the COC. “There’s a fine line between watchdog and attack dog and they crossed that line a long time ago. I’m going to ignore it and continue serving the community.”

In a prepared statement, LASD slammed the COC’s decision to raise the issue at a time when the department is responding to wildfires, the coronavirus pandemic and the shooting of two of its officers.

“The fact this motion is even being considered, particularly when two members of our department are recovering from a life-threatening ambush, is morally repugnant and emblematic of the political animosity of the politically-appointed commission,” the statement said.

“It is becoming painfully obvious this commission is acting in retaliation against the sheriff for his efforts in investigating potential criminal conduct from county officials and for challenging the legality of subpoenaing the sheriff himself versus the LASD.”

Villanueva said at the press conference the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot the two deputies has risen to nearly $620,000 and that a care fund for the injured officers stood at more than $800,000.

Officials called the press conference to release additional details into the Aug. 31 fatal police shooting of Dijon Kizzee, a 29-year-old Black man, in South L.A.

LASD Homicide Captain Kent Wagner told reporters officers spotted Kizzee riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the road and chased him after he fled.

Wagner said officers fatally shot Kizzee after a physical fight with him and after he dropped a piece of clothing that police say was concealing a weapon.

Villanueva painted the Westmont community where Kizzee was killed as plagued by high levels of gun violence and in need of a heavy police presence.

“The majority of residents there are upstanding, honest, law-abiding citizens. But they’re surviving almost in a war zone,” Villanueva said. “This is not your average community across America. We’re trying to save lives, plain and simple. We’re not out there terrifying, or racially profiling.”

— By Martin Macias Jr., CNS
Health Toll of Wildfire Smoke: Like 7 Cigarettes a Day
As wildfires rage up and down the West Coast, a panel of experts from Stanford University said Friday that exposure to high levels of pollution from wildfire smoke is the equivalent of smoking seven cigarettes a day.
Health Toll of Wildfire Smoke: Like 7 Cigarettes a Day
Hart District Seeks New Personnel Commission Member
The William S. Hart Union High School District is accepting applications for a new member of its Personnel Commission.
Hart District Seeks New Personnel Commission Member
‘ABC Canvas’ Art Exhibit Unveiled at Santa Clarita City Hall Gallery
A new art exhibit titled “ABC Canvas” and depicting every letter in the alphabet has come to Santa Clarita City Hall’s First Floor Gallery.
‘ABC Canvas’ Art Exhibit Unveiled at Santa Clarita City Hall Gallery
Valencia Filmmaker’s Short Comedy to Premiere at Catalina Film Festival
The COVID-19 quarantine provided some with time to catch up on their favorite TV series or try a new hobby, but for Valencia resident Jeff Bomberger, it has earned him a ticket to the Catalina Film Festival.
Valencia Filmmaker’s Short Comedy to Premiere at Catalina Film Festival
Planning Commission OK’s 3-Story Storage Facility in Canyon Country
A three-story storage facility in Canyon Country is headed to the Santa Clarita City Council for consideration following design changes approved by the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Planning Commission OK’s 3-Story Storage Facility in Canyon Country
Newsom Signs Bill Expanding Earned Income Tax Credit
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed AB 1876, further expanding access to the California Earned Income Tax Credit to ensure all California tax filers, specifically undocumented ITIN filers who are otherwise eligible, may qualify for the CalEITC and the Young Child Tax Credit.
Newsom Signs Bill Expanding Earned Income Tax Credit
Landlords Sue Santa Clarita, Others Over Eviction Bans
Several landlords have filed a lawsuit against the state, Los Angeles County and multiple Southern California cities, including Santa Clarita, over eviction bans, seeking reimbursement for unpaid rent due to COVID-19 eviction-protection ordinances.
Landlords Sue Santa Clarita, Others Over Eviction Bans
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
The California Highway Patrol has designated the week beginning Sunday, September 20, as Child Passenger Safety Week statewide.
CHP: Child Passenger Safety Week in California Begins Sunday
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Under a new worker protection law signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, California businesses must inform employees if they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 at the workplace.
Newsom Signs New COVID-19 Worker Protection Law
Washington, Oregon Join California in Apple-Google COVID-19 Exposure Notification Project
Washington and Oregon, members of the Western States Pact, will participate with California in piloting a project to test promising exposure notification technology, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.
Washington, Oregon Join California in Apple-Google COVID-19 Exposure Notification Project
Newsom Inks Extension of Paid Family Leave Bill
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom today signed legislation ensuring millions more Californians can utilize Paid Family Leave benefits they pay for without the fear of job loss.
Newsom Inks Extension of Paid Family Leave Bill
Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the Kidz Play After School program for fall 2020.
Online Registration Now Available for Fall Kidz Play After School Program
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival
Here is a list of Santa Clarita arts-related virtual and in-person events through October:
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: ARTober, Calls for Artists, SOS Theatre Festival
Supes Approve L.A. County Library Funding to Help Bridge Digital Divide
The Supplemental Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors includes an allocation to L.A. County Library to provide digital support to individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, specifically by expanding the recently-launched Laptop & Hotspot Loan program that allows cardholders to borrow a Chromebook and wireless hotspot kit, and by extending the WiFi network range at libraries, to cover parking lots.
Supes Approve L.A. County Library Funding to Help Bridge Digital Divide
Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate
Following a summer hiatus, the Santa Clarita homeless task force met Wednesday to discuss the 2020 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for the first time since its release — and concluded that keeping a separate local count may be the solution to an apparent undercount of local homeless in the countywide tally.
Santa Clarita Task Force Keeping Homeless Count Separate
City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card
Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch the First Library Card Program for children in our community.
City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card
Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM
California State University, Northridge’s library is hosting a virtual exploration of women’s journeys in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM
Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series
The Newhall Family Theatre, in partnership with Mark II Entertainment, is proud to announce the debut of a new web series: Talking Backstage.
Newhall Family Theatre Announces Launch of Web Series
City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping
The city of Santa Clarita presents the virtual 2020 Parent Resource Symposium, titled Teen Vaping: The Story of Toxic Smoke.
City to Present Virtual Parent Symposium on Dangers of Teen Vaping
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
College of the Canyons was one of two California community colleges recognized as one of "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
The 15 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2020/21 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Saugus High’s Jim Klipfel Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
