Feb. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
| Thursday, Feb 9, 2023
SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Engineering Services Section Boardroom located at 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is an in-person meeting. However, the public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar. Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming meeting along with the link to the agenda packet.

Please note that those who attend the committee meeting in person should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting.

Click link below for the Feb. 16 meeting packet:

https://yourscvwater.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/POL-Committee-Packet_021623.pdf

Click on the link below to join the meeting virtually:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1612903232

Or by telephone:

Toll Free: 1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 161 290 3232
