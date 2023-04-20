April 29: LifeForward Workshop to Discuss Health, Wellness, Self-Care

The next, free LifeForward workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., to discuss “Challenging Emotions – Anxiety, Stress & Depression!” and “Take Care of Yourself-Mindfulness & Personal Growth Mindset!” at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.

The workshop will also be offered virtually via Zoom.

It is hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley and will help participants learn about how to recognize depression, anxiety and stress within themselves and their children; tips to manage challenging emotions; ways to set boundaries; mindfulness; importance of self-care and much more.

Christina Trujillo Sieren, licensed child and social worker, will present “Challenging Emotions-Anxiety, Stress & Depression!” She specializes in helping high-risk adolescents and families. She is Founder and Lead Coach of Unapparent Parenting, Inc. and author of Parenting Teen Girls. A Parenting Approach to Raising Healthy Independent Daughters.

Evelia “Eve” Scanlon, certified DVP facilitator and life coach, has established workshops in the community to help families create loving relations. Her workshops are focused on managing the complexities of single parenthood, creating healthy relationships and personal growth.

Virtual registration for joining via Zoom is available at www.scvzonta.org/lifefoward or email lifeforward@scvzonta.org. Pre-registration is not required but for those who wish to hold a space for more popular workshops email lifeworward@scvzonta.org or if you require free childcare, please contact Roxana Topete at Single Mothers Outreach rtopete@smoscv.org or call Single Mothers Outreach at (661) 288-0117; the number of children MUST be registered as early as possible. Spanish translation can also be provided with advance request – lifeforward@scvzonta.org.

A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward. Recordings of past workshops are also available for viewing on our website.

