Feb. 18: A Big Band to Swing in Free Concert at Valencia High

A Big Band, a charismatic international jazz group from Northamptonshire, England, will perform a mixture of styles from Gordon Goodwin, Alan Baylock and Van Morrison to Radiohead at the Valencia High School Theater on Tuesday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Touring Southern California, this high school-level group’s visit to Santa Clarita to entertain students and the community is a must-see which will include performances of jazz standards from their jazz combo and jazz vocal group.

For students 18 years and younger interested in a more in-depth look at jazz, a masterclass clinic will be presented from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p./m., involving fascinating insights and discussions that will expose learners to new jazz concepts.

The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be kindly accepted at the door.

Valencia High School Theater is located at 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia 91355.

For more information, contact Kelvin Flores, Director of Instrumental Music, Valencia High School Band & Color Guard, at kflores@hartdistrict.org.