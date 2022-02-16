Feb. 19: Black History Month Art Exhibit

Art, culture and history come together during Santa Clarita’s Black History Month Art Exhibit 2022 this Saturday, Feb. 19 at Glowhouse Studios in Valencia. The exhibit will be on display 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In conjunction with the Black History Month Festival, artists will display their works inspiring the community through the rich experience of African-American heritage and intriguing expressions of life. From portraits to landscapes, abstracts and anime, this exhibit will honor the artists and bring attention to the importance of art.

“Art speaks volumes, without saying a word. It is the silent spoken word,” said Gloria Locke, exhibit curator and retired SCV-Arts and Entertainment director. “The exhibit is a premiere event to celebrate and educate through art and to acknowledge a Santa Clarita founding father.”

An important educational component to the exhibit is the recognition and tribute honoring Louis Brathwaite, Santa Clarita’s first planning commissioner. Brathwaite was among the civic leaders who penned, planned and promoted the formation of the city of Santa Clarita. Due to his integral involvement, the first mayor of Santa Clarita, Carl Boyer, immediately appointed Brathwaite as the inaugural city of Santa Clarita Planning Commissioner. It has been over 20 years since Brathwaite’s death. Residents, school boards and civic leaders are now educating the community about his numerous contributions. The celebratory event is planned to be videotaped for local television.

Civic leaders, including members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable and other prominent Santa Clarita figures will be speaking during the event. Glowhouse Studios owner, Marcell Gordon, has hosted many community events and was excited to offer his facility for the exhibit.

“My wife and I had actually thought about doing an exhibit. When I heard about this, I felt this was the perfect way to show art, educate the community and support black businesses, too,” said Gordon.

The community can enjoy the compelling works created by Cecily Willis, Daryl Bibicoff, Lorelle Miller, Michael Powell, Sarah Louise Wilson, Romeo Downer, Jeanette Brewer, Big Cook, Milaan Gordon, Stacie Locke, Bobbie Locke and Gloria Locke. Many of the works on display will be available for sale via prints or by purchasing the originals.

“I feel it is a necessity to bring attention to Santa Clarita firsts, including Santa Clarita’s founding fathers, as well as first and famous residents of Santa Clarita. This is an art and education celebration,” said Locke.

Glowhouse Studios, ​25061 Avenue Stanford Suite 40, Valencia, CA 91355. For more information contact scvartists@gmail.com.

