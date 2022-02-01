Feb. 2: Hart Board District’s Regular Meeting

In the spring of 2021, the Los Angeles County Public Department of Public Health began working with school districts and vaccination providers to facilitate vaccine clinics at schools as a strategy to help schools safely reopen. Since May 2021, vaccination provider Albertsons/Vons has been operating free vaccination clinics at District sites. Governing Board Resolution No. 20/21-2 authorized the superintendent to take any and all actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education and the health and safety of the students and staff at District sites. In August 2021, the Board approved an agreement with the Los Angeles County Office of Education to participate in the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Infectious Diseases (ELC) grant which provides funds and authority to provide school-based COVID-19 testing. Under federal guidelines, testing programs/events include the promotion of vaccinations. Albertsons/Vons has the right to request the use of District facilities under the Civic Center Act (Ed. Code section 38130 et seq.). Civic Center/Facilities Use requests are processed through the online Facilitron program and each user is required to agree to a Terms of Use Agreement, which includes a District limitation of liability, indemnity clause protecting the District and insurance requirements. Board Policy 1330 authorizes a waiver for “school-related organizations whose activities are directly related to or for the benefit of District schools.” In this particular circumstance, Albertsons/Vons can be considered a school-related organization because their specific activities on District property were to provide free vaccinations for District students, families, and staff. The District is authorized to use COVID grant funding for the costs of supervision and other activities related to vaccination clinics. The District does not receive any funding from Albertsons/Vons for allowing vaccination clinics to be operated on District property, nor does the District pay Albertsons/Vons to perform these services.