Feb. 2: Hart Board District’s Regular Meeting

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2, beginning with a closed meeting at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place in-person at the District’s administrative center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway. ***Masks will be required to enter and remain in the meeting.
Items on the agenda include community vaccination clinics, revised Board policies and administrative regulations, recognition of February as Black History Month and the 2020/21 Audit Report.
The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.
Regular Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
February 02, 2022 7:00PM
(Closed Session 6:00 p.m.) This will be an in-person meeting: Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED TO ENTER AND REMAIN IN THE MEETING. The meeting will be livestreamed for those who do not wish to comply with the mask requirement (https://youtu.be/47BvmqVrqV4) Please see the agenda for instructions to make public comment in the event the meeting is recessed and reconvened in a virtual format.
I. Instructions for Submitting Public Comment in the Event the Meeting is Recessed and Reconvened via Teleconferencing in a Virtual Format
Quick Summary / Abstract:
If it should become necessary to recess the meeting and reconvene via teleconferencing in a virtual format pursuant to Governing Board Resolution No. 21/22-13, members of the public may join the Zoom webinar to provide public comment.
By computer: https://hartdistrict-org.zoom.us/j/86799972634?pwd=QkJXYzZRdkZJTUh1bithMG5lUjgvQT09
Passcode: 881694
By phone: 669 900 6833 Webinar ID: 867 9997 2634 Passcode: 881694No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda, and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak.
II. Call to Order
II.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
III. First Closed Session
III.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session by completing a Speaker Card. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below).
III.B. First Closed Session Items
III.B.1. Conference with Legal Counsel – Existing Litigation (Per Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(1)) California Office of Administrative Hearings Case No. 2021120907
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Conference with legal counsel.
III.B.2. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
III.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
III.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
III.B.5. Public Employee Performance Evaluation – Superintendent (2021/22) (per Government Code 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee performance evaluation.
III.C. Reconvene to Public Session
IV. Organization
IV.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
IV.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
IV.C. Pledge of Allegiance
IV.D. Approval of Agenda
V. Recognitions by Board
VI. Communications
VI.A. Board Member Reports
VI.B. Student Board Member Report
VI.C. Employee Association Leadership
VI.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
VI.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Janice Dennington
If you wish to address the Governing Board on a topic within the subject matter of its jurisdiction, please complete the Request to Address the Board form and return it to the Secretary to the Board prior to the beginning of the item. Comments regarding the Consent Calendar will be taken during Public Comments. Please use the microphone and state your name (optional). No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda, and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak. If you wish to speak regarding an item that appears on the agenda, you will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed by the Board.
IX. Information Items
IX.A. Community Vaccination Clinics
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Centers for Disease Control, California Department of Public Health, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and Los Angeles County Office of Education have encouraged school districts to promote vaccinations as a mitigation strategy to prevent widespread COVID-19 within schools and the community and to facilitate the full return to in-person learning. From May 2021 to the present the District has authorized certain District facilities to be utilized to provide COVID-19 vaccinations as a free resource to District families. Education Code section 38131 authorizes the District to grant the use of school facilities/grounds for public and/or scientific purposes.
Rationale:
In the spring of 2021, the Los Angeles County Public Department of Public Health began working with school districts and vaccination providers to facilitate vaccine clinics at schools as a strategy to help schools safely reopen. Since May 2021, vaccination provider Albertsons/Vons has been operating free vaccination clinics at District sites.
Governing Board Resolution No. 20/21-2 authorized the superintendent to take any and all actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education and the health and safety of the students and staff at District sites. In August 2021, the Board approved an agreement with the Los Angeles County Office of Education to participate in the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Infectious Diseases (ELC) grant which provides funds and authority to provide school-based COVID-19 testing. Under federal guidelines, testing programs/events include the promotion of vaccinations.
Albertsons/Vons has the right to request the use of District facilities under the Civic Center Act (Ed. Code section 38130 et seq.). Civic Center/Facilities Use requests are processed through the online Facilitron program and each user is required to agree to a Terms of Use Agreement, which includes a District limitation of liability, indemnity clause protecting the District and insurance requirements.
Board Policy 1330 authorizes a waiver for “school-related organizations whose activities are directly related to or for the benefit of District schools.” In this particular circumstance, Albertsons/Vons can be considered a school-related organization because their specific activities on District property were to provide free vaccinations for District students, families, and staff. The District is authorized to use COVID grant funding for the costs of supervision and other activities related to vaccination clinics. The District does not receive any funding from Albertsons/Vons for allowing vaccination clinics to be operated on District property, nor does the District pay Albertsons/Vons to perform these services.
Revised Board policies (BP) and administrative regulations (AR) are being brought to the Board for a first reading.
Rationale:
The following Board policies and administrative regulations are being brought to the Board for a first reading. Board members may suggest revisions before the policies and administrative regulations are brought back to the Board for a second reading and adoption of the Board policies.
Revised
BP 1321 Solicitation of Funds from and by Students
BP/AR 3513.3 Tobacco-Free Schools
BP/AR 3515.2 Disruptions
BP 7131 Relations with Local Agencies
BP/AR 7140 Architectural and Engineering Services
BP 7210 Facilities Financing
BP 7310 Naming of Facility
X.A. Resolution No. 21/22-32 – Recognizing February 2022 as Black History Month
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 21/22-32 recognizing February 2022 as Black History Month is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Each year during the month of February, the citizens of the United States celebrate Black History Month and the actions, words, and achievements of so many African Americans who have contributed to the success and prosperity of the United States of America. African Americans have enriched our society through their commitment to promoting fairness, equity, and justice for all. Resolution No. 21/22-32 is attached, and it commemorates the historic heritage and active contributions that African Americans have made to help shape the cultural, academic, social, economic, and moral attributes of this nation.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 21/22-32 recognizing February 2022 as Black History Month.
California Education Code Section 41020(h) requires school districts to provide for an audit of the preceding fiscal year, and file the report with the County Superintendent of Schools, the California Department of Education, and the State Controller’s Office no later than January 31.
The District’s audit report has been filed with the appropriate state and local agencies, and is available to the public on the District’s website.
The audit was conducted by the accountancy firm of Eide Bailly LLP and a representative from the firm will be available to present the report to the Governing Board at the meeting.
Financial Impact:
The audit report reflects no financial findings for the 2020/21 fiscal year.
Recommended Motion:
Accept the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
X.C. Quote for Canyon High School and Valencia High School Stadium Light Replacement Project (Musco Sports Lighting, LLC)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A quote from Musco Sports Lighting, LLC (Musco), for the Canyon High School and Valencia High School Stadium Light Replacement Project using the Sourcewell piggyback government contract is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The District has been in the process of replacing all incandescent, fluorescent, and metal halide fixtures with more energy efficient LED lights. Staff would like to replace the metal halide light fixtures in the outdoor stadium facilities at Canyon and Valencia High Schools with more energy efficient LED lights. Some of the existing non-LED lights at both stadiums have already started to fail and need to be replaced. Based on discussions with Musco, a retrofit to LED lights could reduce energy usage significantly.
At the November 4, 2020, Board meeting, the Board authorized the design and creation of bid documents for this project. The design and bid documents were completed and approved by the Division of the State Architect. Musco has provided the District a quote based on the bid documents. Musco is an approved vendor under Sourcewell. Sourcewell is a government agency that procures sports lighting with related supplies and services. Board Policy and Public Contract Code allow the District to use piggyback procurement contracts to purchase supplies and services in order to take advantage of lower costs realized through economics-of-scale.
Staff plans to complete the stadium lighting replacements at both stadiums (Canyon and Valencia High Schools) over the summer.
An analysis showing the cost of operation for both sites through the warranty period (25 years) and the savings anticipated over the warranty period is attached.
If approved, Musco will do the stadium lighting replacements at both stadiums (Canyon and Valencia High Schools) over the summer.
Financial Impact:
$932,442.95 from Deferred Maintenance Fund (Fund 14).
Recommended Motion:
Approve the quote from Musco Sports Lighting, LLC, for the Canyon High School and Valencia High School Stadium Light Replacement Project using the Sourcewell piggyback government contract.
X.D. Ratification of Contract for Upgrading and Installing UL 300 Ansul Fire Suppression Systems in the Sierra Vista Junior High School and Hart High School Kitchens (Master Protection, LP, DBA FireMaster)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification is requested for the contract with Master Protection, LP, DBA FireMaster (FireMaster) for upgrading and installing UL 300 Ansul Fire Suppression Systems in the Sierra Vista Junior High School and Hart High School kitchens.
Rationale:
The existing kitchen hood fire suppression systems at Sierra Vista Junior High School and Hart High School need to be upgraded to comply with UL 300 standards and local and state fire codes. The scope of work includes the upgrade and installation of the UL 300 R-102 Fire Suppression System to protect the kitchen hoods and appliances at both Sierra Vista and Hart, as well as the removal of the old, obsolete systems.
Financial Impact:
$14,228.26 from the Food Services Fund (Fund 13).
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the contract with FireMaster for upgrading and installing UL 300 Ansul Fire Suppression Systems in the Sierra Vista Junior High School and Hart High School kitchens.
X.E. Fee Amendment No. 2 – Sierra Vista Junior High School Multi-Purpose Building and Kitchen Modernization Project (HMC Architects)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Fee Amendment No. 2 from HMC Architects for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Multi-Purpose Building and Kitchen Modernization Project is submitted for approval.
Rationale:
HMC Architect’s initial fee proposal included a design of the multipurpose room to follow a “voluntary” course of action with regard to structural rehabilitation of the building. This course of action is typical for most projects and allows the structural engineer and the architect the latitude to determine the best course of action with regard to the structural upgrades needed for the building.
However, after submitting plans to the Division of the State Architect (DSA), DSA is strongly urging the architect, structural engineer, and the District to take a different approach which is to follow a stricter “mandatory” course of action with regard to the structural rehabilitation of the building. This urging by DSA is in large part the result of the school now being located (with current geological maps) in a liquefaction zone. The result is that HMC’s structural engineer, IMEG, will need to do additional work to satisfy DSA’s request to follow a mandatory structural assessment of the building. This additional structural analysis will be needed in order for DSA to review and approve the plans and specifications for the project. The District cannot move forward with the project without DSA approval.
Financial Impact:
$37,500 plus reimbursable expenses from Community Facilities District 2015-1 (Fund 49.1).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Fee Amendment No. 2 from HMC Architects for the Sierra Vista Junior High School Multi-Purpose Building and Kitchen Modernization Project.
New, revised, and deleted Board policies (BP), administrative regulations (AR), and exhibit (E) are being brought to the Board for a second reading and for approval of the Board policies.
Rationale:
The following new, revised, and deleted Board policies, administrative regulations, and exhibit are being brought to the Board for a second reading and for approval of the Board policies. Changes were made to Board policy and administrative regulation 4131.1 Teacher Support and Guidance as per the recommendation of the Board at the January 19, 2022, Regular Governing Board meeting.
New
BP 0420.41 Charter School Oversight
E 0420.41 Charter School Oversight
BP 0420.43 Charter School Revocation
BP/AR 4131.1 Teacher Support and Guidance
Revised
AR 4112.22 Staff Teaching English Learners
Delete
BP 4131.5 Professional Growth
AR 4212.22 Staff Teaching Students of Limited English Proficiency
Recommended Motion:
Approve the following Board policies: BP 0420.41 Charter School Oversight (new), BP 0420.43 Charter School Revocation (new), BP 4131.1 Teacher Support and Guidance (new), and delete BP 4131.5 Professional Growth.
XI.C.1. Request for Overnight/Out-of-State Trips – Hart, Valencia, and West Ranch High Schools
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approve overnight/out-of-state student trip requests from Hart High School (Dance), Valencia High School (Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), Boys Volleyball, Softball), and West Ranch High School (Baseball, DECA, Dance).
Rationale:
The submitted trip requests have been reviewed and meet all requirements established by Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3541.1. The trip requests signed by Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont, Valencia High School Principal Pete Getz, and West Ranch High School Principal Mark Crawford are attached.
Recommended Motion:
Approve trips: HHS Dance, Lake Buena Vista, FL, 3/3-8/22; VHS DECA, Anaheim, 2/24-27/22; VHS Boys Volleyball, Las Vegas, Nevada, 3/4-5/22; VHS Softball, Laughlin, NV, 3/9-13/22; WRHS Baseball, Fresno, 2/11-12/22; WRHS Baseball, Buena Park, 2/18-19/22; WRHS DECA, Anaheim, 2/24-27/22; WRHS Dance, Lake Buena Vista, FL, 3/4-7/22.
XI.C.2. School Accountability Report Cards for 2020/21
Speaker:
Dave Caldwell, Public Relations Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
School Accountability Report Cards for the 2020/21 school year are being presented for Governing Board approval.
Rationale:
The State requires all California school districts to publish annual School Accountability Report Cards (SARCs), offering the public the opportunity to look at issues such as test scores, school safety, student demographics and teacher qualifications.
The documents are posted to the Hart District website at www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/accountability-reports . Each school report is listed. Previous reports are also available by visiting the same page and scrolling down for the link. The posting of the SARCs is in accordance with the State deadline of February 1, 2022. The reports require Governing Board approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the School Accountability Report Cards for the 2020/21 school year
XI.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services
XI.D.1. Authorization to Attend Out-of-State Events – Canyon High School and Rancho Pico Junior High
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The associated student body (ASB) director at Rancho Pico Junior High and an assistant principal and ASB director at Canyon High School request authorization to travel outside the state.
Rationale:
Anna Beth Carpenter, ASB Director, Ilona Anderson, Assistant Principal, and Gerardo Herincx, ASB Director, are requesting authorization to attend the California Association of Directors of Activities (CADA) conference in Reno, Nevada, on 3/2-3/5/2022.
Financial Impact:
All expenses for Anna Beth Carpenter’s travel will be paid from Rancho Pico Junior High ASB.
All expenses for Ilona Anderson and Gerardo Herincx’s travel will be paid from Canyon High ASB.
Recommended Motion:
Authorize out of state conference attendance requests as listed.
XI.E. Consent Calendar-Operations
XI.E.1. Annual Update of District and School Site Safety Plans
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The State of California requires an annual review of the District and school site safety plans. The District and its schools have completed their updates and posted the plans online to be viewed by all stakeholders.
Recommended Motion:
Approve annual update of District and school site safety plans.
XI.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information
XI.G. Approval of Consent Calendar
XI.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar
XII. Items for Future Consideration by the Board
XIII. Second Closed Session
Quick Summary / Abstract:
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XIII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XIII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XIII.C. Return to Public Session
XIII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIV. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
