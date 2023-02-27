The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. to conduct a public hearing and receive information regarding the results of the annual Community Needs Assessment Survey conducted as part of the Community Development Block Grant Program for the 2023-24 program year.
California State University, Northridge’s 38th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference — internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities — is scheduled to take place March 13-17 at the Anaheim Marriott.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 1, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. to conduct a public hearing and receive information regarding the results of the annual Community Needs Assessment Survey conducted as part of the Community Development Block Grant Program for the 2023-24 program year.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that many Santa Clarita Valley residents received a "CodeRED" alert message Friday afternoon advising of a Flood Watch. The alerts are generated by Alert LA County, an opt-in mass notification program utilized by the county of Los Angeles that allows individuals to receive emergency alerts by text.
To better assist high school seniors who are curious about making College of the Canyons their next step, the college will be offering an information night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at both its Valencia, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355 and Canyon Country, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, campuses.
William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that the upcoming Many Families One Community Family Resource Fair scheduled for Saturday, Feb 25 has been postponed due to this weekend's weather forecast. The event will be rescheduled and a new date will be communicated soon.
Los Angeles County Public Works crews continue to patrol the L.A. County region in response to the frigid storm that began on Feb. 22 and is expected to last through Feb. 26. The second phase of the storm will bring moderate to heavy rainfall beginning the morning of Feb. 24.
DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in the Santa Clarita Valley, is expanding its business by adding a third production line capable of producing 2,200 cans per minute at its campus on Needham Ranch Parkway. To support the expansion, DrinkPAK will need to hire up to 80 residents by April 2023 for roles in packaging, warehouse, batching and maintenance.
Students from California Institute of the Arts in Valencia Michelle Cheng (Film/Video BFA 2024) and Maggie McKelvey (Film/Video BFA 2025) are among the 15 recipients of the 2022-2023 Women in Animation Scholarship, which annually recognizes promising student animators from around the world.
College of the Canyons sophomore forward LuLu Salloom was named to the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-State team for a second straight season in addition to being one of three Lady Cougars who earned All-Western State Conference, South Division honors.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.