Festival Of Trees To Support Boys And Girls Club

Westfield Valencia Town Center is inviting all to this year’s Festival of Trees, to support the Santa Clarita Boy’s and Girls club.

This year’s event will be held in the old Saddle Ranch at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Community days will be Saturday and Sunday Nov 20 and 21.

Held the weekend before Thanksgiving, Festival of Trees is Santa Clarita’s kick-off to the holiday season. Join in the tradition and visit the Hall of Trees, to find beautifully designed and themed Christmas trees.

Experience this unique event and have the opportunity to take a piece of it home.

The Magic of the Lights Gala on Friday night sold out immediately. The gala; which includes gourmet food, entertainment, and the public’s only opportunity to bid on the live auction Christmas Trees, many of which come with unique one of a kind gifts; will kick off the weekend.

View all of the Large and Tabletop Christmas Trees, as well as the Gingerbread Houses on Saturday and Sunday. Live local entertainment will be held throughout the weekend. The silent auction is open to the general public. Bids will be made online so watch the items from home. The silent auction consists of tabletop trees and gingerbread houses and will close Tuesday Nov 23rd at 5 p.m.

“We are so excited to be holding our first in-person fundraiser since early last year. Of course we will be following COVID protocols, but its great to have Festival of Trees back live and in person. It is our premier holiday event benefiting the Boys and Girls Club and I hope everyone comes out. It’s a great way to ring in the holidays!” -Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Club Board President.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year. The support from our volunteers and sponsors is amazing. This event is a great way to start the holidays and bring some awareness to the club and all of the wonderful programs they provide to the families of SCV.” -Andy & Laura Gallardo, Festival of Trees Chairpersons

“We can’t wait for this year’s Festival of Trees. It’s been a challenging couple of years but the Club’s supporters never gave up on the kids and teens. We’re excited for a fun holiday event.” Matt Nelson, Chief Executive Officer

This year’s event will start with the sold out Friday gala then continue Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $8 adults, $3 children, $4 seniors & military.

Enjoy large tree, tabletop tree, and gingerbread house viewing and live entertainment either day during General Admission at this year’s Festival of Trees.

Select items available for silent auction bidding. For more information visit the website.

