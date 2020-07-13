Filming in SCV This Week: Airbnb Still Photo Shoot

With film and TV production still ramping back up after the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported one still photo shoot this week in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka “Hollywood North”:

· Airbnb – still photo shoot

Santa Clarita reached its best year of location filming ever in the pre-COVID calendar 2019, with the Film Office recording 576 film permits and 1,490 location film days.

That generated an estimated economic impact of $35.9 million to the local community – a significant increase of 9% from 2018.

It was the sixth consecutive year the Santa Clarita Film Office has recorded more than 500 permits, more than 1,300 film days and $30 million or more in estimated economic impact generated from location filming alone.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Our city continues to raise the bar, welcoming dozens of film productions to our versatile city,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Productions continue to choose Santa Clarita for our diverse locations, including picturesque neighborhoods and rugged landscapes. These productions result in high paying, local opportunities for our 6,000 plus residents who work in the entertainment industry – plus more customers for local businesses.”

More than half of the filming days in 2019 were attributed to television production alone, many of which were from shows based in Santa Clarita including “Bless This Mess,” “68 Whiskey,” “Good Trouble,” “Mayans MC,” “NCIS,” “Party of Five,” “Picard,” “S.W.A.T.” and “Holey Moley.”

TV shows weren’t the only productions taking advantage of Santa Clarita locations in 2019. Numerous feature films were also shot in the area last year including “SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge,” “Yes Day,” “Call of the Wild,” “Ad Astra,” “Palm Springs,” “Badlands” and more in addition to many commercials, music videos, still photo shoots and online content.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at 661-284-1425.

