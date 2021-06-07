header image

June 7
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Filming This Week in SCV: 'CSI: LV,' 'Roar,' 3 More Productions
Monday, Jun 7, 2021
now in production in Santa Clarita, Hollywood North

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka “Hollywood North” the week of Monday, June 7-13, 2021:

* CSI: LV – television show

* ROAR – television show

* Star Trek Picard – television show

* Progressive Insurance – commercial

* Twitch – internet/web

Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March 2020 as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, 2020 L.A. County Public Health issued a revised Health Order, along with safety protocols, to allow for the re-opening of the entertainment industry, which includes film and television production.

Santa Clarita’s Fiscal Year ended on June 30, and despite the three-month stoppage, the final numbers were still very strong. In Fiscal Year 19/20, the Film Office issued 468 permits, which led to 1,249 film days and $30,771,500 in estimated economic impact. This last fiscal year marked the seventh in a row that the city’s film program generated more than $30 million in estimated economic impact.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“We are excited to see productions begin to film in our city once again,” said Santa Clarita City Councilman Cameron Smyth. “The city’s film program remains an integral part of the local economy, and we look forward to safely resuming filming on our sound stages, movie ranches, and on location throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In the last year several productions were based at Santa Clarita movie ranches and sound stages including “Bless This Mess,” “Goliath,” “Mayans MC,” “Good Trouble,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “68 Whiskey,” “Party of Five” and “Holey Moley.”

Other television shows that filmed on location in Santa Clarita last fiscal year included “Seal Team,” “Reno 911,” “Space Force,” “This is Us,” “Homeland,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Goldbergs,” “Masked Singer” and many more.

Several feature films were filmed in Santa Clarita, including “Yes Day” and “The Outlaw Johnny Black,” along with dozens of national commercial spots ranging from McDonald’s to Nissan to Walmart and Adidas.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about the dozen productions or filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at 661-284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Caltrans Warns Castaic Residents of Southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Rd. Off-Ramp Closure
The California Department of Transportation has announced an overnight closure of the southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) Lake Hughes Rd. off-ramp in the unincorporated Los Angeles County community of Castaic.
Caltrans Warns Castaic Residents of Southbound I-5 Lake Hughes Rd. Off-Ramp Closure
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Announces Virtual Town Hall for June 15 Reopening; SCV Hits 28,012 Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed three new deaths and 135 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 28,012 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Announces Virtual Town Hall for June 15 Reopening; SCV Hits 28,012 Cases
Nonprofit Baseball Organization for Teens, Adults with Special Needs Looks to Expand into the SCV
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a baseball program for those on the autism spectrum and with similar special needs, is looking to expand into the Santa Clarita Valley.
Nonprofit Baseball Organization for Teens, Adults with Special Needs Looks to Expand into the SCV
County Unveils New Wildlife Mural at Vasquez Rocks
Los Angeles County officials gathered at Vasquez Rocks Monday morning for the unveiling of the county’s newest mural, which pays homage to local plant and animal species.
County Unveils New Wildlife Mural at Vasquez Rocks
City Officials Announce Temporary Outdoor Dining Not Set for ‘Abrupt Closure’
Santa Clarita restaurants may be able to keep temporary outdoor dining setups past the state’s full reopening next week, city of Santa Clarita officials announced Monday.
City Officials Announce Temporary Outdoor Dining Not Set for ‘Abrupt Closure’
Fundraiser Set Up to Support Fire Captain Wounded in Fire Station 81 Shooting
The Los Angeles County Fire Department identified Saturday Arnie Sandoval, 54, as the captain wounded during the Station 81 shooting Tuesday.
Fundraiser Set Up to Support Fire Captain Wounded in Fire Station 81 Shooting
Wounded Fire Captain Remains Stable, Investigation into Firehouse Shooting Continues
The 54-year-old Los Angeles County Fire Department captain who suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the Station 81 shooting on Tuesday remains in critical yet stable condition at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, officials said on Friday.
Wounded Fire Captain Remains Stable, Investigation into Firehouse Shooting Continues
County Shares Revised Standards, What to Expect on June 15
Last week, the Cal/OSHA standards board recommended relaxing physical distancing and masking requirements for fully vaccinated workers, and other adjustments to align with the June 15 reopening. If the standards are approved by the Office of Administrative Law in the next 10 calendar days, the standards are expected to go into effect no later than June 15.
County Shares Revised Standards, What to Expect on June 15
NAACP Santa Clarita Announces Newly Elected Branch Officials
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has announced the officers elected to lead the new branch.
NAACP Santa Clarita Announces Newly Elected Branch Officials
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Domestic Violence Survivor, COC Paralegal Graduate Ready to Pay it Forward
Josephine Chavez Carr, 46, still can’t believe she graduated from College of the Canyons with an associate’s degree in paralegal studies on Thursday.
Domestic Violence Survivor, COC Paralegal Graduate Ready to Pay it Forward
June 8: City Council Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, June 8, at 6:00 p.m.
June 8: City Council Virtual Regular Meeting
Bridge to Home Shelter Operations Announces Temporary Move
Bridge to Home has temporarily relocated shelter operations to vacant land on Pine Street.
Bridge to Home Shelter Operations Announces Temporary Move
COC Student, Former Foster Youth Determined to Beat Odds
Less than three percent of foster youth graduate from a four-year college, reports the National Foster Youth Institute.
COC Student, Former Foster Youth Determined to Beat Odds
Saugus High Celebrates ‘Amazing, Resilient, Promising’ Class of 2021
The Saugus High School Class of 2021 discussed how they learned a number of academic disciplines and skills during their time on Centurion Way at Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Saugus High Celebrates ‘Amazing, Resilient, Promising’ Class of 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Total 305; SCV Cases Nearing 28,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 14 new deaths, including two in the city of Santa Clarita and 234 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,979 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Total 305; SCV Cases Nearing 28,000
Nearly 300 Firefighters Gather at Graduation of Fallen Colleague’s Daughter
The death of Fire Specialist Tory Carlon at the hands of a lone gunman at Fire Station 81 on Tuesday permanently robbed his children of seeing their father at future monumental moments in their lives.
Nearly 300 Firefighters Gather at Graduation of Fallen Colleague’s Daughter
City Council Committee Requests Research on Workforce Housing
The Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee asked city staff to examine workforce housing projects in other cities to determine if the housing option is a good fit for Santa Clarita.
City Council Committee Requests Research on Workforce Housing
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Plans to Transition 4 Large Vaccination Sites to Community Sites; 27,971 Total SCV Cases
On Thursday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed nine new deaths and 228 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,971 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Plans to Transition 4 Large Vaccination Sites to Community Sites; 27,971 Total SCV Cases
Four Students Receive Zonta’s Young Women In Public Affairs Awards
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Young Women in Public Affairs Awards to four outstanding young women – Emily Chang, Sayeda Kulsoom Hasan, Terra Lee and Tayla Ramirez.
Four Students Receive Zonta’s Young Women In Public Affairs Awards
