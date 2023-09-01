header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
| Friday, Sep 1, 2023
chiquita-canyon

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced $2 million will be made available initially to support community members burdened by the pungent odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

“There is no doubt in my mind that residents who live near the landfill are suffering,” said Barger. “My hope is that these funds will begin to provide some immediate and much deserved relief. I have made it clear to the landfill’s owner, to the county departments involved permitting the landfill’s operations and to the state agencies responsible for its regulation that this is an urgent issue. I will not let up until we get rid of the smell.”

This initial round of funding is from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s Community Benefit Fund, monies derived from the landfill’s operation that are earmarked for initiatives related to improving the community’s quality of life experience.

Residents who live within a predetermined radius of the Chiquita Canyon landfill will be eligible for grant awards per household. Priority areas and grant award ranges will be announced next week.

Funds can be used to make home modifications that keep the landfill’s odors out of living areas, including retrofitting homes to include air conditioning for those with only swamp coolers, adding insulation and replacing windows and doors. Residents can also use the grant to pay for utility bills, including electricity bills that have skyrocketed due to constant use of indoor air conditioning systems.

More information about the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Grant Program, including how to apply, will be posted next week at chiquitacanyon.com.

The grant program will be administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.

To find a permanent solution to stopping the odors coming from the landfill, Barger has also launched a whole-of-county-government effort. At her direction, a new Los Angeles County Chiquita Canyon Task Force has been convening since August 2023 that includes representatives from Public Works, Regional Planning, Public Health, County Counsel and the Office of Emergency Management. Its members are working with state agencies and the landfill’s operator, Chiquita Canyon LLC, emphasizing the urgency of the community’s needs, identifying and eliminating red tape and providing technical assistance as needed.

Los Angeles County’s Department of Regional Planning has also installed a telephone line and email inbox to directly receive public complaints regarding the Chiquita Canyon Landfill odor incident. To file a complaint, email ChiquitaComplaints@lacounty.gov or call (213) 974-6483 Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The root cause of the odors, including which part of the landfill they are coming from, is currently being investigated. The state agency CalRecycle, which has regulatory oversight responsibilities for solid waste disposal facilities, is presently analyzing samples.

Attorneys from Los Angeles County also have sent a letter to Chiquita Canyon LLC, asking them to temporarily reduce the landfill’s daily solid waste and other materials intake by 35% of the maximum daily tonnage capacity as set forth in the landfill’s Conditional Use Permit, “until the source and the cause of the odor problem are definitively established, the corresponding remedial measures implemented, and it becomes clear that the odors have been eliminated or reduced to such a level that there no longer exists an unacceptable threat to the health, safety and/or welfare of the county’s residents or the environment.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors

Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Friday, Sep 1, 2023
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced $2 million will be made available initially to support community members burdened by the pungent odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Spread Over Holiday Weekend

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Spread Over Holiday Weekend
Friday, Sep 1, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 232 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Free Snack Program Returns to L.A. County Parks

Free Snack Program Returns to L.A. County Parks
Thursday, Aug 31, 2023
It’s Park Time, Los Angeles County!
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning for Aug 30

Ocean Water Warning for Aug 30
Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

September is National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month
Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters affecting Southern California communities that have experienced recent extreme heat, storms, flooding, as well as increasingly longer wildfire seasons year over year.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Mission Opera will present the West Coast premiere of "Girondines" by Kirsten C. Kunkle and Sarah Van Sciver at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29.
Oct. 28-29: Mission Opera Presents West Coast Premiere of ‘Girondines’
Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has rescheduled an appearance by artist Mike Hernandez. Hernandez had canceled his Aug. 21 appearance and will now appear on Monday, Sept. 18 at the SCAA's new location monthly meeting location, Barnes and Noble Booksellers.
Sept. 18: SCAA Reschedules Appearance by Artist Mike Hernandez
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
I hope this message finds you all in high spirits and great health. As your current president, it gives me immense pleasure to bring you the latest happenings and exciting updates from our vibrant JCI Santa Clarita community.
Cindy Curtis | Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced $2 million will be made available initially to support community members burdened by the pungent odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Financial Relief for Areas Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference
The Business for Artists Conference is dedicated to equipping artists, creative professionals and non-profit organizations with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries. With expert-led sessions and a focus on practical knowledge, the conference aims to foster growth, innovation and collaboration within art and business.
Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference
Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library
Bring in canned food to donate and get your library fees waived! The Santa Clarita Public Library partners with Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organizations to provide for those in need throughout the community with the annual Food For Fines campaign.
Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library
Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, together with the city of Santa Clarita and its community partners, held a ribbon cutting for the Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden on Friday, Sept. 1. The garden serves as an educational hub where individuals can immerse themselves in water-wise landscapes, efficient irrigation practices and SCV Water resources including information on programs, incentives and local landscape designer support.
Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Ribbon Cutting
Jason Gibbs | Fake and Fatal, the Truth about Fentanyl
Last year in our nation, we hit a tragic new high of the most drug overdoses on record according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, a staggering 109,680 people died from drug overdoses as the fentanyl crisis continues to deepen. Here in Santa Clarita, 31 individuals fell victim to drug overdoses last year.
Jason Gibbs | Fake and Fatal, the Truth about Fentanyl
Northpark Village Square Fall Concert Series Returns
Northpark Village Square, located at 27756 McBean Parkway in Valencia, will be hosting its annual Fall Concert Series beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Northpark Village Square Fall Concert Series Returns
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Spread Over Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 232 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Reducing Spread Over Holiday Weekend
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Master’s 2023-24 Chapel Theme Announced
This year’s chapel theme at The Master’s University is titled “Life: Liberating, Transforming, Satisfying,” based in part on Christ’s words in John 10:10, “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”
Master’s 2023-24 Chapel Theme Announced
Sept. 7: Parks, Recreation Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall. 
Sept. 7: Parks, Recreation Commission Regular Meeting
Sept. 19: Labor, Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta to Speak at COC
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and Labor Day, labor leader and community organizer Dolores Huerta will speak at the College of the Canyons Intercultural Center (ICC) at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. 
Sept. 19: Labor, Civil Rights Icon Dolores Huerta to Speak at COC
Oct. 12: ‘An Interview with Shelby Steele’ Coming to COC
College of the Canyons will host a conversation with race relations scholar and author Dr. Shelby Steele at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12.
Oct. 12: ‘An Interview with Shelby Steele’ Coming to COC
Lady Cougs Fall to Long Beach 3-1
College of the Canyons came out on the wrong end of a dramatic, back-and-forth extended fourth set that resulted in a 3-1 loss to visiting Long Beach City College at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday.
Lady Cougs Fall to Long Beach 3-1
Laurene Weste | Back to School Help at Santa Clarita Public Library
The amazing thing about humans is our capacity to learn. Each day, every one of us, can discover something new.
Laurene Weste | Back to School Help at Santa Clarita Public Library
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Calling the Question
I have been asked this question more than a few times and it might be one you have in your head as well… “How does Mike West plan to follow someone like Rob Wigod as the commissioner of the Southern Section?”
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Calling the Question
Lady Mustangs Sweep Cal Lutheran
It was the perfect home opener for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they swept the California Lutheran Regals 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.It was the perfect home opener for The Master's University women's volleyball team as they swept the California Lutheran Regals 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 Tuesday night in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Sweep Cal Lutheran
Landeros Scores Winning Goal Against San Diego City
College of the Canyons won its second match in as many nights, as sophomore Anthony Landeros put his side ahead 2-1 with a dramatic goal in the 87th minute to send visiting San Diego City College home in defeat Wednesday night.
Landeros Scores Winning Goal Against San Diego City
TMU’s Incoming Class Makes History
In 1927, Los Angeles Baptist Theological Seminary welcomed its first class of 24 students. This fall, that same institution, though with a new name and expanded mission, welcomed another historic incoming class.
TMU’s Incoming Class Makes History
Faculty, Staff Gather to Hear CSUN President’s Welcome Address
Lively beats, courtesy of the drumline from the Matador Pep Band, energized CSUN community members as they arrived at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 25 for President Erika D. Beck’s annual welcome address.
Faculty, Staff Gather to Hear CSUN President’s Welcome Address
CHP Rolls Out Statewide E-Bike Safety Program
As the popularity of electric bikes (e-bike) continues to skyrocket, the California Highway Patrol is launching an online e-bike safety and training program to help keep commuters and recreational cyclists safe.
CHP Rolls Out Statewide E-Bike Safety Program
Free Snack Program Returns to L.A. County Parks
It’s Park Time, Los Angeles County!
Free Snack Program Returns to L.A. County Parks
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: