Barger Seeks Tax Relief for Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has introduced a motion that explores bringing tax relief to homeowners in the communities of Val Verde, Live Oak and Hasley Hills impacted by odors from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

“The communities surrounding the landfill have been suffering for months through no fault of their own and deserve support,” said Barger. “Although Chiquita Canyon Landfill is directly accountable for providing relief, I believe local government should do everything in its power to support residents. It’s the right thing to do.”

Barger’s motion directs the Los Angeles County Treasurer Tax-Collector to report back in 13 days on the options available through existing tax codes to cancel property tax penalties for late property tax payments. The motion also asks the Los Angeles County Assessor to explore options for a temporary reduction of property tax assessment, thereby lessening homeowners’ property tax burden.

The motion will be voted upon by the Board of Supervisors during their March 6 meeting.

