Towsley Fire
A Los Angeles County fire helicopter makes a water drop a on a brush fire in and inaccessible area near Towsley Canyon Park in Newhall on Tuesday, 011821. Dan Watson/the Signal

 

Firefighters Reach 53% Containment on Towsley Fire

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 21, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

As winds began to die down in the Santa Clarita Valley, firefighters were able to increase containment on the Towsley Fire to 53% Thursday.

The wind-driven blaze had burned 184 acres as of Thursday morning, after erupting Tuesday afternoon, as high-force winds helped to increase acreage to 50 in just half an hour.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department led a successful, multi-agency effort, including CalFire, Angeles National Forest, as well as Orange County, Ventura County, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara fire departments, to increase containment on the fire.

While mountainous terrain continued to challenge firefighters, efforts to further increase containment lines around the fire were underway again Thursday, as breezy conditions continued, though winds were expected to die down to 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

The “Towsley Incident” map and fire objectives are posted on the side of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Command vehicle as it sits at the command Center in the Towsley Canyon parking lot on Wednesday, 012021. Dan Watson/The Signal

No Comments for : Firefighters Reach 53% Containment on Towsley Fire


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • SCV Water Encouraging Public to Provide Input on Contingency Plan

    SCV Water Encouraging Public to Provide Input on Contingency Plan

    2 hours ago
  • Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Additional Death at Henry Mayo; 22,360 Total SCV Cases

    Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Additional Death at Henry Mayo; 22,360 Total SCV Cases

    2 hours ago
  • State Says Moderna Vaccine Administration Can Resume Immediately

    State Says Moderna Vaccine Administration Can Resume Immediately

    4 hours ago
  • Firefighters Reach 53% Containment on Towsley Fire

    Firefighters Reach 53% Containment on Towsley Fire

    4 hours ago
  • Barger Supports Efforts in Limiting Power Shutoffs; Public Hearing Set

    Barger Supports Efforts in Limiting Power Shutoffs; Public Hearing Set

    6 hours ago
  • Nominations Open for Annual Empowering HeArts Awards

    Nominations Open for Annual Empowering HeArts Awards

    7 hours ago
  • COC Recognized for Personal, Professional Learning Program

    COC Recognized for Personal, Professional Learning Program

    8 hours ago
  • Hart Seeking Members for Citizens’ Oversight Committee

    Hart Seeking Members for Citizens’ Oversight Committee

    9 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer

    Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer

    9 hours ago
  • SoCal Edison Restores Power to Most SCV Residents

    SoCal Edison Restores Power to Most SCV Residents

    10 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.