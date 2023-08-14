#LACoFD’s CA-TF2 USAR canine teams - Captain Celina Serrano & K9 Prentiss, Fire Firefighter Paramedic Edward Ruiz & K9 Harper, along with Fire Fighter Paramedic Nicholas Bartel & K9 Six - on their way to Maui to assist w/recovery efforts. Photo credit: LACoFD twitter account.

LACoFD’s Canine Teams Deployed to Maui

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s California Task Force 2 urban search and rescue canine teams for deployment to Maui in the aftermath of the wildfires that impacted the island last week.

“The LACoFD sends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families who have lost loved ones; to the injured; and to all who have been displaced, lost homes and businesses due to the wildfires that have ravaged the beautiful island of Maui,” said Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “We send our Maui ohana strength and our support during this difficult time.”

Captain Celina Serrano and K9 Prentiss, Fire Firefighter Paramedic Edward Ruiz and K9 Harper, along with Fire Fighter Paramedic Nicholas Bartel and K9 Six, departed Sunday from LAX United Terminal 7 to lend their assistance in the ongoing recovery efforts in Maui.

“The County of Los Angeles knows all too well the devastation and pain Maui is experiencing right now,” said Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Maui. I am grateful to FEMA and California Governor Gavin Newsom for deploying USAR teams, including our LACoFD CA-TF2 USAR canine teams to assist in the recovery efforts.”

