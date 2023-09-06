First Phase of CDPH’s Opioid Prevention Campaign Launched

To help address the opioid overdose crisis, the California Department of Public Health launched the first phase of a statewide opioid and fentanyl overdose prevention and education campaign Wednesday. This effort is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 2023 Master Plan to tackle the fentanyl and opioid crisis. Due to the urgency of the fentanyl crisis, initial messaging for the campaign launches in September, followed by an expansive campaign in summer 2024. The campaign is anticipated to continue through 2025.

“It is imperative that we continue to address the opioid crisis head on,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer. “Each year, thousands of Californians die due to opioid-related overdoses. Our 2022 preliminary reports reflect nearly 7,000 opioid-related overdoses and just over 6,000 of those overdoses involved fentanyl. These are not just numbers these are people who have families and are a part of communities across our state – the opioid crisis is impacting everyone. This campaign will be comprehensive and far-reaching, with an emphasis on the most at-risk populations in our communities.”

Campaign Details

The campaign will include messaging in English and Spanish across a multitude of communication platforms, including social media, radio, television, and outdoor advertising, such as billboards and bus stops. The first phase of the campaign aims to prevent substance use and raise awareness of fentanyl contamination among teens, young adults, and adults, and will be directed towards people aged 16 to 39.

TV Spots (English)

– Protect yourself from the dangers of fentanyl :15

– Protect yourself from the dangers of fentanyl :30

TV Spots (Spanish)

– Protégete de los peligros del fentanilo :15

– Protégete de los peligros del fentanilo :30

Radio Spot

– What Else :30 (MP3, 1.2MB)