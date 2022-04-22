header image

Fit Body Boot Camp Franchise Opens in Valencia
| Thursday, Apr 21, 2022

Fit Body Boot CampFit Body Boot Camp, the world’s fastest-growing boot camp fitness franchise, recently opened in Valencia and is motivating people to live a more active lifestyle.

Located at 26574 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Fit Body Boot Camp brings a welcoming, fat burning group workout to the Valencia area. Due to the blended training exercises, calories will continue to burn up to 36 hours after each 30-minute workout is complete.

The new Fit Body Boot Camp is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs and couple, Nikki Baugh and Kevin Ly. With a career background as an ER nurse for the last six years, Baugh has always had a passion for helping people. Having been on the front lines in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic, Baugh is passionate about the opportunity to help people in a different way – with their health and fitness journeys. A natural people person and athlete, Baugh was drawn to the comradery that you find at Fit Body Boot Camp. Not only is she excited to bring a beneficial workout option to Valencia, but she is eager to be a key part in helping people reach an overall healthier lifestyle.

“Fit Body Boot Camp is more than a gym, it’s a place where people can come and be part of a community,” said Baugh. “I want people to know that they’re not on this journey alone, I’ll be there every day working alongside them and together we can motivate each other to reach our goals.”

Fit Body Boot Camp’s specialized Afterburn workouts use a combination of High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and Active Rest Training to help the body burn up to twice the fat and calories that traditional workouts burn in only half the time – and keep it burning for up to 36 hours after each group personal training session. Fit Body Boot Camp workouts are designed for both women and men and aim to support the client’s success with one-on-one accountability with fitness coaches, nutrition coaching, smart goal-setting and workout adjustments.

Fit Body Boot Camp Valencia will have sessions in the mornings and evenings to accommodate all schedules. The coaches use low-risk exercises and minimal equipment to emphasize the natural fat burning and muscle toning power of the human body. Fit Body Boot Camp not only aims to minimize fat, but the overarching goal is to increase confidence and self-worth for people working out at the gym. A focus of every location is to create a local family that is dedicated to wellness and supportive of each other and themselves.

As the pioneer of indoor group training concepts, Fit Body Boot Camp was founded in 2009 by personal trainer & fitness industry icon/social influencer/author/podcaster Bedros Keuilian. His vision was to provide mainstream access to best-in-class professional guidance from fitness coaches, at a fraction of the cost of expensive one-on-one personal training. With convenience in high demand in a fast-paced world, the brand’s 30-minute, high intensity workout also appeals to those looking to get a good burn in a short period of time.

For more information about how to become a member of Fit Body Boot Camp in Valencia, please visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/12274-santa-clarita-ca/ or call 661-609-0215.

About Fit Body Boot Camp

Founded in 2009, Fit Body Boot Camp is the world’s fastest growing fitness boot camp, offering members around the world affordable, high-intensity, 30-minute fat loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results. As an established, award-winning brand, Fit Body Boot Camp has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in the United States for four consecutive years and Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 list for three consecutive years. For more information about Fit Body Boot Camp, visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/.

