Flag Ceremony, Memorial Service Planned for Firefighter Killed in Station 81 Shooting

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials announced plans this week for a private flag ceremony and memorial service — both of which will be livestreamed for the community to watch — in honor of the firefighter killed in the Station 81 shooting on June 1.

According to officials, the first event, a private flag ceremony, will be held Tuesday morning starting at 10 a.m. The event, which is not open to the public or media, will be held at Station 131 in Palmdale and the livestream of the event will be available on the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s official Facebook account.

In anticipation of the private event, the city of Palmdale announced Monday that Avenue S will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon between 30th and 25th streets east.

The second event, the memorial service, is also not open to members of the public, and is to be held at The Forum in Inglewood at 10 a.m. Thursday. The livestream will also be available at the Los Angeles County Fire Department Facebook page.

“Family, friends and colleagues will formally gather for a celebration of life to remember (Firefighter Specialist, or FFS) Carlon who dedicated more than 20 years of faithful service to the community,” read the press release regarding the two events. “FFS Carlon is survived by his wife, Heidi, and their three daughters.”

