‘Your Legacy Will Live On’: Community Vigil Honors Firefighter Tory Carlon

First responders, family and friends gathered Thursday to celebrate the life and service of firefighter Tory Carlon, who was shot and killed at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce June 1.

“This loss is extremely heartbreaking and tough, but also what remains in the hearts of many of us is Tory and how fondly we remember him for the man that he was,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said. “For more than 20 years, he was committed to this department. … (it) will never be the same without him.”

Carlon was remembered for his dedication to the fire service, starting as a fire explorer before joining the forest service and later the L.A. County Fire Department — as well as his love for his family, including his three daughters, wife, brother, sisters, parents and extended family.

“Tory had such a huge impact on his family and so many others,” said firefighter paramedic Gary Reichman, who worked with Carlon at Fire Station 81. “Even though Tory isn’t with us anymore, his spirit and legacy live on forever. His heart was full of love for Heidi and his girls. … He had the biggest heart with so much passion, pride and love for his job.”

Carlon’s oldest daughter, Joslyn, accompanied by her mom and sisters, spoke of her father as a hero, who she looked up to in so many ways.

“It’s the little things in life that mean the most, like when my dad would roll his ego like be your personal DJ,” Joslyn said.

“It is crazy how much your life can change within a second,” she added. “You don’t know what I would give to just hug my dad again, tell him I love him and see his beautiful smile just one last time. Life is too short to take anything for granted. My daddy always shows his girls how to just love every moment that God gives to you. Even though he’s not here with us on this Earth anymore, I will hold him forever in my heart, and I know he’s looking down at us smiling. All I want to do in life is to make you proud. I love you, my daddy.”

Carlon’s brother Brent, joined by his three sisters, and wife, told stories of Carlon growing up, sharing that while shy, Carlon always had a smile on his face.

“Tory was instantly likable,” retired Fire Battalion Chief Steve Olsen said as he read a letter from Carlon’s best friend, Capt. Todd Stillson. “When you met him, he wasn’t trying to be anyone but himself. He didn’t need to be. He was genuine, sincere, quiet and strong.”

Stillson’s letter went on to speak directly to Carlon, telling him that he will never be forgotten, his family will never be alone, his enormous heart will always be remembered and his legacy will live on through his friends, family and daughters.

The Carlon family was presented with a Medal of Valor for Carlon’s sacrifice, as well as with the flag that was flying over Fire Station 81 the day of Carlon’s death.

