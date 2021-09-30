“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.

It may also be viewed virtually by visiting https://bit.ly/3ARAjrG .

Join the city for an evening reception to discuss the featured artwork and get to know the artists behind the unique pieces on Oct 6, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Floor Gallery. Enjoy light refreshments and live music while strolling through the gallery.

As technology has strayed away from the use of maps, artists have found exciting ways to keep the beauty and inspiration of maps alive. “Follow Your Art” showcases the use of a physical map to create original artwork ranging from large portraits to small collages and three-dimensional pieces. The group show consists of 17 talented artists and 40 one-of-a-kind pieces of art.

Featured mixed-media artist Nancy Goodman Lawrence is showcasing nine pieces from her collection. Each piece provides a unique look into the artist’s techniques in creating works with maps. Portraits and concentric narratives can be seen in this exhibit. To see more of Lawrence’s work, visit NancyGoodmanLawrence.com.

To learn more about “Follow Your Art” and upcoming art opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, please contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

