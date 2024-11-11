Golden Valley Moves On, Valencia, Hart Fall

Heading into their games on Friday, Nov. 8, three Foothill League football teams had hopes for deep playoff runs. Valencia and Hart had their hopes dashed, but Golden Valley won, and will play on.

Competing in CIF Southern Section Division 5, and riding a six-game winning streak, the Valencia Vikings fell to the Lakewood Lancers 26-50, to finish the season at 6-5 overall. That’s not bad considering Valencia was 0-4 at one point. Lakewood, now 7-4 overall, will move on to play 6-5 Foothill this Friday, Nov. 15. Foothill got by Moorpark 30-28 on Nov. 8.

Competing in Division 6, the Hart Hawks finished the season at 8-3 overall, after losing to Rancho Verde on Nov. 8, 34-47. Rancho Verde, now 7-4 overall, will meet 7-4 Glendora on Nov. 15. Glendora beat Agoura 31-7 on Nov. 8.

In Division 7, the Golden Valley Grizzlies took down El Toro 35-21 on Nov. 8, for an impressive 9-2 overall record thus far. Golden Valley has a “neutral” playoff game versus 4-7 Warren on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Justice Stadium in Downey. Warren beat Palm Desert 35-7 last Friday.

Justice Stadium is located at Downey High School, 11040 Brookshire Ave., Downey, 90241.

