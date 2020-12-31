Forest Service to Keep Fire Use Restrictions in Place Despite Recent Rainfall

Effective immediately, the fire danger rating on the Angeles National Forest has decreased from “Extreme” to “Very High.”
Recent rain and snowfall have increased moisture levels in grasses and shrubs across the Southland. With more rain and snow anticipated, fire management officials lowered the fire danger level to reflect the change in conditions.
Even though the threat of wildfire has been mitigated to “Very High,” the potential for a large fire remains. Due to this, fire management officials have opted to keep the fire use restrictions in place. They will stay at there current levels until we receive additional precipitation causing fuel moisture to increase.
The current restrictions ban the use of campfire or camp stoves anywhere within the national forest boundaries. Moreover, smoking or discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun outside an authorized public range is prohibited.
Additionally, with the New Year holiday approaching, we are reminding visitors that discharging or lighting fireworks of any kind is prohibited on national forest system lands. Even though there has been rain and snowfall recently, fireworks can create enough spark to ignite a wildfire.
With the public’s help, we can start 2021 free of unwanted wildfires and focus our efforts on protecting and managing areas in the forest which have experienced wildfires in the past year. We’re eager to welcome back visitors to these treasured landscapes but want to make sure it’s safe for the Angeles National Forest and the people who visit it.
Fire Restrictions include:
1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. 36 CFR 26 l.52(a).
2. Smoking. 36 CFR 261.52(c).
3. Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame. 36 CFR 261.52(i).
4. Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except in authorized public shooting ranges. 36 CFR 261.58(m)Welding, grinding, and cutting are allowed only with a permit.
For more information about fire danger levels and fire use restrictions, visit the Forest Service website.
Chiquita Canyon, an innovative local business in the Santa Clarita Valley, continued its legacy as a good neighbor, even during the pandemic, by helping make the holiday season a little brighter for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Clarita Grocery.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) will resume its General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) Program job preparedness services virtually and by telephone beginning Monday, Jan. 4.
Cajun's Aviation Dream carries on the legacy of Maj. Stephen "Cajun" Del Bagno by helping stellar young Americans chase their own dreams to fly and pursue their passion for aviation. Del Bagno tragically perished during a routine aerial demonstration training on April 4, 2018.
SACRAMENTO - With California advising residents to stay home as much as possible, avoid gatherings, and not travel significant distances to reverse the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, New Year’s Eve 2020 may look noticeably different than years past.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 274 new deaths and 10,392 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 72nd COVID death.
Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, the Los Angeles County Library has launched a "Park & Connect" service, providing free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries including the branch in Stevenson Ranch.
A Los Angeles County judge on Wednesday ordered new District Attorney George Gascón to show why criminal justice reforms he enacted — which county prosecutors say conflict with state law — should not be blocked.
Seeking to close a student learning gap exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $2 billion "State Safe Schools for All" plan Wednesday aimed at encouraging schools to safely relaunch in-person instruction as early as February.
After a lengthy selection process, the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission finalized the names of the 14 Commissioners who will be responsible for adjusting the district boundaries for electing the Board of Supervisors, based on the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 227 new deaths, including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 12,979 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16,369 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its two newest member-benefits in partnership with LBW Insurance and Financial Services & Employer Driven Insurance Services (E.D.I.S), two healthcare plans: A Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC) health plan and a Medical Expense Reimbursement Program (MERP) for employers to offer a solution to a significant component of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
The regional stay-at-home order was extended for what’s expected to be at least another three weeks Tuesday after the Southern California region’s intensive care units’ available capacity remained at 0.0%.
Los Angeles County announced Tuesday the launch of a partnership with the city of Los Angeles and public health service startup Curative to deliver and administer the COVID-19 Moderna vaccines to staff and residents of Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) in Los Angeles County.
