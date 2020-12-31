Forest Service to Keep Fire Use Restrictions in Place Despite Recent Rainfall

Effective immediately, the fire danger rating on the Angeles National Forest has decreased from “Extreme” to “Very High.”

Recent rain and snowfall have increased moisture levels in grasses and shrubs across the Southland. With more rain and snow anticipated, fire management officials lowered the fire danger level to reflect the change in conditions.

Even though the threat of wildfire has been mitigated to “Very High,” the potential for a large fire remains. Due to this, fire management officials have opted to keep the fire use restrictions in place. They will stay at there current levels until we receive additional precipitation causing fuel moisture to increase.

The current restrictions ban the use of campfire or camp stoves anywhere within the national forest boundaries. Moreover, smoking or discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun outside an authorized public range is prohibited.

Additionally, with the New Year holiday approaching, we are reminding visitors that discharging or lighting fireworks of any kind is prohibited on national forest system lands. Even though there has been rain and snowfall recently, fireworks can create enough spark to ignite a wildfire.

With the public’s help, we can start 2021 free of unwanted wildfires and focus our efforts on protecting and managing areas in the forest which have experienced wildfires in the past year. We’re eager to welcome back visitors to these treasured landscapes but want to make sure it’s safe for the Angeles National Forest and the people who visit it.

Fire Restrictions include:

1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. 36 CFR 26 l.52(a).

2. Smoking. 36 CFR 261.52(c).

3. Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame. 36 CFR 261.52(i).

4. Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except in authorized public shooting ranges. 36 CFR 261.58(m)Welding, grinding, and cutting are allowed only with a permit.

For more information about fire danger levels and fire use restrictions, visit the Forest Service website.