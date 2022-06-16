Sierra Fire Ignites In Bouquet Canyon, Evacuation Order Issued For Affected Area

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022

By Press Release

Angeles National Forest reported a fire ignited in Bouquet and Spunky Canyon, leading to an evacuation order for the area.

Currently the Sierra Fire sits at 11 acres burned with 25% containment, according to officials with ANF.

The evacuation order is in place along Bouquet Canyon road from Vasquez Canyon road to Spunky Canyon road. According to ANF this primarily affects the residents of nearby cabins.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is currently assisting ANF to fight the blaze. Between both agencies, 250 firefighters, six helicopters and three air tankers have been deployed.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

