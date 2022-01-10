ANF Offices, Stations Closing for Two Weeks

Angeles National Forest leadership will minimally staff and restrict public access to all offices, visitor centers, and fire stations beginning Monday, Jan. 10, for two weeks. Fire stations and other critical functions, like toilet cleaning and garbage removal, will remain staffed through the duration of the temporary facility closure.

“The safety and health of our first responders, employees, and those who visit the Angeles National Forest is my first consideration and this will help in that regard,” said Jerome Perez, forest supervisor of the Angeles National Forest. “We must use every tool and enhanced safety measure at our disposal to protect our employees, and right now unfortunately, that means closing access to our facilities for two weeks,” Perez added.

During the two-week closure however, all currently opened campgrounds, picnic areas, and trails will remain open. Forest Service officials are encouraging visitors to follow Centers of Disease Control (CDC), State, and Los Angeles County health guidelines regarding the use of masks and other COVID-19 safety measures while in the forest.

More information about our office locations and recreation opportunities can be found on our website and if more information is needed, visitors are asked to call their local Forest Service office. Phones will be staffed by employees working remotely. Contact our offices at the following numbers:

Angeles National Forest Headquarters: (747) 322-6574

Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District: (818) 899-1900

San Gabriel Mountains National Monument: (747) 322-6643

