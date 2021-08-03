Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale Once Again

1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the return of the Summer Book Bag Sale! Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Old Town Newhall branches from Saturday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 13. The sale will occur each day during normal operating hours for each branch.
For only $7, participants can fill a provided bag with any books they find for sale in the Friends of the Library book store. Patrons with book bags from a previous sale can participate for $6. Proceeds from the bag sale support programming for the Santa Clarita Public Library, including One Story One City, Día de los Niño’s, the Family Literacy Festival and many others.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is an active group of Santa Clarita residents who volunteer, advocate and fundraise to meet the needs of the Santa Clarita Public Library. All of the proceeds from fundraising support events and programs for all ages at the Library.
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) held its fifth annual Back to School Bash, where students received backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming semester, and for the first time also featured a career fair featuring eleven speakers from the FYI community who explained their jobs and career qualifications.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $1.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $398 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its Regular Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 7:00 p.m.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California voters are anxious about the intensifying drought and dwindling water supply and nearly 80% believe climate change is fueling the fast start to the wildfire season, according to a statewide poll released Wednesday.
College of the Canyons has received a $74,707 Campus as a Living Lab (CALL) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to provide opportunities for underrepresented community college students to engage in undergraduate research focusing on native bees.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches, including beaches near Hyperion, to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a webinar on Thursday for local educational agencies (LEAs) and education partners to lead a discussion on how schools can use new state and federal funding to invest in strategies that will facilitate a safe and impactful return to in-person learning.
