Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale Once Again

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the return of the Summer Book Bag Sale! Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Old Town Newhall branches from Saturday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 13. The sale will occur each day during normal operating hours for each branch.

For only $7, participants can fill a provided bag with any books they find for sale in the Friends of the Library book store. Patrons with book bags from a previous sale can participate for $6. Proceeds from the bag sale support programming for the Santa Clarita Public Library, including One Story One City, Día de los Niño’s, the Family Literacy Festival and many others.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is an active group of Santa Clarita residents who volunteer, advocate and fundraise to meet the needs of the Santa Clarita Public Library. All of the proceeds from fundraising support events and programs for all ages at the Library.

For more information on the Summer Book Bag Sale, please visit SantaClaritaFOL.com. Discover more fun upcoming Library events by visiting SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...