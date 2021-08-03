header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
95°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 2
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale Once Again
| Monday, Aug 2, 2021
Friends of Santa Clarita Library

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the return of the Summer Book Bag Sale! Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Old Town Newhall branches from Saturday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 13. The sale will occur each day during normal operating hours for each branch.

For only $7, participants can fill a provided bag with any books they find for sale in the Friends of the Library book store. Patrons with book bags from a previous sale can participate for $6. Proceeds from the bag sale support programming for the Santa Clarita Public Library, including One Story One City, Día de los Niño’s, the Family Literacy Festival and many others.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is an active group of Santa Clarita residents who volunteer, advocate and fundraise to meet the needs of the Santa Clarita Public Library. All of the proceeds from fundraising support events and programs for all ages at the Library.

For more information on the Summer Book Bag Sale, please visit SantaClaritaFOL.com. Discover more fun upcoming Library events by visiting SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale Once Again

Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale Once Again
Monday, Aug 2, 2021
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the return of the Summer Book Bag Sale!
FULL STORY...

Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’

Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Monday, Aug 2, 2021
Rancho Camulos Museum has launched a new visitor experience at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark, "Last Sundays at the Landmark."
FULL STORY...

Longtime Gibbon Center Board Member Chris Roderick Dies at 74

Longtime Gibbon Center Board Member Chris Roderick Dies at 74
Friday, Jul 30, 2021
With a heavy heart, Gibbon Conservation Center announced that Chris Roderick, long-time GCC Board Member, passed away on July 24, 2021.
FULL STORY...

SCV Nonprofit Holds Annual Back to School Bash for Foster Youth

SCV Nonprofit Holds Annual Back to School Bash for Foster Youth
Friday, Jul 30, 2021
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) held its fifth annual Back to School Bash, where students received backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming semester, and for the first time also featured a career fair featuring eleven speakers from the FYI community who explained their jobs and career qualifications.
FULL STORY...

WiSH Cars Under The Stars Show Supports Hart Students

WiSH Cars Under The Stars Show Supports Hart Students
Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021
The inaugural Cars Under the Stars car show brought together families and car enthusiasts Saturday night to raise funds for the WiSH Education Foundation.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 153rd Death; Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death on Monday, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 153, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 153rd Death; Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated
Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale Once Again
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the return of the Summer Book Bag Sale!
Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale Once Again
Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Rancho Camulos Museum has launched a new visitor experience at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark, "Last Sundays at the Landmark."
Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Leviathan,’ ‘MTV Cribs International,’ 8 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 2 - Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Leviathan,’ ‘MTV Cribs International,’ 8 More Productions
Registration Now Open for River Rally Volunteers
Registration Now Open for River Rally Volunteers
Registration Now Open for River Rally Volunteers
Mission Valley Bank Releases 2Q Earnings
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $1.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $398 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
Mission Valley Bank Releases 2Q Earnings
Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver
Saugus High School graduate Abbey Weitzeil anchored Team USA to a silver medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay in her final swim of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver
Miranda: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer
Santa Clarita is known throughout the state and the nation as a beautiful, safe community.
Miranda: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer
Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its Regular Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 7:00 p.m.
Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend
Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN
Do you believe in magic? Then join The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Newhall, for “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN
Princess Cruises Concludes First Successful Voyage Following Operations Pause
Majestic Princess returned to Seattle on Sunday, concluding its sailing to Alaska and marking the first successful United States voyage for Princess Cruises following the extended pause in operations.
Princess Cruises Concludes First Successful Voyage Following Operations Pause
Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Saturday morning that she’s planning to introduce a motion requiring all county employees “to get the vaccine or face weekly COVID testing.”
Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
Leona Cox
Today in SCV History (July 31)
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,884; L.A. County Continues Efforts Vaccinating Homeless
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday five new deaths and 3,606 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,884 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,884; L.A. County Continues Efforts Vaccinating Homeless
New Poll Finds Water Shortages, Drought are Californians’ Biggest Environmental Concerns
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California voters are anxious about the intensifying drought and dwindling water supply and nearly 80% believe climate change is fueling the fast start to the wildfire season, according to a statewide poll released Wednesday.
New Poll Finds Water Shortages, Drought are Californians’ Biggest Environmental Concerns
Longtime Gibbon Center Board Member Chris Roderick Dies at 74
With a heavy heart, Gibbon Conservation Center announced that Chris Roderick, long-time GCC Board Member, passed away on July 24, 2021.
Longtime Gibbon Center Board Member Chris Roderick Dies at 74
COC Awarded Nearly $75K Grant for Bee Research
College of the Canyons has received a $74,707 Campus as a Living Lab (CALL) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to provide opportunities for underrepresented community college students to engage in undergraduate research focusing on native bees.
COC Awarded Nearly $75K Grant for Bee Research
Community Encouraged to Explore City Hall’s ‘Moments of Zen’ Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host “Moments of Zen” as the latest art exhibition featured in City Hall’s First Floor Gallery, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard.
Community Encouraged to Explore City Hall’s ‘Moments of Zen’ Art Exhibit
SCV Nonprofit Holds Annual Back to School Bash for Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) held its fifth annual Back to School Bash, where students received backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming semester, and for the first time also featured a career fair featuring eleven speakers from the FYI community who explained their jobs and career qualifications.
SCV Nonprofit Holds Annual Back to School Bash for Foster Youth
Public Health Extends Water Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches, including beaches near Hyperion, to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Public Health Extends Water Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
July 31: Free Drive-Thru Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
Los Angeles County is holding a free, drive-thru Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Collection on Saturday, July 31, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station.
July 31: Free Drive-Thru Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
Health, Education Experts Address Ways to Invest New Funding into Safe In-Person Learning
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a webinar on Thursday for local educational agencies (LEAs) and education partners to lead a discussion on how schools can use new state and federal funding to invest in strategies that will facilitate a safe and impactful return to in-person learning.
Health, Education Experts Address Ways to Invest New Funding into Safe In-Person Learning
%d bloggers like this: