header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
100°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 6
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Monday, Sep 6, 2021
Congressman Mike Garcia (R-25) discusses some of his priorities while in office. March 22, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
 

More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.

The United States Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city, ceased all operations Tuesday.

All U.S. military forces left Afghanistan by that date per a deal brokered between the U.S. and the Taliban, which has taken full control of the country where the U.S. has had a military presence for 20 years.

Despite the deal, some U.S. citizens and people with special immigrant visas (SIVs) – Afghans who were employed by and/or on behalf of the U.S. government – were denied access to the Hamid Karzai Airport at Taliban-controlled checkpoints, Garcia told The Signal on Friday.

“It started off two to three weeks ago with just local constituents who had family in Afghanistan that were trying to get out,” he said.

Garcia said his office then started hearing from people who wanted SIVs and others who live outside the 25th Congressional District.

“When we started having more successes, we started getting more folks from around the country reaching out,” he said, noting a few other congressional offices have joined the effort to help evacuate.

Garcia’s staff set up an operations center in their Simi Valley office to field the growing volume of requests he was receiving by text message and different platforms.

The congressman’s team, led by district director Charles Navarro, used those channels “to communicate with guys on the ground, special operators, in some cases, who were just helping us move people to the right locations, helping us get folks on the list,” he said.

“These are people that would have not been able to get out through the normal channels,” Garcia said of the people his office is helping, noting Americans have had fewer options to evacuate since Aug. 30.

Garcia also worked with the U.S. Department of State, which oversees the “normal channels.”

“We actually had high failure rates when we were trying to follow the protocols with the State Department versus working with the networks on the ground and other congressional offices,” said Garcia.

State Department protocols involved showing documents at checkpoints where, Garcia said, the Taliban would deny passage.

Garcia said a U.S. citizen — who immigrated from Afghanistan and is now living in northern California — was able to leave Afghanistan, where he was visiting family and friends, and called to thank him and his office for helping him evacuate.

“(He was) on the verge of tears thanking me (and) our office for getting him back,” he said. “He’s alive because of what we did.”

Now, Garcia’s office is closely following the case of a woman and her three children who, Garcia said, have U.S. passports, but were denied access by the Taliban to a flight leaving Afghanistan.

The mother sent Garcia a video showing her family’s passports on camera.

“They got turned away and we were able to get them back into the hands of the good guys that have been escorting them around,” he said.

Garcia, who addressed his office’s effort during his Santa Clarita Valley telephone town hall Friday, said a common challenge now is safely evacuating American citizens with Afghan families.

“We have dozens of American citizens on our list, that aren’t coming home because their wife and kids are Afghan,” he said, noting these Americans are right not to leave their family behind.

Through it all, Garcia said, he acknowledged to his team the difficulty of the situation.

“I was telling my team yesterday (that) what we’re seeing in these text messages with the stories, the images, the videos and just the reality of (it). We’re helping some but not all. It’s a tough thing to deal with,” he said.

Reflecting on how the evacuation was handled, Garcia said the U.S. should have been characterizing its enemies and its allies earlier than it did.

“We should have started what we were doing in the last six weeks 18 months ago,” he said, noting the U.S. should’ve kept control of Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul, to “maintain the peace” and provide “a strategic foothold in the backyard of Russia and China.”

Also read: Garcia co-sponsors bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to fallen service.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Monday, Sep 6, 2021
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
Monday, Sep 6, 2021
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Friday, Sep 3, 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 37 new deaths and 2,673 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,056 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of two new assistant principals, Tanis Burleson and Jason Marshall.
Hart District Governing Board Approves Two New Administrators
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office is again partnering with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a free food distribution event at Castaic Lake Wednesday.
Sept. 8: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution Scheduled in Castaic
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
More than 100 people have departed Afghanistan in the last three weeks with the support of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, whose office has helped or is in the process of helping nearly 300 people evacuate the country.
Garcia, Congressional Staff Help Evacuate More Than 100 Americans, Allies from Afghanistan
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 37 new deaths and 2,673 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,056 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Delta, Mu Variants; 34,056 Total SCV Cases
Sept. 11: Avenues SLS to Host 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Fundraiser
Avenues Supported Living Services is scheduled to host its 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Tournament Fundraiser and Online Charity Auction on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Valencia Lanes.
Sept. 11: Avenues SLS to Host 5th Annual No-Tap Bowling Fundraiser
Non-Native Quagga Mussels Found in Castaic Lake
The California Department of Water Resources announced Monday that for the first time it spotted quagga mussels, a non-native species, in Castaic Lake.
Non-Native Quagga Mussels Found in Castaic Lake
Waste Management Reminds Customers of Labor Day Schedule
Waste Management’s service for residential trash, recycling and green waste pick-up, as well as commercial service, will be delayed by one day throughout the week of Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
Waste Management Reminds Customers of Labor Day Schedule
Edison Announces Progress on Expedited Grid Hardening to Combat Public Safety Power Shutoffs
Southern California Edison line crews continue to work to replace miles of poles and bare wire with new poles and insulated wire off of Sierra Highway, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.
Edison Announces Progress on Expedited Grid Hardening to Combat Public Safety Power Shutoffs
Four Vote Centers for Recall Election Set to Open Saturday
Four vote centers for the Sept. 14 recall election will open in the Santa Clarita Valley this Saturday, according to the website of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder.
Four Vote Centers for Recall Election Set to Open Saturday
Possible Triple-Digit Heat Heading into Holiday Weekend
Possible triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast as the Santa Clarita Valley heads into the holiday weekend.
Possible Triple-Digit Heat Heading into Holiday Weekend
City Announces Tickets On Sale for Nov. 4 State of the City Event
This year’s State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the new Canyon Country Community Center. Join the Santa Clarita City Council as they celebrate the award-winning amenities, programs, projects and events that make our city number one.
City Announces Tickets On Sale for Nov. 4 State of the City Event
Today in SCV History (Sept. 3)
1968 - Opening of SCV's second high school, Canyon High [link]
Canyon High
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. County Dips for Second Straight Week; SCV Cases Total 33,969
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 43 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,969 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. County Dips for Second Straight Week; SCV Cases Total 33,969
SCV High School Football Week Three Preview
We are now three weeks into the Santa Clarita high school football season, but some schools are still waiting to play their first game due to a late season start (Santa Clarita Christian School) or COVID-19 (Valencia High School).
SCV High School Football Week Three Preview
Artist, Community Organizer Patrisse Cullors Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, best-selling author, and community organizer Patrisse Cullors has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
Artist, Community Organizer Patrisse Cullors Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
Elks Lodge Continues Supporting Local Veteran Services Collaborative
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative continues to receive support from Elks Lodge #2379.
Elks Lodge Continues Supporting Local Veteran Services Collaborative
Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes
Although the fall semester at College of the Canyons began Aug. 23, more than 400 short-term classes are still open in popular subject areas.
Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes
Corey Curties to Discuss Finding One’s Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop
Purpose empowers you with unprecedented energy. Having a career or business in a field you’re truly interested in aligns your efforts, focus, enthusiasm, and natural gifts.
Corey Curties to Discuss Finding One’s Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top seven percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to have two local students receive national recognition in the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), which was recently held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C.
Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers
The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced the return of two winged allies in its fight against brush fires.
L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers
%d bloggers like this: