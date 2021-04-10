Laemmle Ribbon Cutting
President Greg Laemmle, left, applauds with dignitaries and the Santa Clarita City Council as they cut the ribbon for the Laemmle Theaters 6 in Newhall on Friday, 040921. Dan Watson/The Signal

Laemmle Officially Opens in Old Town Newhall

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 9, 2021

By Kev Kurdoghlian

Nearly 100 people gathered in front of the highly anticipated Laemmle 7 in Newhall to officially open the theater to the Santa Clarita Valley community. Guests were welcomed by the sight of a table filled with theater popcorn, fountain drinks and water placed near a large red bow and ribbon waiting to be cut.

Mayor Bill Miranda was the master of ceremonies for the ribbon cutting event Friday attended by community members, members of the Laemmle family, the Santa Clarita City Council, Sen. Scott Wilk, Rep. Mike Garcia, sheriff’s officials and representatives for Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares and Assemblyman Tom Lackey.

Laemmle Ribbon Cutting

Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Laemmle 6 theaters held in the Newhall Crossings courtyard in Newhall on Friday, 040921. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I am thrilled to be here this morning for the ribbon cutting and opening of the Laemmle theater,” said Miranda, who was welcomed to the podium with a round of applause. “This is an exciting day, not just for the Laemmle theater, but for all of Old Town Newhall, the premier arts and entertainment district in our city.”

Miranda welcomed Laemmle President Greg Laemmle to the podium, thanking him and the project’s partners for “their perseverance in making this Santa Clarita dream a reality.”

Laemmle wore his “opening day” gear, including a Los Angeles Dodgers cap and bandana facemask. His wife, Tish Laemmle, matched with her light blue Dodgers jersey and bandana facemask.

Laemmle Ribbon Cutting

President Greg Laemmle, right, and his wife Tish listen to the speeches as they examine the surroundings in the Newhall Crossing courtyard during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Laemmle 6 theaters in Newhall on Friday, 040921. Dan Watson/The Signal

Laemmle, who was greeted to the podium with a standing ovation from the audience, thanked the community for its support and faith in the theater.

“I hope we have returned that faith,” Laemmle said, noting that this ribbon cutting was also about the revitalization of Old Town Newhall. “We’re going to be here for a long time.”

Jay Reisbaum, Laemmle senior vice president, also thanked the SCV community.

“It’s very emotional to be here,” Reisbaum said. “One constant has been the love of the neighbors here.”

Reusbaum said Laemmle, a family-owned business, has been closed for 15 months due to the pandemic.

“This is the first moment we’re opening,” he said. Laemmle also opened five other locations Friday with a seventh location opening later this month and Laemmle’s eighth location opening in May.

Laemmle Ribbon Cutting

Attendees get a look inside the lobby after the he ribbon cutting ceremony for the Laemmle 6 theaters in Newhall on Friday, 040921. Dan Watson/The Signal

Following additional remarks from elected officials, which included a promise from Miranda to start a conversation with Porto’s Bakery to bring a location of the Cuban bakery to Santa Clarita, the Laemmles joined officials in cutting the ribbon and welcoming guests.

Cassie Gratton, the theater’s general manager, told The Signal that tickets are selling. The seven-auditorium theater debuted with showings of “Godzilla vs. King Kong,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “French Exit,” “Minari,” “News of the World,” “Another Round,” and “Promising Young Woman.”

Laemmle Ribbon Cutting

President Greg Laemmle chats with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez in the lobby of the Laemmle Theaters 6 after the ribbon cutting ceremony for the theater in Newhall on Friday, 040921. Dan Watson/The Signal

