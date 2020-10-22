header image

1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
General Motors Donates 500,000 Face Masks to Aid California Schools
| Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
GM Masks
General Motors has received N95 certification for the filtering facepiece respirators made at its Warren, Michigan facility. As with face masks, GM will donate some of the N95 respirators to frontline workers. To date, the Warren facility has delivered more than 4 million face masks and 230,000 face shields to frontline workers. (Photo by John F. Martin for General Motors)

 

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) will distribute 500,000 face masks donated by General Motors (GM) to schools in need across the state.

“The safety of our students, educators, and families is paramount as California school districts make important decisions about returning to in-person instruction, and access to a supply of personal protective equipment is essential for any school to reopen,” said Thurmond. “We are grateful for GM’s partnership and dedication to the safety and well-being of California students and educators during this public health crisis. GM’s contribution bolsters the resources available to schools at a time when we all need to continue to remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.”

The state’s public health guidance for schools requires the use of face coverings for all staff and most students on school campuses. The CDE is working with county offices of education across California to distribute the GM donation and prioritize communities experiencing disproportionate COVID-19 health risks, such as the families of farmworkers, African American and Latino students, students of essential workers, and California tribal communities.

“We are proud to donate 500,000 masks to help California schools plan and prepare for a safe return to in-person instruction,” said Gerald Johnson, GM Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing. “Education is fundamental to our future, and we are grateful to be able to give back to our communities at such a unique moment in history.”

In addition to donating 500,000 masks to California schools, GM provided a $1 million grant to the DonorsChoose Keep Kids Learning program in April to provide resources such as school supplies, food, and cleaning supplies to families in high-need school districts across the country. The grant benefited 106 classes in California at Stephen C. Foster Elementary School in Compton, Humphreys Avenue Elementary School in Los Angeles, and Markham Elementary School in Oakland.

GM first decided to produce face masks on March 20, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic created a critical shortage worldwide. Today, GM’s facility in Warren, Michigan, has two production lines for face masks and a third line making N95 face respirators. To date, the facility has produced more than 10 million masks, with production going to employees at GM facilities or donated to community organizations. For more information, please visit the General Motors Stories web page.

An archived broadcast of Thursday’s full media check-in with the State Superintendent can be viewed on the CDE Facebook page.

#####

The California Department of Education is a state agency led by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. For more information, please visit the California Department of Education’s website.

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better, and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries, and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, CadillacHolden, Baojun, and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found on the General Motors web page.
Bridge to Home's New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Bridge to Home's New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
With L.A. County’s Project Roomkey coming close to an end, Bridge to Home officials announced Thursday a new initiative to house more than two dozen local homeless individuals, but it will require help from the community
FULL STORY...
SCV Homeless Task Force Exploring Overnight Parking Options
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
SCV Homeless Task Force Exploring Overnight Parking Options
Santa Clarita homeless task force members are exploring options to start a local overnight parking program akin to those in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...
Hart District Looks to January Reopening
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Hart District Looks to January Reopening
The William S. Hart Union High School District will likely not return to campus until January, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during the district’s governing board meeting Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water Undertaking Multiple Planning Efforts to Enhance Water Reliability
SCV Water is undertaking multiple planning efforts designed to effectively manage the water supply for our customers, ensuring they have access to reliable water today and tomorrow.
SCV Water Undertaking Multiple Planning Efforts to Enhance Water Reliability
Bridge to Home’s New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
With L.A. County’s Project Roomkey coming close to an end, Bridge to Home officials announced Thursday a new initiative to house more than two dozen local homeless individuals, but it will require help from the community
Bridge to Home's New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold its last virtual oil workshop of the year on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., with Rich Gallego, entitled, "Using a Modified Zorn Palette to Create Harmonious Landscapes."
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center will host a virtual open house event on Friday, Oct. 30 for prospective students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree through the center’s partner institutions.
Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House
SCV Homeless Task Force Exploring Overnight Parking Options
Santa Clarita homeless task force members are exploring options to start a local overnight parking program akin to those in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.
SCV Homeless Task Force Exploring Overnight Parking Options
Hart District Looks to January Reopening
The William S. Hart Union High School District will likely not return to campus until January, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during the district’s governing board meeting Wednesday.
Hart District Looks to January Reopening
Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup
Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will host a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling Roundup, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at Val Verde Park.
Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup
California Seeking Applicants for Inaugural Climate Action Corps Fellows
SACRAMENTO – California Climate Action Corps – the country's first statewide corps of its kind – is seeking applicants for its inaugural Fellows program.
California Seeking Applicants for Inaugural Climate Action Corps Fellows
Santa Clarita Increases Street Sweeping Through January
The city of Santa Clarita has increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all areas of the city through the end of January.
Santa Clarita Increases Street Sweeping Through January
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,809 Cases in SCV, 290,486 in L.A. County to Date
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 33 new deaths and 510 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the Santa Clarita Valley counts 6,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths from the virus since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,809 Cases in SCV, 290,486 in L.A. County to Date
Fair Oaks Ranch’s Ken Newton Wins 2020 Teacher Grant from CCU
Fair Oaks Ranch Community School teacher Ken Newton has been named a recipient of a Fall 2020 Teacher Grant from the California Credit Union.
Fair Oaks Ranch's Ken Newton Wins 2020 Teacher Grant from CCU
Medalists Revealed in 2020 Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday honored 18 student Academy Award winners from colleges and universities around the world at the 47th Student Academy Awards ceremony, held virtually for the first time
Medalists Revealed in 2020 Student Academy Awards
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
With only two weeks left before the November election, candidates Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, honed in on their priorities during a virtual forum Tuesday.
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
Academy Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present a special virtual program titled “ACCESSIBILITY/VISIBILITY: Breaking Down the Barriers for People with Disabilities in Media,” going live October 26 at 5 p.m.
Academy Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups
Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and the East San Gabriel Valley Wednesday, October 21, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups
COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for 300K Excess Deaths in U.S.
Nearly 300,000 more Americans have died so far in 2020 than in a typical year, with the excess deaths including the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 plus deaths indirectly tied to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection said Tuesday.
COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for 300K Excess Deaths in U.S.
Black Lives Matter Sues L.A. District Attorney, Husband Over Gun-Pointing Incident
A group of Black Lives Matter activists who rang Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s doorbell earlier this year were met by her husband holding a loaded handgun.
Black Lives Matter Sues L.A. District Attorney, Husband Over Gun-Pointing Incident
California AG Asks Court to Intervene in Ballot Box Fight With State GOP
The California attorney general has asked a judge to enforce subpoenas served on the California Republican Party, to order the removal of unofficial ballot drop boxes placed across the state and to turn over the names of voters who used the boxes.
California AG Asks Court to Intervene in Ballot Box Fight With State GOP
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Henry Mayo Reports Hospital’s 30th COVID-19 Death
The daily COVID-19 report from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was not available as of deadline Tuesday due to technical issues with the County's system.
Henry Mayo Reports Hospital's 30th COVID-19 Death
COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
A member of the William S. Hart Union High School District community has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
