GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service

Santa Clarita Transit is excited to welcome back a new and improved GO! Santa Clarita transit service. Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, residents within the original Fair Oaks and Canyon Country service area, as well as the newly added Newhall and Needham Ranch areas, will have a new transportation service available to them.
GO! Santa Clarita is an on-demand transit pilot program offered by Santa Clarita Transit. The grant-funded program provides curb-to-curb transportation within designated service areas, as well as to key destinations in the City, including College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita Child & Family Center, local Metrolink stations, and now Old Town Newhall. For a map of the service areas, visit Go-SantaClarita.com.
GO! Santa Clarita is an app-based public transit service that is open to the general public. With the relaunch, Santa Clarita Transit has moved to a more user-friendly mobile application called TripShot. Available for iOS or Android devices, Tripshot functions much like Uber or Lyft’s apps in that it allows users to request a ride and follow the progress of their driver in real-time. The service is designed to improve access to neighborhoods that have a high demand for transit, as well as areas that are currently not served by traditional fixed-route buses. Residents can use GO! Santa Clarita to connect to local stores and amenities, as well as to other transportation options, such as Santa Clarita Transit buses or Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line for longer trips.
Following its launch on GO! Santa Clarita will operate free of charge for the remainder of February, after which time the regular fare will be $2.00 per trip or $1.00 for reduced-fare patrons. For more information on operating hours and service area, please visit GO-SantaClarita.com.
Santa Clarita Valley restaurants and other food-service providers will soon be required to ask residents if they’d like disposable food-ware with their orders after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion during Tuesday’s regular meeting aimed at reducing waste.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced March 16 as this year's scholarship application deadline for student artists in the Santa Clarita Valley. The scholarships are available to all high school senior art students in the SCV.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau served a search warrant on a suspected illegal puppy mill in Acton on Tuesday, and also found numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts.
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Kumasi J. Barnett to accompany his solo virtual exhibition “Kumasi J. Barnett: The Amazing Black-Man and Other American Stories,” at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing Special Board Study Session (Brown Act), from 3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, followed immediately by its regular business meeting at 5:00 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 227 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 3,353 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 24,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) released an in-depth report Tuesday on the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the most viable pathways for recovery for the County’s industries, workers, and communities.
