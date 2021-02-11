GO! Santa Clarita Returning with Expanded Service

Santa Clarita Transit is excited to welcome back a new and improved GO! Santa Clarita transit service. Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, residents within the original Fair Oaks and Canyon Country service area, as well as the newly added Newhall and Needham Ranch areas, will have a new transportation service available to them.

GO! Santa Clarita is an on-demand transit pilot program offered by Santa Clarita Transit. The grant-funded program provides curb-to-curb transportation within designated service areas, as well as to key destinations in the City, including College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita Child & Family Center, local Metrolink stations, and now Old Town Newhall. For a map of the service areas, visit Go-SantaClarita.com.

GO! Santa Clarita is an app-based public transit service that is open to the general public. With the relaunch, Santa Clarita Transit has moved to a more user-friendly mobile application called TripShot. Available for iOS or Android devices, Tripshot functions much like Uber or Lyft’s apps in that it allows users to request a ride and follow the progress of their driver in real-time. The service is designed to improve access to neighborhoods that have a high demand for transit, as well as areas that are currently not served by traditional fixed-route buses. Residents can use GO! Santa Clarita to connect to local stores and amenities, as well as to other transportation options, such as Santa Clarita Transit buses or Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line for longer trips.

Following its launch on GO! Santa Clarita will operate free of charge for the remainder of February, after which time the regular fare will be $2.00 per trip or $1.00 for reduced-fare patrons. For more information on operating hours and service area, please visit GO-SantaClarita.com.

