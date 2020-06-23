[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall home and 80-acre estate to L.A. County and his Hollywood home to L.A. City [story]
Going Out of Business: Doctors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioEarly this month, a Washington, D.C., newspaper claimed 60,000 primary care physicians (PCPs) could be forced to close their practices by the end of June. That’s almost 29 percent of the 209,000 PCPs in the United States. PCPs are your family practitioners, general internists and pediatricians.

Healthcare has changed over the past two decades, but the present pandemic will send shockwaves through the medical field. The ramifications are unknown but certainly will be detrimental to all patients.

Why would this happen? Doctors in private practice must pay rent, staff salaries, malpractice and utilities to run an efficient office. With the pandemic, many offices have seen few patients for fear of contamination. Even with telemedicine, income has markedly decreased, threatening permanent office closure.

Is anyone worried about this potential loss? No. Why? Because independent private practice is not the direction where scheming, profit-seeking hospitals and insurance companies want our nation to go. They certainly will not allow anyone to throw these physicians a lifeline even though patients will suffer.

These hospitals and insurance companies (including HMOs) will absorb these physicians to control their medical decision making, augmenting profits.

Please put this problem on your radar, STAT.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.
Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
Carousel Ranch announced plans for the 24th Annual Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 6:00 p.m.
Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday seven awardees, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, for the 21st Century California School Leadership Academy (21 CSLA) grant competition.
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday a special Sacramento legislative update, "Bills, Ballots, & Business," presented by the California Chamber of Commerce.
Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update
Saugus High Substitute Teacher Charged with 18 Counts of Lewd Acts Involving Student
A Saugus High School substitute teacher was accused of 18 counts in court Monday, all connected to allegations he had an inappropriate, monthlong relationship with a 14-year-old student.
Saugus High Substitute Teacher Charged with 18 Counts of Lewd Acts Involving Student
Two Transported to Hospital, Horses Killed in San Francisquito Crash
Two people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a horse in Saugus Monday night.
Two Transported to Hospital, Horses Killed in San Francisquito Crash
New Restrictions in Place for Santa Clarita Fireworks Show
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the annual Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular will take place this Fourth of July.
New Restrictions in Place for Santa Clarita Fireworks Show
CSUN Educators Offer Tips on Minimizing ‘COVID Slide’ During Summer
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the nation transitioned to meeting online. Given the abruptness of the transition and lack of preparation parents had in becoming in-home teachers’ aides, many parents and educators are worried about a “COVID slide” or “COVID slowdown,” where students fail to retain any new information learned before and during the pandemic — as well as over the summer, when students are not in school.
CSUN Educators Offer Tips on Minimizing ‘COVID Slide’ During Summer
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 85,942 Total Cases in L.A. County, 2,863 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,571 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 85,942 Total Cases in L.A. County, 2,863 in SCV
Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7
After operating Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore for almost 60 years, the family owned Elkins Ranch Company has announced it will permanently close the course effective September 7.
Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7
City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses
As more local businesses are reopening, the city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents to shop locally.
City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses
SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign
Local delivery service WeGoSCV is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in a “Get $5, Give $5” online food ordering fundraiser through June 30.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign
L.A. County, Swaths of California See Spike in COVID-19 Cases
For three days in a row, Los Angeles County saw a spike of 2,000 new daily cases of COVID-19, marking some of the fastest spreads of the novel coronavirus in the nation.
L.A. County, Swaths of California See Spike in COVID-19 Cases
COVID-Fueled Death Threats Prompt Response from L.A. County Public Health Director
Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Public Health, released a statement Monday in response to death threats she has received during the COVID-19 emergency.
COVID-Fueled Death Threats Prompt Response from L.A. County Public Health Director
Tuesday Air Quality in SCV: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Tuesday air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Tuesday Air Quality in SCV: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
June 23: City Council to Hold Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 23, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
June 23: City Council to Hold Special, Regular Meetings
Newsom, Lawmakers Reach Deal on COVID-Ravaged California Budget
Capping a hectic stretch of negotiations shortened and complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a California budget deal with lawmakers Monday to patch the state’s shattered finances.
Newsom, Lawmakers Reach Deal on COVID-Ravaged California Budget
DMV to Resume Behind-the-Wheel Drive Tests on Friday
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will resume administering behind-the-wheel drive tests beginning Friday, June 26.
DMV to Resume Behind-the-Wheel Drive Tests on Friday
Santa Clarita Residents Hold Vigil in Honor of Robert Fuller, Malcolm Harsch
A few dozen Santa Clarita residents gathered in Central Park Saturday to honor Robert Fuller, 24, and Malcolm Harsch, 38, two Black men who died last week in Palmdale and Victorville.
Santa Clarita Residents Hold Vigil in Honor of Robert Fuller, Malcolm Harsch
California Unemployment Rate Remains High Amid Reopening
The soft reopening of the largest economy in the United States couldn’t stem California’s abysmal unemployment rate as officials on Friday pegged the state’s jobless rate above 16%.
California Unemployment Rate Remains High Amid Reopening
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Seniors Under Assault | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors are not asking for unfair advantages over others. During this pandemic, they appreciate shopping early, getting business-to-door services, wellness checks by phone, and food security. All they ask is an equitable opportunity to survive with dignity in their homes and not in substandard, infected nursing homes.
Seniors Under Assault | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
