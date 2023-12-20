Storli Elected Hart School Board’s 2024 President

Linda Storli was elected president of the William S. Hart Union School Governing Board during its annual organizational meeting on Dec. 13.

Dr. Cherise Moore was elected clerk and Joseph Messina was elected assistant clerk. The five-member school board also includes immediate past board presdient Robert Jensen Jr. and board member Erin Wilson.

The governing board oversees the operations of the school district which includes 2,000 employees and 21,000 students.

The Hart School District is one of the largest employers in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The board is responsible for establishing educational goals and standards; approving curriculum; setting policy; approving the district budget; confirming appointment of personnel; and approving purchases of equipment, supplies, services, leases, renovation, construction and union contracts.

Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman manages the day-to-day administration of the district.

Storli graduated from Granada Hills High School. She earned Bachelor of Arts and master’s degrees, as well as a California Teaching Credential, from California State University, Northridge. She began teaching while living in Norway. Returning to the United States, Storli taught at Canyon High School for 30 years.

She was first elected to the Hart School board in 2015. Storli represents Trustee Area 1. Her seat will be up for reelection in 2024.

