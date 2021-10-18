header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 18
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
Hart Stuns Valencia in OT 27-21
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Duhron Goodman
Valencia wide receiver Duhron Goodman (21) evades Hart defenders and scores the second touchdown for Valencia at College of the Canyons on Friday, 101521. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

For The Signal

The Hart Indians (2-6, 1-2) completed the comeback over Valencia (3-4, 1-2) scoring 14 unanswered points in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime for the 27-21 win.

Hart quarterback Tim Larkins hit running back Daniel Delgado for the game-winning touchdown in overtime and, although the extra point was blocked, Hart’s defense held strong.

But the play of the game would come on a two-point conversion following Larkins’ second touchdown strike to Matt Quintanar. The sophomore tripped after the snap and somehow managed to find his brother senior Daniel Larkins to tie the game at 21 with 1:57 left in regulation.

“This has been a dream for me,” said Tim Larkins. “I’ve been with Hart like my whole life. My brother played here. Coming out here, starting my sophomore year and being able to beat them with my brother, it’s a dream. It’s like the best thing that could ever happen.”

Larkins finished with three touchdowns and the two-point conversion of his life.

Hart would score on their opening drive as the Larkins-to-Larkins connection was on display for a 20-yard touchdown reception.

There were a series of mistakes forced in the first quarter, headlined by Hart defensive end Cole Spivey recovering a Valencia fumble for a touchdown.

The Vikings defense sparked the team and recovered a Hart fumble inside the Hart 10-yard line. Valencia was still turned over downs as all four plays were not enough to get the six points.

Daniel Larkins

Hart wide receiver Daniel Larkins (11) gets his hand on a pass to to Valencia wide reciever Zamondre Merriweather (4) in the first quarter at College of the Canyons on Friday, 101421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Valencia finally got the passing going midway through the second and capped off the drive with a 3-yard run by Caleb Yang. The Vikings gripped the momentum and took the lead off their first trick play of the night.

Valencia running back Dylan Kelly faked the rush and hit wide receiver Duhron Goodman for a 53-yard touchdown reception.

With backup quarterback Trey Erickson still at the helm for Valencia, Hart was on a mission to stop the run game and give the Viking passing game nothing.

The Hart defense would finish with two sacks, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

“We made a couple of key mistakes that let them to get back in the game,” said Hart defensive coordinator David Padilla. “But they never stopped. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. They’re the grittiest group of guys I’ve had in a long time.”

Penalties haunted Valencia all night Including four on Hart’s final drive in the fourth quarter.

A false start would push the Vikings back in their overtime drive and Hart gave the offense nothing. Vikings wide receiver Dylan Kelly who was a hero earlier with a 53-yard touchdown pass in the game would drop a wide open pass in overtime to stunt the offense.

Kelly has scored a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in his last two games.

“We forced the run and stopped the run,” said Padilla. “(Erickson) got a couple passes through but when it came down to it and we really had to stop them, the guys stepped up.”

Both teams are now 1-2 in Foothill League play. Hart will head to Canyon at 7 p.m. next Friday, and Valencia will host Golden Valley.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Cents Trounce Grizzlies 42-7

Cents Trounce Grizzlies 42-7
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
A 67-yard touchdown from Saugus Centurions (7-1, 3-0) quarterback Brady Welch to running back Jacob Faraldo blew the gates open in the 42-7 win against the Golden Valley Grizzlies (3-4, 1-2) on Friday.
FULL STORY...

Hart Stuns Valencia in OT 27-21

Hart Stuns Valencia in OT 27-21
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
The Hart Indians (2-6, 1-2) completed the comeback over Valencia (3-4, 1-2) scoring 14 unanswered points in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime for the 27-21 win.
FULL STORY...

Week Nine Football Preview

Week Nine Football Preview
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Two out of five league games have been completed as the Foothill League inches closer to the CIF playoffs. The Saugus Centurions and the West Ranch Wildcats remain the only unbeaten teams, setting up for a showdown in the coming weeks, which may decide the Foothill League champion.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row

West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Foothill League girls golfers tested their skills Wednesday at The Oaks Club at Valencia, which is considered one of the longer courses in the league, and the West Ranch Wildcats still prevailed, pulling some of their best numbers from the entire season.
FULL STORY...

NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’

NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
In a red carpet event held at the Laemmle Theatres in Newhall, Square Zero Films filmmakers and NAACP Santa Clarita members celebrated the world premiere of the sports documentary “SCRUM.”
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD, Local Officials Unveil New SCV Sheriff’s Station
The new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road, was unveiled Monday.
LASD, Local Officials Unveil New SCV Sheriff’s Station
Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament Returns to Valencia High School
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard is holding the 9th Annual Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3:30 p.m.
Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament Returns to Valencia High School
Filming in SCV This Week Includes Three TV Shows, One Commercial, One Feature
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 18 - Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021:
Filming in SCV This Week Includes Three TV Shows, One Commercial, One Feature
MB2 Entertainment Bringing Fun Back to Former Mountasia Property
Each time the MB2 Entertainment owners — who happen to be not only business leaders but also two longtime Santa Clarita Valley residents — drove past the Mountasia Family Fun Center, they felt a pull to revitalize the SCV staple.
MB2 Entertainment Bringing Fun Back to Former Mountasia Property
Cents Trounce Grizzlies 42-7
A 67-yard touchdown from Saugus Centurions (7-1, 3-0) quarterback Brady Welch to running back Jacob Faraldo blew the gates open in the 42-7 win against the Golden Valley Grizzlies (3-4, 1-2) on Friday.
Cents Trounce Grizzlies 42-7
Hart Stuns Valencia in OT 27-21
The Hart Indians (2-6, 1-2) completed the comeback over Valencia (3-4, 1-2) scoring 14 unanswered points in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime for the 27-21 win.
Hart Stuns Valencia in OT 27-21
Purple Palooza 5K Walk Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence
Amy Green was a young woman when she fell into a cycle of abuse that began with a relationship with the wrong man and led her to an addiction to heroin.
Purple Palooza 5K Walk Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence
CHP’s ‘Start Smart’ Course Encourages Safe Driving Practices For Teens
SACRAMENTO – Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States. In fact, the chance of a teen being involved in a crash is highest during their first two years of driving.
CHP’s ‘Start Smart’ Course Encourages Safe Driving Practices For Teens
Today in SCV History (Oct. 18)
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
Today in SCV History (Oct. 17)
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
Today in SCV History (Oct. 16)
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Camp Scott Placed on Short List for Future Juvenile, Young Adult Offenders
The Saugus-based Camp Scott was placed on a short list of potential future sites for the county’s violent youth and young adult offenders, officials said Friday.
Camp Scott Placed on Short List for Future Juvenile, Young Adult Offenders
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: FDA Announces Recommendation for Johnson & Johnson Booster Dose; SCV Cases Total 36,615
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 24 new deaths and 1,229 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,615 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: FDA Announces Recommendation for Johnson & Johnson Booster Dose; SCV Cases Total 36,615
City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday calling for more local control over zoning laws and land use.
City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control
Circle of Hope Hosts 17th Annual Tea Party Fundraiser to Support Cancer Patients
After Colleen Shaffer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999, she decided she wanted to help others who were on the same uncertain journey she was on — so she hosted a tea party in her backyard where supporters showed up for her and on behalf of cancer patients.
Circle of Hope Hosts 17th Annual Tea Party Fundraiser to Support Cancer Patients
Zonta’s Lunafest Empowers Women Through Filmmaking
Women and men gathered on top of Old Town Newhall’s parking structure Thursday for an evening of drinks and recognition of local leaders in the film industry as part of Zonta’s women’s film festival, Lunafest.
Zonta’s Lunafest Empowers Women Through Filmmaking
Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service
On Oct. 15, Princess Cruises marked the return to service of the cruise line’s third ship in the U.S. – Emerald Princess – departing from the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Ft. Lauderdale.
Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service
Week Nine Football Preview
Two out of five league games have been completed as the Foothill League inches closer to the CIF playoffs. The Saugus Centurions and the West Ranch Wildcats remain the only unbeaten teams, setting up for a showdown in the coming weeks, which may decide the Foothill League champion.
Week Nine Football Preview
West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
Foothill League girls golfers tested their skills Wednesday at The Oaks Club at Valencia, which is considered one of the longer courses in the league, and the West Ranch Wildcats still prevailed, pulling some of their best numbers from the entire season.
West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’
In a red carpet event held at the Laemmle Theatres in Newhall, Square Zero Films filmmakers and NAACP Santa Clarita members celebrated the world premiere of the sports documentary “SCRUM.”
NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
Princess is announcing plans for additional ships returning to service in the United States for February, March and April 2022 sailing from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Ft. Lauderdale.
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
People are often surprised when I tell them the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) cares for animals other than dogs and cats.
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
With a Red Flag Warning in effect this Friday, at 6:00 a.m., through Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:00 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the County.
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: